 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Sometimes crime does pay   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting, Fraud, Identity theft, Andrew Lloyd, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tesla stock, Stock, federal pandemic relief funds, Stock market  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 11 Jan 2022 at 10:50 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So wait, does he get to keep anything left over after paying restitution? Because of so, it seems like four years in a minimum security prison is absolutely worth making a profit of $10-15 million. Especially given that he'll likely be out on probation long before the four years are up. A year or two in minsec cannot be worse than a lifetime of working shiatty office jobs.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These guys are idiots who assume they'll never be caught.

The ideal situation with a 3.5 million fraud haul is to cash out / launder as much and as fast as you can, then close out your old identity and start up a new identity somewhere else.
At the same time completely change your look (aka adding a beard and glasses as permanent parts of your persona)

Once set up, absolutely start making investments and growing your hoard.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: So wait, does he get to keep anything left over after paying restitution? Because of so, it seems like four years in a minimum security prison is absolutely worth making a profit of $10-15 million. Especially given that he'll likely be out on probation long before the four years are up. A year or two in minsec cannot be worse than a lifetime of working shiatty office jobs.


There's no way the gubmint gonna let him keep anything.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.