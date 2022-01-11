 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Mine-clearing rat disappointingly passes away from old age, rather than going out with a bang and scattering rat guts and little ratty organs over an extended area   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Repeat  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 1:49 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today I learned that rats can be used for looking for mines. Damn that's cool.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how dad went, it was like a funeral and gender reveal party all rolled into one.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still never got to fulfill his dream of opening a restaurant. :'(
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You have to assume that every mine found is someone that still has both legs.
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ohh a ratpete.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
1, repeat. 2, goddamn subby what's wrong with you?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
EIGHT! EIGHT LINKS BELOW! AH AH AHHHH!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I read that as minecraft rat and wondered why anyone would make a rat suffer that.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He left behind a wife and 17,000 kids. In his free time he enjoyed destroying electronics, houses and automobiles.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now I want to know how the rat mine clearing system works. I assume they're light enough to not trigger the mine but how do they know there's a mine there and signal the location to the human handlers? Scent? Rodent 6th sense? so many questions
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

berylman: Now I want to know how the rat mine clearing system works. I assume they're light enough to not trigger the mine but how do they know there's a mine there and signal the location to the human handlers? Scent? Rodent 6th sense? so many questions


Scent.  They smell the explosives in the mines.

Finding landmines using pouched rats | Danielle Lee
Youtube fcLQQ9_OLfQ
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: You have to assume that every mine found is someone that still has both legs.


Adults keep their legs. Kids keep their lives.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bondith:Scent.  They smell the explosives in the mines. [Ted Talk]

Huh. That video answered everything. Thanks!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bondith: berylman: Now I want to know how the rat mine clearing system works. I assume they're light enough to not trigger the mine but how do they know there's a mine there and signal the location to the human handlers? Scent? Rodent 6th sense? so many questions

Scent.  They smell the explosives in the mines.

[YouTube video: Finding landmines using pouched rats | Danielle Lee]


Wow, that was great. Thank you for sharing the link!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.