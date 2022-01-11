 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Man who scaled energized electrical tower causes widespread power outage; promises to repair downed lines once he refills his web shooters   (foxnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Murica, North Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, North Carolina man, power outages, electrical tower, reports of a man, Duke Energy, large high-tension electrical tower  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 12:19 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eugene Tackleberry could've gotten him down
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't know what your faith is, but I think God was watching over him today."

Maybe. Or maybe God was bored and enjoyed having the first responder circus show up and have to deal with that idiot AND cutoff power to the are. Really, God could have done more. I think He was bored.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
While officers were trying to talk the man down, police said bystanders complicated the effort.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
all right, more unironic links to Fox "News"
love to get all my white supremacist propaganda in one convenient place
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Police said a resident who flew a drone close to the man and the tower was put under investigation for interfering with police and life-saving rescue operations


But mah Tik-Tok content!
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: "I don't know what your faith is, but I think God was watching over him today."

Maybe. Or maybe God was bored and enjoyed having the first responder circus show up and have to deal with that idiot AND cutoff power to the are. Really, God could have done more. I think He was bored.


Satan was probably on the phone with Him offering odds on whether this fool would fry his stupid ass or not.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Police said a resident who flew a drone close to the man and the tower was put under investigation for interfering with police and life-saving rescue operations


But mah Tik-Tok content!


I'd like to see that guy do 30 days in the joint for that stunt, just to send the message to the large surplus of idiots with drones
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.