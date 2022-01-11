 Skip to content
 
(Huffington Post)   "What was I thinking ― a 40-something monogamous lesbian mom who's had a lifelong love affair with sweets going to a resort that bills itself as somewhere you can explore and enjoy all of your desires?" Self-published erotica or Huff post article?   (huffpost.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Done in one
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Zzzzzzzzzzz
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
2 year old repeat:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1066722​0​/Lesbian-goes-to-a-nudist-swingers-res​ort-I-dont-know-why-Im-still-typing
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How Gay White Stella got her Upper-Middle-Aged Bisexual Groove Back.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Alternate Headline : "Dumb, Middle Aged White Lady Wildly Overestimates Her Own Sex Appeal; Needs Stretch Mark Remover"
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I could not imagine a lesbian's trip to a nudist swingers resort could be so boring, but now I have evidence.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As far as how it felt to be surrounded by genitals just hanging out in the open, I will note that I saw a lot of penises ― a lot ― and that's not something I'm used to. The thing about penises is that when they're there, they're so ... well ... obviously there. And hard to miss.

GrogSmash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On the next episode of "Lesbian Fantasy Island"...
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Alternate headline

1000 words on not getting laid.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: On the next episode of "Lesbian Fantasy HerpesIsland"...
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
40-something monogamous lesbian mom who's had a lifelong love affair with sweets going to a resort that bills itself as somewhere you can explore and enjoy all of your desires..
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We have a word for these type of people in the Lifestyle. They're called attention whores, and they waste everyone's time to make themselves feel better about themselves.

There is literally nothing to see here.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"because I think seeing erect penises would have been too aggressive for me"
 
J45Picker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The initial idea for the movie "Hellraiser" was to portray the Cenobites as swingers from Hollywood, Florida, who would make their entrance on a party boat. They were also supposed to be nude. That idea was scrapped for being too scary.

skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yet if I write an article about me, being in a long term relationship with my girlfriend, decided I would take a vacation at an all nude swinger's resort, I'd bet I wouldn't be looked at in a positive way. I'd also lose my girlfriend.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is troubling for two reasons.

Going anywhere in a pandemic is risky behavior enough.  But it does validate the old saying "No mask, no underwear."

The second reason is why brag openly in a blog that has a very specific audience and use your name when talking  about "cheating."  I can only hope her new wife decides not to go off with a straight carpet salesman because of all those free samples.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: This is troubling for two reasons.

Going anywhere in a pandemic is risky behavior enough.  But it does validate the old saying "No mask, no underwear."

The second reason is why brag openly in a blog that has a very specific audience and use your name when talking  about "cheating."  I can only hope her new wife decides not to go off with a straight carpet salesman because of all those free samples.


When you have permission, it's not cheating.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know that place.  It's in Negril.  Hell of a lot of fun.  No, the missus and I did no swinging, but we made good friends and had a great time. It's gotten stupid expensive since.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
it'sstillrealtomedammit.jpg
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She is so brave, independent and adventurous. I wish I could be just like her, instead of a man trapped in a lesbian's body.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: This is troubling for two reasons.

Going anywhere in a pandemic is risky behavior enough. But it does validate the old saying "No mask, no underwear."

The second reason is why brag openly in a blog that has a very specific audience and use your name when talking  about "cheating."  I can only hope her new wife decides not to go off with a straight carpet salesman because of all those free samples.


Spring of 2020 was right when people were figuring that out.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm just Jenny from the Block.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
HawkEyes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was she a 40-something monogamous lesbian? I couldn't tell from the article.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The thing about penises is that when they're there, they're so ... well ... obviously there. "

Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Her latest book, "Be That Unicorn. Find Your Magic, Live Your Truth, And Share Your Shine," is all about kicking ass at this thing called life

Oy vey.
 
buntz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't drink alcohol, here's a story about the time I went to a bar.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
angora8
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I liked it. She was impartial going in. Like in the old days of in-breastigative journalism.
 
keyboard era
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Put the cap back on the lotion boys.

This article reads like the service manual for my dishwasher.
/and not the the purple monkey type.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"when I had come to identify as a lesbian and was a month into a closed relationship, I made plans to go to one....if I'm being completely honest, I also wanted to see if the trip might make me question my new commitment to monogamy after more than a decade of being in open relationships [... ...] My last night at the resort was bittersweet. I was excited to get home to my future wife. "


wut? That's a rollercoaster of rationale.  "I used to be about open relationships, but now I'm not, but I'm going to go check out this swingers resort without my girlfriend because she isn't into that, but I'm totally not going to do anything. We're totes getting married."


Nothing against swinging. I envy people that have relationships with that kind of sex life.  This woman, however, is flying a red flag the size of a macy's parade float for her new girlfriend slash future wife.
 
fat_free
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
IRTFA. Wished I woulda read the Fark comments first. :-(

Seriously, what was the point of even going there if she was in a monogamous relationship? Who cares? I think I can safely say for every farker on here that we wanted to read and/or see pics of Jenny getting farked in the ass while being face down in a furburger. NGL.
 
