 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Israellycool)   Hamas wants Israel to call off their killer secret agent Zionist dolphins   (israellycool.com) divider line
24
    More: Weird, Hamas, Israel, Al-Qassam Brigades, naval commando of al-Qassam, Six-Day War, Gaza Strip, West Bank, Gaza  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 5:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't wait for the move treatment of the badass, tattooed dolphin savaging navy SEALS with superior marinepower
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be more worried about the secret Jewish space lasers. The dolphins are just a diversion.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dolphin and Hummus sounds delicious.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zionist propaganda is always weird.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't these the same guys that arrested a squirrel or bird or some other animal because it was a spy?
Time to lay off the hookah, guys
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article fails without details about the dolphin's clitoris.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fa love Pa.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: Zionist propaganda is always weird.


As is the anti Zionist propaganda.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Article fails without details about the dolphin's clitoris.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long and thanks for all the gefilte fish.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.moddb.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: Dolphin and Hummus sounds delicious.


Futurama - Who wants dolphin?
Youtube juUE0bByZfE
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Aren't these the same guys that arrested a squirrel or bird or some other animal because it was a spy?
Time to lay off the hookah, guys


austinvisuals.comView Full Size


Life imitates art?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Repeat from 2015, when Hamas actually "seized" a dolphin spy?

Or is it a retelling of the Egyptian tale from 2010 about Israeli-trained sharks attacking swimmers?

Probably not a repeat from Saudi Arabia in 2011, when they accused a griffon vulture of being an Israeli spy.

// there's a whole farking wiki page about animal-related "Zionist" conspiracy theories, if you're curious...
 
anuran
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Zionist propaganda is always weird.


Uh, this is Hamas propaganda.
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Aren't these the same guys that arrested a squirrel or bird or some other animal because it was a spy?
Time to lay off the hookah, guys


Yep. Standard banded migratory birds. Several Arab governments claimed they were Zionist spies with secret transmitters.
 
anuran
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Repeat from 2015, when Hamas actually "seized" a dolphin spy?

Or is it a retelling of the Egyptian tale from 2010 about Israeli-trained sharks attacking swimmers?

Probably not a repeat from Saudi Arabia in 2011, when they accused a griffon vulture of being an Israeli spy.

// there's a whole farking wiki page about animal-related "Zionist" conspiracy theories, if you're curious...


And what about the periodic "Jewish doctors are making  Muslim men's peens disappear" crazes?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

anuran: strathmeyer: Zionist propaganda is always weird.

Uh, this is Hamas propaganda.


That's what they want you to think.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How can you tell that a dolphin is a killer secret-agent Zionist? Answer: By the flamethrower that it carries.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

allthesametome: They should be more worried about the secret Jewish space lasers. The dolphins are just a diversion.


It's a double-secret diversion. This is to draw attention away from their burgeoning penguin special-ops unit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
HankHill.jpg
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can't blame the dolphins for everything...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: allthesametome: They should be more worried about the secret Jewish space lasers. The dolphins are just a diversion.


It's a double-secret diversion. This is to draw attention away from their burgeoning penguin special-ops unit.

[Fark user image 425x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

anuran: Herr Flick's Revenge: Aren't these the same guys that arrested a squirrel or bird or some other animal because it was a spy?
Time to lay off the hookah, guys

Yep. Standard banded migratory birds. Several Arab governments claimed they were Zionist spies with secret transmitters.


This is actually what sprung into my mind:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.enga​d​get.com/amp/2007-07-21-gps-equipped-sp​y-squirrels-arrested-by-iranians.html
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.