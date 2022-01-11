 Skip to content
(WLOS 13 Asheville)   Suddenly... elk
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Traffic Jam: Herds of elk make their way across highway, stopping traffic, fascinating all

Well, except Karen, who demanded to the police take action immediately.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is an occasional thing I have to deal with, except we have the bigger species.

Not so much traffic jams, and thankfully unlike deer they don't tend to just run out in front of cars at night, but when you roll up on a herd in the road they aren't always necessarily in a hurry to get out of the way.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Moose out front should have warned you.
 
whidbey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool.

We've had a resident elk herd up here on the Olympic Peninsula, but their numbers are shrinking mostly because Fish and Wildlife shoots them for eating Boomers' garden plants.

Lovely.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
playing too much far cry 5

all i could think about is how many can i take down for skins before the rest run away
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is a spot just south of Klamath, CA.   101 used to go down the middle of it, remember stopping often because the elk were just wondering around in the road.  Prairie Creek, a big meadow in the middle of the forest.

Some years ago, a new section of highway was built to the east, bypassing it.

You can still go there though.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This happens almost daily in Estes Park, CO.  I was there in October and a herd was crossing the street in front of my car while I was stopped at a light.  One of the elk had a string of Christmas lights hanging from its rack.  Very cool sight to see them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: This happens almost daily in Estes Park, CO.  I was there in October and a herd was crossing the street in front of my car while I was stopped at a light.  One of the elk had a string of Christmas lights hanging from its rack.  Very cool sight to see them.


Sounds like a scene from a Rankin-Bass Christmas movie.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I didn't know we had elk here in my state of Virginia, but apparently we have even a little more than NC:
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Rocky Mountain elk subspecies was reintroduced by hunter-conservation organizations in the Appalachian region of the eastern U.S., where the now extinct eastern elk once lived
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: There is a spot just south of Klamath, CA.   101 used to go down the middle of it, remember stopping often because the elk were just wondering around in the road.  Prairie Creek, a big meadow in the middle of the forest.

Some years ago, a new section of highway was built to the east, bypassing it.

You can still go there though.


Oh yeah I've wanted to go down that way. I've been as far as the old washed-out bridge marker from the 60s flood.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: This happens almost daily in Estes Park, CO.  I was there in October and a herd was crossing the street in front of my car while I was stopped at a light.  One of the elk had a string of Christmas lights hanging from its rack.  Very cool sight to see them.


Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy was at the Park Entrance Road a couple years ago staring at me (zoom lens, not actually that close) and he was not happy I was in his back yard. Always beautiful to those of us who don't see them daily.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puffy999: This is an occasional thing I have to deal with, except we have the bigger species.


Blue whale? Sequoia? Apatosaurus?
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Herds of delicious elk.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I worked up in the mountains, I encountered an elk standing in the middle of the road on my way to work one morning. My entire strategy to get past it consisted of rolling down the window of my '88 Honda Accord and making little shooing motions with my hand while the elk stared balefully at me. Eventually he got bored and wandered off the road.

Pretty sure he would have won any competition against the Honda.
 
