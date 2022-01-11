 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Oklahoma may reinstate firing squads as means of capital punishment. "While it may be gruesome to look at, we all agree it will be quicker"   (huffpost.com) divider line
    Capital punishment, Lethal injection, OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma death row inmates, Capital punishment in the United States, firing squad, Donald Grant, lethal injection  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile:

"I'm keeping my promise to sign all pro-life legislation." - Governor Kevin Stitt - R 4-26-21
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Peace, biatchies.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers just can't be without their gunz for more than five minutes, can they?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Would be easier to switch to nitrogen asphyxiation.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Meanwhile:

"I'm keeping my promise to sign all pro-life legislation." - Governor Kevin Stitt - R 4-26-21


But what if the baby is COMING RIGHT AT YOU??
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Or you could maybe not kill people out of vengeance. Just a thought.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just watched Ruthless People again recently... this reminds me of the scene where Bette Midler is describing the death penalty to her kidnappers

Sometimes it's the firing squad. They miss *all* the major arteries... BANG! And you don't die right away, you just lie there bleeding... and bleeding... and *bleeding*...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's hardly less gruesome than the sick parody of a medical procedure that they act out for lethal injection.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Would be easier to switch to nitrogen asphyxiation.


I don't think it would be easier in the legal sense. Any new method of execution would be challenged in court and take years to resolve. There's already precedent that execution by firing squad isn't cruel or unusual.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Would be easier to switch to nitrogen asphyxiation.


Dihydrogen Monoxide works too, in large enough doses
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Murdering caged humans is the mark of a truly just society.
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Or you could maybe not kill people out of vengeance. Just a thought.


Without excessive cruelty who would know they are Republicans?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's been a while, so practice on each other first
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: edmo: Meanwhile:

"I'm keeping my promise to sign all pro-life legislation." - Governor Kevin Stitt - R 4-26-21

But what if the baby is COMING RIGHT AT YOU??


Especially if it's from southern Sri Lanka?
 
cleek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Or you could maybe not kill people out of vengeance. Just a thought.


ain't nobody from Oklahoma gonna let no Bible tell them what to do.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Or you could maybe not kill people out of vengeance. Just a thought.


Tough shiat. Don't wanna die? Don't kill people out of <insert irrelevant mental state here>.

Shoot 'em twice. Still cheaper than our drug-cocktail BS.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cleek: Ragin' Asian: Or you could maybe not kill people out of vengeance. Just a thought.

ain't nobody from Oklahoma gonna let no Bible tell them what to do.


The bible specifies death as the appropriate penalty for many acts.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Ragin' Asian: Or you could maybe not kill people out of vengeance. Just a thought.

Tough shiat. Don't wanna die? Don't kill people out of <insert irrelevant mental state here>.

Shoot 'em twice. Still cheaper than our drug-cocktail BS.


Also don't get falsely accused and convicted.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: REDARMYVODKA: Ragin' Asian: Or you could maybe not kill people out of vengeance. Just a thought.

Tough shiat. Don't wanna die? Don't kill people out of <insert irrelevant mental state here>.

Shoot 'em twice. Still cheaper than our drug-cocktail BS.

Also don't get falsely accused and convicted.


Also, don't exploit every one of the options available to you during the 10-ish year appeal process...
 
cleek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tabletop: cleek: Ragin' Asian: Or you could maybe not kill people out of vengeance. Just a thought.

ain't nobody from Oklahoma gonna let no Bible tell them what to do.

The bible specifies death as the appropriate penalty for many acts.


Romans 12, motherfarker:

Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, "Vengeance is Mine, I will repay," says the Lord.[
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Compared to some of the effed-up stuff the death penalty crowd is doing now, yeah, it's more humane. So is the guillotine and hanging. Lethal injection was always about the feelings of the observers.
I'm still against all of it though, too many mistakes to be had. Just lock them up and be done with it.
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: edmo: Meanwhile:

"I'm keeping my promise to sign all pro-life legislation." - Governor Kevin Stitt - R 4-26-21

But what if the baby is COMING RIGHT AT YOU??


Obstetricians and nurses got a right to stand their ground too!

If efficiency is the goal, they should use the guillotine, but they probably wouldn't like the radical, anti-1% connotations. Plus it's too French-only Freedom Executions are OK for OK!

/there is no method of execution that is not cruel and/or unusual. It is unconstitutional from the start.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In Texas if you kill someone we kill you back. Other states are abolishing the death penalty, we're putting in an express lane. - paraphrased from Ron White.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: HotWingConspiracy: REDARMYVODKA: Ragin' Asian: Or you could maybe not kill people out of vengeance. Just a thought.

Tough shiat. Don't wanna die? Don't kill people out of <insert irrelevant mental state here>.

Shoot 'em twice. Still cheaper than our drug-cocktail BS.

Also don't get falsely accused and convicted.

Also, don't exploit every one of the options available to you during the 10-ish year appeal process...


Also don't still get murdered by the state when the courts end your appeals despite evidence of prosecutorial bias, evidence tampering, etc.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ready
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clborgia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Ragin' Asian: Or you could maybe not kill people out of vengeance. Just a thought.

Tough shiat. Don't wanna die? Don't kill people out of <insert irrelevant mental state here>.

Shoot 'em twice. Still cheaper than our drug-cocktail BS.


If you want economics, life in prison is cheaper. Repeated studies have shown that by the time appeals are down with the total costs involved, life in prison without parole is cheaper.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're right, you know.

To be honest,
If, as a society, we've determined that our state should be capable of executing the guilty, we shouldn't be spared the consequences of that decision. We should have to balance the need for the execution with the reality that we are taking a human life as a consequence. It shouldn't be easy, and it shouldn't be pretty. Ultimately, taking that life should be done painlessly in the name of mercy, with those witnesses conflictingly burdened with both the idea that justice has been served - and the horror of the act. We shouldn't make it easy for the audience - if only as a bar to making condemnation too easy for society.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fentanyl seems to work on the streets, if you are wedded to state sponsored killing.  Seems to be pretty quick, also heroin can get you dead fast in the right doses.  Or we could just stop being vindictive ghouls.  Also an option.
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It would be faster and cheaper. Why about using all the seized fentanyl...that shiat kills fast.
 
yeahyeahyeah i know
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seems fitting as a lot of them chose to murder by means of a firearm.
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that at least 186 innocent people have been put on death row since 1973.

https://deathpenaltyinfo.org/policy-i​s​sues/innocence
 
dryknife
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Executioner's Song
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For God's sake, it's Oklahoma. Buy some lumber and nails and a rope, build a gallows, and swing the miscreants.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It must be said that it is a serious confusion as to how the death penalty has been handled in this country.

Hanging was a thing.  Too brutal.  Firing squad.  Too brutal and messy.  So let's go with the electric chair.  That's painless and fast.  Yeah, who the fark made up THAT lie?!  So let's go with lethal injection.  Then over the years, we find out that the person is in horrible, excruciating pain until they die, but are completely paralyzed so no one could tell.

You'd think that last part would be just fine since the person totally deserved it.  Which would make sense if some 1/5 of condemned prisoners were actually innocent.  The number might be higher.  And this doesn't even account for the number of people that are sitting around waiting for 20 years to finally be executed.

There is no conclusion to this post.  Other than to say, whether you agree with the death penalty or not, you have to agree that how it is implemented in this country is farking stupid.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is death by snu snu not an option anymore?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Would be easier to switch to nitrogen asphyxiation.


So much this.

It's painless, 100% effective if done properly, and easy to do properly.
No toxins, no gore, no suffering, you just sort of pass out.

I can confirm it too. I was once in a small laboratory work room with a senior scientist and the huge nitrogen tank had just been refilled. The tank was off-gassing as they often do on a fresh fill. For laser safety we had to close the door to operate the equipment. After just a few minutes I said "Hey, I don't feel so good". (The old guy was a smoker and hadn't noticed yet). He looks at me, his eyes widen, and he yells "shiat! The nitrogen". He slaps the safety off switch and opens the door.

I think I was just a couple of breaths from just collapsing as I exited the room.

I never felt any pain. It just felt like falling asleep while slightly buzzed.
 
mjg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If Capital Punishment is legal:
1. Use firing squad
2. Show it on TV to the public

If it is CP is law all citizens should see it, unvarnished.

/CP is BS
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Meanwhile:

"I'm keeping my promise to sign all pro-life legislation." - Governor Kevin Stitt - R 4-26-21


I think unborn fetuses should be given handguns to protect themselves against abortion doctors.
 
cleek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Razors pain you;Rivers are damp;Acids stain you;And drugs cause cramp.Guns aren't lawful;Nooses give;Gas smells awful;You might as well live.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: mrmopar5287: Would be easier to switch to nitrogen asphyxiation.

So much this.

It's painless, 100% effective if done properly, and easy to do properly.
No toxins, no gore, no suffering, you just sort of pass out.

I can confirm it too. I was once in a small laboratory work room with a senior scientist and the huge nitrogen tank had just been refilled. The tank was off-gassing as they often do on a fresh fill. For laser safety we had to close the door to operate the equipment. After just a few minutes I said "Hey, I don't feel so good". (The old guy was a smoker and hadn't noticed yet). He looks at me, his eyes widen, and he yells "shiat! The nitrogen". He slaps the safety off switch and opens the door.

I think I was just a couple of breaths from just collapsing as I exited the room.

I never felt any pain. It just felt like falling asleep while slightly buzzed.


Yes either that or general anesthesia without respiratory support.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: For God's sake, it's Oklahoma. Buy some lumber and nails and a rope, build a gallows, and swing the miscreants.


No kidding. I'm anti-death penalty, but if we're going to do, then let's just do it. Simple and effective.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cleek: Tabletop: cleek: Ragin' Asian: Or you could maybe not kill people out of vengeance. Just a thought.

ain't nobody from Oklahoma gonna let no Bible tell them what to do.

The bible specifies death as the appropriate penalty for many acts.

Romans 12, motherfarker:

Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, "Vengeance is Mine, I will repay," says the Lord.[


A government deciding to execute a criminal is not vengeance, just like imprisoning a criminal isn't vengeance.
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldRod: Just watched Ruthless People again recently... this reminds me of the scene where Bette Midler is describing the death penalty to her kidnappers

Sometimes it's the firing squad. They miss *all* the major arteries... BANG! And you don't die right away, you just lie there bleeding... and bleeding... and *bleeding*...


Oh! That's a fun film!
 
Muta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tabletop: mrmopar5287: Would be easier to switch to nitrogen asphyxiation.

I don't think it would be easier in the legal sense. Any new method of execution would be challenged in court and take years to resolve. There's already precedent that execution by firing squad isn't cruel or unusual.


How many executions by firing squad have there been in the last 20 years?  If the number ends up being low then the 'unusual' criteria might be met.

Why not just use the drug the vet uses to euthanize a pet?  It is inexpensive and a painless way to ... oh.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Would be easier to switch to nitrogen asphyxiation.


Or... you know.... use some of that five brazillian pounds of fentanyl that the DEA seizes each year.

Americans: fentanyl is do deadly that a PINHEAD SIZED DOSE CAN KILL YOU.
Also Americans: we don't know how to kill all these folks on death row.
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like this idea...standing with cigarette and blindfold, hands tied behind a post.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Muta: How many executions by firing squad have there been in the last 20 years?


Just this one that I'm aware of: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ron​nie_L​ee_Gardner
 
wage0048
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nitrogen asphyxiation would be more humane.

A 105mm Howitzer would be faster.
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ZeroPly: mrmopar5287: Would be easier to switch to nitrogen asphyxiation.


Or... you know.... use some of that five brazillian pounds of fentanyl that the DEA seizes each year.

Americans: fentanyl is do deadly that a PINHEAD SIZED DOSE CAN KILL YOU.
Also Americans: we don't know how to kill all these folks on death row.

So-called experts who pronounce it fentanawl should be shot.  Or at least nad-punched.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Okie firing squad.
 
