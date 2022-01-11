 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Wire, Pylon, The Wild Swans, and X-Ray Spex. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #298. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
78
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

134 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 11 Jan 2022 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

we'll also have some E&TB and some Divinyls on the show today, and maybe some Furs. but i didn't want to put that in the headline and offend the delicate sensibilities of the "that's sooooo commercial" crowd.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boing!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chilly Great White North standing by... [waves in Canadian]
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yo!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last The Tube upload was posted yesterday.
The Cure at around 27 minutes and at the end to close the show
The Tube (1982) S05E24 - Final Episode
Youtube j1n54eJhkcw
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved Wire, still do.  Dug through import sections.  Bought everything and when that ran out bought Dome, Colin's solo stuff, Duet Emma etc.
When they came and played in LA in the 80s right before they put out the first new record for their new era - can't remember the record, maybe was Snakedrill... kind of sucked - Colin Newman looked at me enjoying the show in the pit and mocked my head rocking.  Such an asshole.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Chilly Great White North standing by... [waves in Canadian]


...waves "in Canadian"? Is that like 90% of an American wave?

/i kid.
//honorary canuck here, eh.
///eh. not eh? that's how you know i'm legit.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came across this amazing archive the other day
In the late 70's & through the 80's there was a music magazine in the UK called Smash Hits.
For anyone not familiar, it was aimed at the teen audience of the day & featured lyrics, photos, competitions, interviews, gig reviews & assorted silly stuff on the bands of the time.
Someone has lovingly scanned every copy & is still continuing to do so by all accounts.
!!Rabbit hole warning!! There are a lot of issues in the archive so you might want to set aside some time to browse. But there are a lot of nice photos of many of our favourites from the period
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Chilly Great White North standing by... [waves in Canadian]


Sunny South Florida standing by
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: I came across this amazing archive the other day
In the late 70's & through the 80's there was a music magazine in the UK called Smash Hits.
For anyone not familiar, it was aimed at the teen audience of the day & featured lyrics, photos, competitions, interviews, gig reviews & assorted silly stuff on the bands of the time.
Someone has lovingly scanned every copy & is still continuing to do so by all accounts.
!!Rabbit hole warning!! There are a lot of issues in the archive so you might want to set aside some time to browse. But there are a lot of nice photos of many of our favourites from the period


was always at the local newsagent/ bookstore in South Africa.
pretty good rag at the time
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spent the last hour of my life thoroughly enjoying this (for your post-show pleasure)

U2: Live in London | Full BBC Concert | BBC Select
Youtube hHxNIzBz9Gc
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: ...waves "in Canadian"? Is that like 90% of an American wave?


lol, in this case with mittens on, it's only just warmed to positive F° numbers in the last hour.

Which gives me two excuses for typos today.. My 7(!) year old laptop died on Friday and it's replacement has all the keys mostly, but not entirely, in the same spots. Many next-key-over hits over the last few days, I catch most before the Add Comment button, but no promises.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice to see so many denizens here early, too..

*waves*
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: Use to pickup in Belfast back in the day as well.

Pista: Thanks for sharing with the classsno man: Chilly Great White North standing by... [waves in Canadian]


sno man:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: was always at the local newsagent/ bookstore in South Africa.
pretty good rag at the time


Looking through the archive, it's way better than I remember
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
btw- I binge watched Letterkenny over weekend. Highly recommend (also give your nuts a tug)

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: btw- I binge watched Letterkenny over weekend. Highly recommend (also give your nuts a tug)

[i.imgur.com image 600x332] [View Full Size image _x_]


I actually started watching Emily In Paris.
After the "review" last Thursday I had to see for myself.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
socalnewwaver:
//honorary canuck here, eh.
///eh. not eh? that's how you know i'm legit.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most glorious! DA!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cutting into my socalnewwaver time

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody,

Present. Might be quiet 'cause a bit in pain and with too many drugs.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi everybody,

Present. Might be quiet 'cause a bit in pain and with too many drugs.


Oh no.
Hope everything's okay
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lioness7:
Present. Might be quiet 'cause a bit in pain and with too many drugs.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sno man: socalnewwaver: ...waves "in Canadian"? Is that like 90% of an American wave?

lol, in this case with mittens on, it's only just warmed to positive F° numbers in the last hour.

Which gives me two excuses for typos today.. My 7(!) year old laptop died on Friday and it's replacement has all the keys mostly, but not entirely, in the same spots. Many next-key-over hits over the last few days, I catch most before the Add Comment button, but no promises.


Canadian wave back at you from Florida.

And isn't Canadian waving accompanied with a "sorry to disturb you, eh"? It's been 20 years. Maybe they changed the rules.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 400x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


The Bleeps, Sweeps and the Creeps unavailable for comment.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This guitar is pure filth
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
80'S SYNTH BREAKDOWN IN 3...2....
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm getting a big hair vibe off this tune. Not sure I approve.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: 80'S SYNTH BREAKDOWN IN 3...2....


NeoMoxie: I'm getting a big hair vibe off this tune. Not sure I approve.


I can almost sense a keytar
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi everybody,

Present. Might be quiet 'cause a bit in pain and with too many drugs.


Well so far this is good music to be on drugs for soooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: I'm getting a big hair vibe off this tune. Not sure I approve.


too late, i already played it.

pseudo echo were deffo new wave and not hair metal anyways.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nice to hear a Motels song that never got airplay back in the day!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: I'm getting a big hair vibe off this tune. Not sure I approve.

too late, i already played it.

pseudo echo were deffo new wave and not hair metal anyways.


Hair wave
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
....and *BAM* Totalfarked! Special thanks to the Anon gifter, again.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 400x278] [View Full Size image _x_]

The Bleeps, Sweeps and the Creeps unavailable for comment.


That's not all you've lost.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
oooh, a two-fer! Also awesome.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: 80'S SYNTH BREAKDOWN IN 3...2....

NeoMoxie: I'm getting a big hair vibe off this tune. Not sure I approve.

I can almost sense a keytar


I feel like Cyndi Lauper should have busted in through a double-door, sniffed the air and said that.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: socalnewwaver: ...waves "in Canadian"? Is that like 90% of an American wave?

lol, in this case with mittens on, it's only just warmed to positive F° numbers in the last hour.

Which gives me two excuses for typos today.. My 7(!) year old laptop died on Friday and it's replacement has all the keys mostly, but not entirely, in the same spots. Many next-key-over hits over the last few days, I catch most before the Add Comment button, but no promises.

Canadian wave back at you from Florida.

And isn't Canadian waving accompanied with a "sorry to disturb you, eh"? It's been 20 years. Maybe they changed the rules.


Same rules, unless it's really cold or too damn hot, then it gets shortened to "h'eh?" with the appropriate reply being "h'eh!".
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Pista: socalnewwaver: 80'S SYNTH BREAKDOWN IN 3...2....

NeoMoxie: I'm getting a big hair vibe off this tune. Not sure I approve.

I can almost sense a keytar

I feel like Cyndi Lauper should have busted in through a double-door, sniffed the air and said that.


Okay. I choked on my drink just then.
LOL
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: thespindrifter: Pista: socalnewwaver: 80'S SYNTH BREAKDOWN IN 3...2....

NeoMoxie: I'm getting a big hair vibe off this tune. Not sure I approve.

I can almost sense a keytar

I feel like Cyndi Lauper should have busted in through a double-door, sniffed the air and said that.

Okay. I choked on my drink just then.
LOL


Thank you, its good to be back.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remember this one!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OF ALL TIME!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
files.growery.orgView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
files.growery.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.