(Some Guy)   Family decides to report guy missing after not seeing for a year. Six months they could understand, but a year? Too long   (mytwintiers.com) divider line
27
    More: Strange, Member of Parliament, Pennsylvania State Police, 48-year-old Godfrey Jefferson Heath, State Police, Pennsylvania, United States, Bradford County, Pennsylvania, Towanda, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
don't sit through the commercial to see the video with NO PICS
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, you seem to think six months is okay. What are you, some kind of monster? Why wouldn't you report your guy missing after three months? Shame.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Subby, you seem to think six months is okay. What are you, some kind of monster? Why wouldn't you report your guy missing after three months? Shame.


Three months? I care so much I report my kids missing after only two months.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: don't sit through the commercial to see the video with NO PICS


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Last know image.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just went out for a pack of smokes. Probably a child support issue.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda makes me wonder how long I could go before someone made a missing persons report.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's no way to treat the blind!
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happens. The guy is an adult, maybe his family figured he didn't want to be found. A friend of mine has a brother who hasn't been seen in a year, but they think he just doesn't want to be found by the family.
 
Coloman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time I've ever heard of a white hispanic.

State Police say Heath is a white non-Hispanic male but have not yet provided any further information on his description.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Just went out for a pack of smokes. Probably a child support issue.


Does he have a wife and kids in Baltimore, Jack?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the pre-internet days you could just walk away from home, reinvent yourself and start a whole new life across town. Now it's darn near impossible. You gotta find a computer geek to change all kinds of records and you need to move far far away and even then a dedicated enough person may find you on the web in places you never even thought of. But the family not reporting for a year? Yeah, he dead and a family member did it.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coloman: First time I've ever heard of a white hispanic.

State Police say Heath is a white non-Hispanic male but have not yet provided any further information on his description.


I have known several white Hispanics. They're called Spaniards. Two are Jewish.

The more you know.

However, most whites are non-hispanic.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gone entire multiple years without talking to my family.

It happens. Not everyone thinks of family the same way.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't seen him for a year? Like Pat Toomy?
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father's birthday was a few months back; my siblings and I spent a few moments wondering if he was still alive. Been 3 or 4 years since I last saw him, longer for the rest of the family. Still not feeling any compulsion to report him missing or try and find him.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: vudukungfu: don't sit through the commercial to see the video with NO PICS

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]
Last know image.


that's a pic of a family member looking for him...this is the missing man...
framerated.co.ukView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

severedtoe: Kinda makes me wonder how long I could go before someone made a missing persons report.


What's that smell and why are the windows blacked out? Opens door by picking lock open and hears the buzzing of flies and the stench hits his nostrils like flame. Did this working as a locksmith. Many people go that long. I'll  be one of them. Many will. We don't talk about that in America. Shhh doesn't happen, try to go back to sleep.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: wildcardjack: Just went out for a pack of smokes. Probably a child support issue.

Does he have a wife and kids in Baltimore, Jack?


And another in Cleveland, Leon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a cousin who would disappear and go on drug binges for a week or so.  It wasn't until he was missing for a few weeks that his family reported him missing.  He was found dead in an abandoned mobile home.  Fentanyl, of course.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State Police say Heath is a white non-Hispanic male but have not yet provided any further information on his description.
Anyone with information on Heath's whereabouts is asked to contact State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.


So has anyone seen a white non-Hispanic male today?
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm going to need some more context here.  I mean, I haven't seen a blood relative since 1995, but no one is making a fuss.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Coloman: First time I've ever heard of a white hispanic.

State Police say Heath is a white non-Hispanic male but have not yet provided any further information on his description.


The US government classifies people by race and by hispanic status.  Hispanics can be of any race, but usually are white.  (Example of a black hispanic: Yasiel Puig, a black man born in Cuba, former player with the Dodgers.)  Hispanic is not a race.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Coloman: First time I've ever heard of a white hispanic.

State Police say Heath is a white non-Hispanic male but have not yet provided any further information on his description.


Hispanic indicates your ancestry hails from Latin America. So, there are Japanese-Hispanics, primarily in Brazil.
 
EatsCrayons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Coloman: First time I've ever heard of a white hispanic.


"Hispanic" means someone who is from or descendant of people from the Iberian Peninsula back in the Roman times and there are different ethnicities in that group including "white" folks.

It does not mean the same thing as "Latino".
 
palelizard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: State Police say Heath is a white non-Hispanic male but have not yet provided any further information on his description.
Anyone with information on Heath's whereabouts is asked to contact State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.


So has anyone seen a white non-Hispanic male today?


Shiat! I went by the mirror on the way to the bathroom and realized HE MIGHT BE ME. I don't know what to do.
 
Coloman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EatsCrayons: "Hispanic" means someone who is from or descendant of people from the Iberian Peninsula back in the Roman times and there are different ethnicities in that group including "white" folks.


cool! I learned something

Now I'm wondering why they need to differentiate any white guy from a white Non Hispanic.  Are the White Hispanics really that easy to spot visually compared to the non Hispanics?  Or are they really trying to say RedNeck.
 
1981.911.sc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wonder if they tried GOOGLE
Godfrey Jefferson Heath
Age 48
Lakeland, Florida

View Godfrey Heath's Background & Public Record Information Ads

Godfrey Jefferson Heath (age 48) is currently listed at 4961 Lakeland Harbor Blvd, Lakeland, 33805 Florida and is affiliated with the Republican Party of Florida. He is an white, not hispanic male registered to vote in Polk County .

Overview of Godfrey Jefferson Heath

Lives in:Lakeland, Florida
Age:48
Gender:Male
Race:White, Not Hispanic
 
