I see your list of things confiscated by the TSA, and raise you a list of things left behind at hotels last year. Including, but not limited to, a cake in the shape of Canterbury Cathedral, a Tesla, a 6ft cuddly Giraff... wait, go back one
    Amusing, Days Inn, Kent, Hotel, Hotel chains, Hotels, Motel, Travelodge staff, set of kaleidoscopes  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's just no stopping in a white zone.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Everything pales in comparison to the annual Things Wedged In Orifices List.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: There's just no stopping in a white zone.


No, the white zone is for loading of passengers and there is no stopping in a RED zone
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: There's just no stopping in a white zone.


Upon RTFAing, I see it is about things left at hotels, and not airports..

I just saw TSA and Tesla, and figured, close enough

Anyway, I want you to have an abortion.  That's what this is really about.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"six bottles of jeroboam's Bollinger champagne"

That would really be:

A) six jeroboams of Bollinger champagne
B) six bottles of Bollinger champagne, jeroboam size
C) the equivalent of 24 bottles of Bollinger champagne
D) Patsy Stone's breakfast
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: akya: There's just no stopping in a white zone.

Upon RTFAing, I see it is about things left at hotels, and not airports..

I just saw TSA and Tesla, and figured, close enough

Anyway, I want you to have an abortion.  That's what this is really about.


It's really the only sensible thing to do, if its done safely. Therapeutically there's no danger involved.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuffed Giraffe? Pshaw! Real sorceresses prefer unicorns.
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And my favorite goddamn button down shirt.

Ok, maybe that was 2019. But the pain still lives. Curse you, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Kalamazoo.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once lost my self respect at a Holiday Inn.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to work at a hotel, there was an entire 8'x15' storage closet with shelves floor to ceiling dedicated to storing the things people would leave behind. They had 90 days to claim them, after that the items were up for grabs. Surprising how many valuable items went unclaimed.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Meh. Everything pales in comparison to the annual Things Wedged In Orifices List.


Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Habitual Cynic: I once lost my self respect at a Holiday Inn.


What about your mom?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: akya: There's just no stopping in a white zone.

Upon RTFAing, I see it is about things left at hotels, and not airports..

I just saw TSA and Tesla, and figured, close enough

Anyway, I want you to have an abortion.  That's what this is really about.


Nice.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...forgotten at the Canterbury Dunkirk Central Travelodge ... a large collection of snow globes.

Interesting thing to travel with, and to forget as you move on.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Used to work at a hotel, there was an entire 8'x15' storage closet with shelves floor to ceiling dedicated to storing the things people would leave behind. They had 90 days to claim them, after that the items were up for grabs. Surprising how many valuable items went unclaimed.


As did I, for 5.5 years up until December 99. The most exciting things I found after the customer had checked out were ties, Playstation 1s, and the still-warm body of a man who had hung himself in the night. But above the bath, which was relatively considerate.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. I said 'checked out'.

/aisle seat with extra legroom
 
cwheelie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

akya: There's just no stopping in a white zone.


but there is loading.... and unloading
If you have to load or unload, please go to the white zone
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: I once lost my self respect at a Holiday Inn.


Karaoke night in the lounge? Or some Marv Albert sh*t?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I had a neighbor that went to Florida and stayed at a cheap motel. He was doing a bedbug check when he first arrived and found a loaded .38 Special between the mattresses. He thought it was cool and kept it. I thought he was crazy, it could have bodies on it. Either way, who leaves behind a loaded gun?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does not sound like the Tesla was "forgotten", it had no charge. If it was completely dead restarting it will be a problem.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

awruk!: ...forgotten at the Canterbury Dunkirk Central Travelodge ... a large collection of snow globes.

Interesting thing to travel with, and to forget as you move on.


They are probably filled with the ashes of his victims.

/Normal snow globes?  "Normal" people don't travel with those.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I had a neighbor that went to Florida and stayed at a cheap motel. He was doing a bedbug check when he first arrived and found a loaded .38 Special between the mattresses. He thought it was cool and kept it. I thought he was crazy, it could have bodies on it. Either way, who leaves behind a loaded gun?


Somebody who thought they'd see the motel room one more time.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't the body of a dead celebrity....
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Does not sound like the Tesla was "forgotten", it had no charge. If it was completely dead restarting it will be a problem.


It's not like it was left in the middle of the cornfield - it was left at the Travelodge. Even if you had to charge it with regular wall outlet for 12 hours it's not impossible.
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stantz: ReapTheChaos: Used to work at a hotel, there was an entire 8'x15' storage closet with shelves floor to ceiling dedicated to storing the things people would leave behind. They had 90 days to claim them, after that the items were up for grabs. Surprising how many valuable items went unclaimed.

As did I, for 5.5 years up until December 99. The most exciting things I found after the customer had checked out were ties, Playstation 1s, and the still-warm body of a man who had hung himself in the night. But above the bath, which was relatively considerate.


Here too (nearly a decade in the industry)! Once we had to move a guest from one suite to another for some reason that I can't remember. A housekeeper came to me with a large bag of weed she found and asked if she could keep it. Good grief. No, I said, you put that in the new room and never mention it again.

I never found anything too cool.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love that they illustrated the article not with pictures of the items, but generic pictures of Travelodge rooms.
 
