 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 11, 2022 is "tome." As in, most won't find this headline funny, but it is hysterical tome   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, The Beatles, tome of a memoir, Paul McCartney, Greek tomos, part of a multi-volume work, ancient times, Ringo Starr, Ancient Egypt  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 11:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sorry sir, but the master of the house is not present at this time.  He's not tome.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static2.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
artist-assets.hubbardradio.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#tome. -Yoda
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To me it's "my most common typo'd word."

I wish I could get autocorrect to just change "tome" to "time," because that's what I meant to say 99.9% of the tome.

/Hmm, maybe I can actually do that.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: [MelTormé

]

"The Velvet Frog".


Age check.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tome is one of those useless words. Just say book. Tome is only use to make it sound old and mysterious.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen "tome" without "hefty" as a descriptor.  Kind of like Farkers.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How do we know he's not Mel Tormé?"
Youtube aB1eBJNbtAA
 
Tabletop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Tome is one of those useless words. Just say book. Tome is only use to make it sound old and mysterious.


Usually with archaic words like that they're useful with poetry, but it's not like there aren't plenty of rhymes for "book."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Pretty sure she popped out of the womb with a cigarette in her hand
 
DrWhy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Naido: I've never seen "tome" without "hefty" as a descriptor.  Kind of like Farkers.


There's a reason English has four times more words than the next most wordy language (which is German)
 
DrWhy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Naido: I've never seen "tome" without "hefty" as a descriptor.  Kind of like Farkers.

There's a reason English has four times more words than the next most wordy language (which is German)


/Next week on "Hoarders": The English Language.  French, Dutch, and Gaelic try to stage an intervention at English's house until Gaelic is nearly suffocated after a pile of archaic prepositions falls on top of him.  English's only response is to ask Gaelic if he can "borrow" some of his adjectives.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Whose berried in Grant's tome?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DrWhy: There's a reason English has four times more words than the next most wordy language (which is German)


Because it's really three languages in a trench coat, and because it chases other languages down dark alleys and then rifles their pockets for loose vocabulary.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.