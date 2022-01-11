 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 12045702


(The Daily Beast)   You're still taking horse de-wormer for your Covid? Noob. Everybody knows that a cocktail of Prozac and a sex-change drug is the REAL miracle cure   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
24
    More: Repeat  
•       •       •

220 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are you saying these don't work anymore, subby?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hell yeah get them some prozac. Starting to see random things about drinking urine too so I'm thinking it may be too late for that stuff...

You're in trouble when you start drinking your own piss, to survive.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had my miracle cure injected into me
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do I want anti-vaxxers on prozac & sex change meds? Yes. Yes I do.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Republicans, don't let these scientists fool you.
Trump knows what's best for you.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Hell yeah get them some prozac. Starting to see random things about drinking urine too so I'm thinking it may be too late for that stuff...

You're in trouble when you start drinking your own piss, to survive.


Urine is the chaser for the drug cocktail.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't they just settle on drinking bleach? That seems to work.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Do I want anti-vaxxers on prozac & sex change meds? Yes. Yes I do.


Maybe they'll chill out a little bit. Maybe we can sneak some weed in too?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If all the magats start developing biatchtits from abusing hormone therapy.... will anyone notice?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Idiots.  All they really need to do is to flip their tiger rock upside down, and they'll be protected from Covid.

Yeah, they'll risk tiger attacks, but you can't have everything.
 
groppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No viagra? Or do they think since it is made by Pfizer it is bad too ?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Hell yeah get them some prozac. Starting to see random things about drinking urine too so I'm thinking it may be too late for that stuff...

You're in trouble when you start drinking your own piss, to survive.


Even Bear Grylls will tell you that.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Be sure to wash it down with your own urine.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just keep thinking the Ivermectin thing was an internet joke that spiraled out of control.

Same for QAnon.  I've learned that, sadly, there's a lot of "true believers" out there.  I feel QAnon was trying to test the limit of their gullibility, and found:
logicalresources.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's gotta be some pharmaceutical reps kinda mad they got a drug with low sales figures assigned. They need to start rumors about its covid efficacy on some message board to get those commission numbers up.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they haven't just started drinking dish soap.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jesus, if I could have come up with something to calm down trumpers, this would have been it. Antidepressants to stabilize mood, and feminizing hormones to reduce toxic masculinity? Yes, trumpers, keep stigginit to the libs with this!

Maybe they'll even grow boobs and end up just playing with them all day long instead of causing mischief.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe if their testosterone levels went down they'd be a little less riot-y?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groppet: No viagra? Or do they think since it is made by Pfizer it is bad too ?


What good would Viagra do if they're taking testosterone inhibitors? It might get a giant Woody, but have no desire to use it. And for that, we thank them.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SWEET!! The wife is sick today, and we're isolating. Gonna just go buy a drug cocktail and I'm heading in to the office!

Seriously, how are these people even coming up with this shiat? I don't get it. I mean, I understand the whole fact that it's fake info, but WHY are these people coming up with this? Or even trying it? I see no path from the beginning to the point we're at on this now. Unless the companies making these drugs (Or a sales rep for those companies) is pushing this to drive up sales, it all makes zero sense.
 
ch3no2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Prozac? I thought we were supposed to take Viagra and drink our own urine. This is so confusing!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least it'll be easy to identify covidiots

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I swear it's like somebody is picking random things as a joke just to see if people fall for it...then the derposphere latches on and runs with it.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This has to be someone trolling at this point. Androgen suppressers? Really?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.