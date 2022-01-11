 Skip to content
(BBC)   Hooray: rat dies. Genuinely sad: gold medal winning bomb-sniffing rat dies   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  Eight year old?  The oldest 'fancy' rat was only 7 years, 4 months.  Are these African giant pouched rats typically that long lived in captivity?

The short life expectancy is the number one reason I wouldn't consider a rodent for a pet.  There are more, but that's number one.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wacky parsed that as "Bum sniffing rat"
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look At This Rat
Youtube Y4YTYwKC_mc
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a shame. He only had one more day until retirement.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
First Betty White, then Bob Sagat, and now Magawa? WTF, death?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They give medals for sniffing rats?

That is a new thing that I know.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rats are better than dogs as bomb-sniffers because they are smaller (and less likely to set off bombs), cheaper to raise, easier to train, and nobody cries when they get exploded. The only thing better is bees, but nobody likes training those.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
farkin rat has more chivalry than I ever will...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Our old dog could have won that one. Oh, I thought you said bum-sniffer. Carry on.
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcos P: farkin rat has more chivalry than I ever will...


To be fair, the rat wasn't really in any danger. Landmines aren't designed to go off when something that small goes over them, if they were they would pretty much be useless.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
May have all the pizza he desires in rat heaven.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ratst in Peace little hero.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Rats are better than dogs as bomb-sniffers because they are smaller (and less likely to set off bombs), cheaper to raise, easier to train, and nobody cries when they get exploded. The only thing better is bees, but nobody likes training those.


Bees aren't much good for sniffing bombs, but they are great at spelling.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I want one of these.  Too bad they won't import any into the US because they can carry monkeypox.  Why not locally breed some from known clean animals?  Why not add "monkeypox" to my spell checker?
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Munden: Wow.  Eight year old?  The oldest 'fancy' rat was only 7 years, 4 months.  Are these African giant pouched rats typically that long lived in captivity?

The short life expectancy is the number one reason I wouldn't consider a rodent for a pet.  There are more, but that's number one.


Same, but only because it's heartbreaking when they die. I miss my rats :(
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: May have all the pizza he desires in rat heaven.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
SQUEAK
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Toodles! It's been a slice but I'm afraid it's time to pop off.'
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did he get on the cart before it exploded?
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gold medal? Is there a picture of the rat posing with his award?
 
fargin a
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lost his sense of smell and found a landmine the hard way?

Wish they'd use more animals for sniffing out bombs. Instead, we send metal detectors to find bombs without metal in them. Makes a nice business for defense contractors and disabled vet programs but a lot of dead/disfigured soldiers. I think they call it a 'win, win, you-signed up for this shiat' scenario.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y4YTYwKC​_mc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Matt'll grow up fat
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fargin a: Lost his sense of smell and found a landmine the hard way?

Wish they'd use more animals for sniffing out bombs. Instead, we send metal detectors to find bombs without metal in them. Makes a nice business for defense contractors and disabled vet programs but a lot of dead/disfigured soldiers. I think they call it a 'win, win, you-signed up for this shiat' scenario.


You have two choices, send in a rat or sift through the dirt very carefully with your bayonet feeling for any obstructions.
 
Hantavirus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whidbey: Gold medal? Is there a picture of the rat posing with his award?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hantavirus: whidbey: Gold medal? Is there a picture of the rat posing with his award?

[Fark user image 425x239]


Hm.  No foolin'.
 
