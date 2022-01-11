 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Want to seem younger? It's not the bags under your eyes, but way you use your phone that's the giveaway. I thought it was my Clint Eastwood disgusted look that gave my age away   (theguardian.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well it's early but we have a contender for the dumbest farking thread posted here for the day.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hated talking on the phone long before it was cool.

I also used the phone to masturbate long before it was cool, and if Ma Bell didn't like it she shouldn't have made the phone booth outside Cracker Barrel out of glass.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Because I look at my wrist first, then go to my phone to check the time?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just renewed my TF this morning and after reading this article, I regret it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I work with people who will still write emails starting with "Dear so and so, ..." even if they're sending me a single attachment after getting off the phone with me. As for using phones you gotta see my parents. Neither of them will use their thumbs on the screen. It's just their right index finger poking away like they're trying to leave a dent.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess that makes all of the robocallers that leave msgs Boomers?

/didn't read TFA
//flip phone says it all
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm an icky old Gen Xer and I never call anyone. Just texts. I text Mrs. Beef even if we're both home at the same time. Am I young again?
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No. It's the bags under my eyes.

