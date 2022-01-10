 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   America: Teacher shot while on the job. Everything wrong with America: While working his second job as a DoorDash driver   (wbtv.com) divider line
28
    More: Asinine, Teacher, School, Donation, TEGA CAY, History of education, Education, Copyright, fifth-grade class  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 6:05 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your daily reminder that food delivery is more dangerous than being a cop but paid less than a tenth as much.

/support the thin bread line
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Throw in by one of his students and you can qualify for the Florida tag
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Actually, that's precisely what DoorDash is there for - a little extra cash.  It's the folks who try to make it a full time job that are the problem.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait i thought teachers worked 80 hours a week and couldn't come into contact with people because every last one will drop dead of covid?
 
Professor Duck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Wait i thought teachers worked 80 hours a week and couldn't come into contact with people because every last one will drop dead of covid?


In states that don't value educators or unions, they need to find some way to make sense meet..
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Need to raise those school taxes to make them more money.

I'm sure it will reach that far down the ladder. It always has in the past.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
America! Fark yeah!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Actually, that's precisely what DoorDash is there for - a little extra cash.  It's the folks who try to make it a full time job that are the problem.


We found the bootlicker.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The worst part is that a teacher needs a Gofundme for medical bills
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Professor Duck: In states that don't value educators or unions, they need to find some way to make sense meet..


I get it completely, many states insanely underpay teachers. They can move, a qualified teacher will have no issues getting a job around here.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But we have our Freedom(tm) in America, so it is all worth it.
 
Xai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That a teacher needs to work a 2nd job as a door dash rider is bad enough, to get shot just delivering food is not a normal thing to happen in a first world country, but to then be saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills for suffering that?

WTF America?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Teachers should be pulling a minimum of $100,000 to start. MINIMUM.
 
Poegressive
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Actually, that's precisely what DoorDash is there for - a little extra cash.  It's the folks who try to make it a full time job that are the problem.


That whole mentality is what these gig corporations want us to believe so they can skirt around employee protections since everyone is a "contractor."

You can't just assume certain jobs don't count because they're "starter" jobs or "gig" jobs.  If I want to make my career being someone who flips burgers or being the guy who delivers them, that's my choice.  It doesn't preclude my right to a fair wage, safe work environment (which obviously failed in this case), healthcare and retirement.
 
Marvin Marauder
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The need for donations to cover his medical expenses is another 'thing' wrong with America.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Professor Duck: LineNoise: Wait i thought teachers worked 80 hours a week and couldn't come into contact with people because every last one will drop dead of covid?

In states that don't value educators or unions, they need to find some way to make sense meet..


The average teacher's wage in South Carolina is 29,311.   In Tega City, it's 25,299.   Which (according to the site I looked up) works out to 15.87 an hour.  But if you hang around 10 years, it'll go up to 19.61!
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They need something to do the 4 months out of the year they aren't teaching.
Teachers aren't hero's.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Teachers should be pulling a minimum of $100,000 to start. MINIMUM.


Yeah definitely in any of the metropolitan areas. At least 60k in the rural areas, but that's socialism and that might actually help their communities to survive a little longer so they're against it.
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Professor Duck: LineNoise: Wait i thought teachers worked 80 hours a week and couldn't come into contact with people because every last one will drop dead of covid?

In states that don't value educators or unions, they need to find some way to make sense meet..

The average teacher's wage in South Carolina is 29,311.   In Tega City, it's 25,299.   Which (according to the site I looked up) works out to 15.87 an hour.  But if you hang around 10 years, it'll go up to 19.61!


He makes at least $48,256.00, or $33.86 per hour based off the Masters degree schedule with 5 years within the school system he teaches in. 

Good news it's public information, here are the teachers pay schedules.
https://www.fortmillschools.org/cms/O​n​e.aspx?portalId=56784&pageId=152983


He has a masters degree from Saint Rose, here's the list of graduates.
http://assets.strose.edu/pr/NewsArchi​v​e/default.asp?news_id=1801


He also has at least 5 years of teaching experience with the school system.
https://tces.fortmillschools.org/cms/​p​ortlets/GroupBioInfoPopup.aspx?target=​4114405&display=2962745
Here's his facebook showing he attended Saint Rose.
https://www.facebook.com/brett.maksym​i​k

Lastly
 
Tabletop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: DeathByGeekSquad: Actually, that's precisely what DoorDash is there for - a little extra cash.  It's the folks who try to make it a full time job that are the problem.

We found the bootlicker.


The boots of door dash?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One look at is forehead, and they mistook him for an alien.
wolfmanscultfilmclub.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: They need something to do the 4 months out of the year they aren't teaching.
Teachers aren't hero's.


Oh yes, the "they don't work" during the summer.   And where the hell do you get 4 months?

And yes, you should volunteer to teach an entire room of kids.   Babysitting while teaching and having to deal with idiot parents.  And the "coolest thing" is that once you are done for the day, you get to take the kids' work home and grade it.   20 to 30 kids at once.   Have fun!
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A teacher moonlighting with DoorDash doesn't automatically mean that they're being underpaid in their day job, though it is probable. They could just be interested in making a little extra money to support their preferred lifestyle or be able to afford a nicer vacation or pay off debt quicker.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We just hired a high school teacher as an apprentice in our machine shop. With her base salary, sign on bonus and projected profit sharing this year, she'll double the salary she made as a teacher.

It's kinda sad. They're paying these teachers less than Amazon drivers.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: Dewey Fidalgo: Professor Duck: LineNoise: Wait i thought teachers worked 80 hours a week and couldn't come into contact with people because every last one will drop dead of covid?

In states that don't value educators or unions, they need to find some way to make sense meet..

The average teacher's wage in South Carolina is 29,311.   In Tega City, it's 25,299.   Which (according to the site I looked up) works out to 15.87 an hour.  But if you hang around 10 years, it'll go up to 19.61!

He makes at least $48,256.00, or $33.86 per hour based off the Masters degree schedule with 5 years within the school system he teaches in. 

Good news it's public information, here are the teachers pay schedules.
https://www.fortmillschools.org/cms/On​e.aspx?portalId=56784&pageId=152983


He has a masters degree from Saint Rose, here's the list of graduates.
http://assets.strose.edu/pr/NewsArchiv​e/default.asp?news_id=1801


He also has at least 5 years of teaching experience with the school system.
https://tces.fortmillschools.org/cms/p​ortlets/GroupBioInfoPopup.aspx?target=​4114405&display=2962745
Here's his facebook showing he attended Saint Rose.
https://www.facebook.com/brett.maksymi​k

Lastly


Well, that's much better.   How much of that goes to pay off his masters?   Or bachelors for that matter?

Still not enough though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One of the most WTF moments of my life was being with some friends on a metro bus, cutting up as teens are wont to do, and being called out by name over the bus intercom. My freshman science instructor apparently drove a bus part time to make ends meet, and he was having none of our shiat on his bus.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Wait i thought teachers worked 80 hours a week and couldn't come into contact with people because every last one will drop dead of covid?


You obviously have no idea what good modern public education looks like.  You probably couldn't hack it as an elementary school teacher.  It takes patience, self control, understanding of child development, curiosity, an ability to multitask, adaptability, humbleness and creativity when it comes getting kids engaged with the subject matter.  Only a twit, troll or ignorant asshole would post something like this after the two years public school teachers have had.  I bet you wouldn't last half a day as a second grade teacher. You would probably be arrested for assaulting a minor or crying in the bathroom cause you could not manage a classroom of twenty 7 year olds.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.