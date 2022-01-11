 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Want to save on heating bills? Get off your lazy ass and exercise, eat ginger, or get a dog to cuddle with. Sincerely, your local energy company   (huffpost.com) divider line
44
    More: Stupid, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom, blog post, Blog, Financial Times, Newspaper, Broadsheet, Parliament of the United Kingdom  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 11:50 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To quote my late grandfather to my late grandmother
Polly put on a sweater.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could die. Dying means you don't need heat. I'm a brilliant.
 
12349876
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm  betting on the extra heating being cheaper than a pet.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Am I the only one surprised that this was in the UK and not the US?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Put on a sweater, cut open a Tauntaun and crawl inside, and get an exorbitant bill anyway because your utilities have been privatized and those shareholders are more important than you.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks like it's a three dog night.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Should I trade in my car for a Model T that needs to be hand-cranked?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Or you could die. Dying means you don't need heat. I'm a brilliant.


In fact, for a brief period of time, you produce heat while decaying.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have you seen Ginger ?  All 28 stones of her ?    Ewwwww..
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cooking does it too. That is why a big meal is prepared for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With the oven and burners on, the house gets quite toasty.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Three dog night approves
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Three dog night approves


Depends on what kind of dogs.. are you warm or just a snack ?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
MAybe if you didn't spend so much matchstick money on Starbucks and Avocado toast you wouldn't be in this situation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Eat Ginger. I prefer Mary-Ann.

/And the Skipper too!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Cooking does it too. That is why a big meal is prepared for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With the oven and burners on, the house gets quite toasty.


Yeah, that's certainly more efficient than a furnace or boiler
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wasn't this one of those: "It was bound to happen" things?
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I walk on the treadmill when I'm cold. It warms me right up.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whenever I read things like this about a company making a social media post (or in this case a blog post), I wonder whether the tone-deafness is the result of trying to "social media by committee" and issuing posts that are the result of a corporate group editing process, OR if it's the result of the person writing or approving such a thing just being completely out of touch with their customers' day to day life.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The company's social media manager was probably asked to put a fresh, friendly face on reducing their heating bill. The only positive result is all the excess heat generated from the anger of such stupid suggestions.

What ever happened to good ole' advice like insulating the windows and drafty doors?
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Solty Dog: Cooking does it too. That is why a big meal is prepared for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With the oven and burners on, the house gets quite toasty.

Yeah, that's certainly more efficient than a furnace or boiler


Leftovers... heat and food....
 
the_rhino
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OR WE COULD LIGHT THE ENERGY COMPANY EXECS ON FIRE AND USE THEM FOR WARMTH
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the children!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/you know... for kids
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Put on a sweater, cut open a Tauntaun and crawl inside, and get an exorbitant bill anyway because your utilities have been privatized and those shareholders are more important than you.


That Tauntaun rancher gets really ticked when you do that

Git out of mah tauntaun
"Just trying to stay warm and cut down on energy bills, sir"
You know what else is warm?  A Sarlacc Pit.
"Yes, but that is on Tatooine. Being warm there is easy.  In fact, I hear some people burs in to flames there."
Well, yer in luck.  I happen to milk Sarlaccs, Come this way.
"Well that Jedi Knight went through one.  Should be fun.  Not sure where he came out though."
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How about having eight lap cats?  That's perfectly normal, right?  Because we have some long winters.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When you use the toilet, you are literally flushing heat down the drain.  So, poop in jars and keep them around until they are room temperature.

Also, if you make Jenkem, you'll produce a little extra heat and you can get high off it later.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Am I the only one surprised that this was in the UK and not the US?


*cough* Texas
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With apologies to those people who aren't capable, moving around makes life so much better in so many ways.  Being sedentary kills your health, your spirit, your mind.

I really fear becoming unable to move around.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
HOBO DOG PILE!
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Am I the only one surprised that this was in the UK and not the US?


Yes, because no one reads the article.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

the_rhino: OR WE COULD LIGHT THE ENERGY COMPANY EXECS ON FIRE AND USE THEM FOR WARMTH


Yeah.. some of those are rather large and will burn for a while, like a big log... you get to clean up the mess  and deal with the pollution..
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Serious answer.

About 3 years ago we bought a HUGE roll of "Bubble Wrap" from Lowes.
And sheets of that to shape to tape with packing tape to windows. It works dang well.
Our house is a 'florida style' southern post war quick build home with those 'louvered' windows that are GREAT in the summer....but suck in the winter.

Anyways...bubble wrap for windows. It helps.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Have poor people tried not being poor for a change?


/Poor
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
....also. If you tape down the bubble wrap on the living room floor, it's great for dance parties.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or you could throw another utility exec on the fire
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Cooking does it too. That is why a big meal is prepared for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With the oven and burners on, the house gets quite toasty.


I had to open my windows on Christmas because it was just too hot in the house.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What I did was build frames that fit tightly inside my windows and then put the window film on those frames.  That way I can pull them out at the end of winter and store them (make sure to label which window) and can even use them in the summer to keep the cool air in.  I can open the windows whenever I want by removing the frame from the window.

This works REALLY well and was extremely cheap to make.  I think it cost like $4 for each window with everything.
 
fargin a
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, maybe Halderson was just trying to stay warm by burning his parents heads in the fireplace?

Not the worst defense - mutilating a corpse is easier to own than murder. Especially when done for good reason.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

alechemist: To quote my late grandfather to my late grandmother
Polly put on a sweater.


We literally handed the country to the GQP when the US President suggested that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wpcdn.bestheating.comView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: alechemist: To quote my late grandfather to my late grandmother
Polly put on a sweater.

We literally handed the country to the GQP when the US President suggested that.


Wasn't there one of them that said that people need to put newspapers in their shoes.  I swear it wasn't that long ago.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Or you could just stop mining bitcoin, or let "your" apps stop mining.   If you can't figure out which ones, shut everything down when you're not using the machine.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I supplement oil heat with a wood stove. 1500sqft house built in 1938 and it's quite comfortable with 2.5 cord of wood and 1 tank of oil in NH.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BitwiseShift: Or you could just stop mining bitcoin, or let "your" apps stop mining.   If you can't figure out which ones, shut everything down when you're not using the machine.


Far be it from me to defend crypto currencies, but from a purely thermodynamic standpoint mining crypto makes as much sense as running a space heater.

Energy goes in and is 100% converted to heat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JessieL: MAybe if you didn't spend so much matchstick money on Starbucks and Avocado toast you wouldn't be in this situation.

[Fark user image image 203x249]


Fark user imageView Full Size

?
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.