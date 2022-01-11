 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   If it looks like civil war is breaking out in North Carolina, it's just a training exercise. For the upcoming civil war   (msn.com) divider line
63
    More: PSA, MSN  
•       •       •

2023 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 11:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The key to defeating the anti-government "Freedom Fighters" is, as always, interrupting their supply lines so they can't get new batteries paid for by SSI-Disability delivered for their Rascal Scooters.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robin Sage?

LOL... ooooh scary.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Robin Sage?

LOL... ooooh scary.


Redneck Slaughter was a little too obvious.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another socialist president, another Jade Helm.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens every 9 months. Its part of SF training.

They arent really training to fight Americans.

Mainly because your average Trump loving redneck piece of shiat gun nut is too fat to fit into his dipshiat "tactical" gear from Walmart much less sleep outside away from their hypo-allergenic pillows and white noise machines.

Those fat asses couldnt fight their way out of an Arbys.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it be more appropriate to hold the exercise in South Carolina?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: Another socialist president, another Jade Helm.


You joke, but just wait until they're digging tunnels under the walmart and turning the frogs gay.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "realistic" guerrilla war will be fought across two dozen North Carolina counties in the coming weeks, with young soldiers battling seasoned "freedom fighters," according to the U.S. Army.

Definitely training for the right thing...
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jade Helm II - Electric Boogaloo
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: A "realistic" guerrilla war will be fought across two dozen North Carolina counties in the coming weeks, with young soldiers battling seasoned "freedom fighters," according to the U.S. Army.

Definitely training for the right thing...


Its more like a SF "final exam".
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JADE HELM IS REAL PEOPLE!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way a second civil war would ever happen in the United States is if different armed factions of the US government (including local law enforcement) are on different sides of the conflict.  If it's just the government versus civilian wackos with AR-15s, the civilians will be stains on the pavement in about five minutes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's the Army getting in some practice.

Good for them.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Internet is like a mirror. When a monkey looks into it, an angel does not look out.

Discuss among yourselves.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FEMA camps are finally happening!

I've had my resume and cover letter for job application to teach Marxist Theory since Jan 2020!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Civil Bugaloo:  Best two out of three, anybody?
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember we used to play army man in the woods when I was a kid too.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Mainly because your average Trump loving redneck piece of shiat gun nut is too fat to fit into his dipshiat "tactical" gear from Walmart much less sleep outside away from their hypo-allergenic pillows and white noise machines.


I would search the web for "tactical CPAP" but I'm deeply afraid of what I'll find so....no.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jade Helm 22!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The South will rise again would fall in 10....
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JELD-WEN "22": THE BASEMENT OF NORTH CAROLINA
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone make a Jade Helm joke yet?
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: The only way a second civil war would ever happen in the United States is if different armed factions of the US government (including local law enforcement) are on different sides of the conflict.  If it's just the government versus civilian wackos with AR-15s, the civilians will be stains on the pavement in about five minutes.


That's quite likely though, isn't it? It seems that either the police forces attract a certain type of person, by dint of giving them authority and power, or white supremacists and authoritarians are actively infiltrating such institutions precisely for this reason.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: The only way a second civil war would ever happen in the United States is if different armed factions of the US government (including local law enforcement) are on different sides of the conflict.  If it's just the government versus civilian wackos with AR-15s, the civilians will be stains on the pavement in about five minutes.


dothemath: This happens every 9 months. Its part of SF training.

They arent really training to fight Americans.

Mainly because your average Trump loving redneck piece of shiat gun nut is too fat to fit into his dipshiat "tactical" gear from Walmart much less sleep outside away from their hypo-allergenic pillows and white noise machines.

Those fat asses couldnt fight their way out of an Arbys.


they're not too fat to infiltrate school boards and town councils and state legislatures though, and instead of developing a strong counter to this, liberals are too busy calling them fat on the internet
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This happens every 9 months. Its part of SF training.

They arent really training to fight Americans.

Mainly because your average Trump loving redneck piece of shiat gun nut is too fat to fit into his dipshiat "tactical" gear from Walmart much less sleep outside away from their hypo-allergenic pillows and white noise machines.

Those fat asses couldnt fight their way out of an Arbys.


CPAP machine, you forgot it.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: The only way a second civil war would ever happen in the United States is if different armed factions of the US government (including local law enforcement) are on different sides of the conflict.  If it's just the government versus civilian wackos with AR-15s, the civilians will be stains on the pavement in about five minutes.


Remember when TFG was still in the white house and the Joint Chiefs of Staff put out memo's to all branches of the military basically telling them to disobey any unlawful orders by TFG?

That shiat still gives me goose bumps that it came to that.... but I'm glad it did.

If the military ever decides to side against civilians, this country is farked.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: If it's just the government versus civilian wackos with AR-15s, the civilians will be stains on the pavement in about five minutes.


That's kind of a dangerous dismissal to make. Sure, it's fun to mock the Meal Team Six crowd but it pretty much ignores what an entrenched guerilla war would mean. Did we learn nothing from Afghanistan? Not to mention there are more than a few Tim McVeigh's out there.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they're letting everyone know ahead of time, so we don't get anymore Green Berets posing as terrorists shot by a state trooper who didn't know it was an exercise.

(Robin Sage 2002 if you want to Duck Duck Go it)
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: The Internet is like a mirror. When a monkey looks into it, an angel does not look out.

Discuss among yourselves.


If you have covid and experience a stroke, would you still smell toast?
 
clams_casino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Geotpf: If it's just the government versus civilian wackos with AR-15s, the civilians will be stains on the pavement in about five minutes.

That's kind of a dangerous dismissal to make. Sure, it's fun to mock the Meal Team Six crowd but it pretty much ignores what an entrenched guerilla war would mean. Did we learn nothing from Afghanistan?


Not to mention Vietnam and Iraq.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: JADE HELM IS REAL PEOPLE!


It was real. I lived through it. There where signs around my neighborhood warning us. That must have scared them off cause there was not a shot fired. I did take a peek at the website posted on the signs. It was dumber than the signs.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kbronsito: FEMA camps are finally happening!

I've had my resume and cover letter for job application to teach Marxist Theory since Jan 2020!


Can i subscribe to your newsletter?
 
xalres [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The key to defeating the anti-government "Freedom Fighters" is, as always, interrupting their supply lines so they can't get new batteries paid for by SSI-Disability delivered for their Rascal Scooters.


You joke, but I would farking LOVE to see how MAGA world handles supply lines and logistics. Remember when TFG held rallies in the boonies in the freezing cold, paid for folks to be bussed in from the parking lots but not bussed out, so the people who attended the rally were left in the middle of nowhere, at night, in dropping temperatures, with no way to get back to their cars? It'd be like that, but with food and medical supplies.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh, it's Pinelandia, they love pancakes and are weak. Kraznovia is strong and loved waffles!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I took a wrong turn down there one time on a rural road, might have been private and there was military guarding further travel on the road. I'm guessing it was for something like this. Similar thing in WV. Was driving around checking out the area and google said there was US Dept of Agriculture facility or something... and there was armed uniformed military guards.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
IT'S JADE HELM AGAIN!!!  EVERYTIME A DEMON RAT IS POTUS THEY START TRYING TO SUBJECT US TO FEMA LAW. STAND DOWN I SAY.

Also them:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

xalres: Mr. Coffee Nerves: The key to defeating the anti-government "Freedom Fighters" is, as always, interrupting their supply lines so they can't get new batteries paid for by SSI-Disability delivered for their Rascal Scooters.

You joke, but I would farking LOVE to see how MAGA world handles supply lines and logistics. Remember when TFG held rallies in the boonies in the freezing cold, paid for folks to be bussed in from the parking lots but not bussed out, so the people who attended the rally were left in the middle of nowhere, at night, in dropping temperatures, with no way to get back to their cars? It'd be like that, but with food and medical supplies.


I think it fits the wider Republican approach to things: they do a bunch of shiat and then let someone else worry about the cleanup details.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

clams_casino: Subtonic: Geotpf: If it's just the government versus civilian wackos with AR-15s, the civilians will be stains on the pavement in about five minutes.

That's kind of a dangerous dismissal to make. Sure, it's fun to mock the Meal Team Six crowd but it pretty much ignores what an entrenched guerilla war would mean. Did we learn nothing from Afghanistan?

Not to mention Vietnam and Iraq.


In Vietnam and Iraq, it was mostly foreigners (Americans) fighting people on their home soil.  In an American civil war, civilian vs. the government, home territory would belong to both sides, negating that (significant) advantage.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone here in Raleigh conducted an anti-terrorism exercise at an abandoned hotel that was scheduled to be demolished.  I can't recall if it was local police, national guard or someone else.  They failed to give ample notification what was going to happen and when, and everyone freaked the fark out when the gunfire started.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Geotpf: The only way a second civil war would ever happen in the United States is if different armed factions of the US government (including local law enforcement) are on different sides of the conflict.  If it's just the government versus civilian wackos with AR-15s, the civilians will be stains on the pavement in about five minutes.

That's quite likely though, isn't it? It seems that either the police forces attract a certain type of person, by dint of giving them authority and power, or white supremacists and authoritarians are actively infiltrating such institutions precisely for this reason.


1/6 gave me hope that the institutions will likely hold.  There was definitely an opportunity for the armed forces to glom on the stupid yahoos in the capitol and start some shiat-but 99.9% held (there might have been a few Capitol Police officers on the side of the insurrectionists, so I can't say 100%).

But that could be the situation.  Semi-disputed election, some factions are loyal to the MAGAheads, some loyal to the elected Democratic President, something like that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Geotpf: The only way a second civil war would ever happen in the United States is if different armed factions of the US government (including local law enforcement) are on different sides of the conflict.  If it's just the government versus civilian wackos with AR-15s, the civilians will be stains on the pavement in about five minutes.

dothemath: This happens every 9 months. Its part of SF training.

They arent really training to fight Americans.

Mainly because your average Trump loving redneck piece of shiat gun nut is too fat to fit into his dipshiat "tactical" gear from Walmart much less sleep outside away from their hypo-allergenic pillows and white noise machines.

Those fat asses couldnt fight their way out of an Arbys.

they're not too fat to infiltrate school boards and town councils and state legislatures though, and instead of developing a strong counter to this, liberals are too busy calling them fat on the internet


Sure thing, Trumpy.

My advice to liberals is buy guns.
 
standardeviation [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Geotpf: If it's just the government versus civilian wackos with AR-15s, the civilians will be stains on the pavement in about five minutes.

That's kind of a dangerous dismissal to make. Sure, it's fun to mock the Meal Team Six crowd but it pretty much ignores what an entrenched guerilla war would mean. Did we learn nothing from Afghanistan? Not to mention there are more than a few Tim McVeigh's out there.


And a new ruby ridge would inspire the next generation.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Growing up in West-Germany during the cold war, we had military exercises pretty much every fall in our area. Some small, some giant with 10s of thousands of soldiers and several thousand vehicles.
As a kid in some small town out in the boonies, it was the best entertainment ever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: This happens every 9 months. Its part of SF training.

They arent really training to fight Americans.

Mainly because your average Trump loving redneck piece of shiat gun nut is too fat to fit into his dipshiat "tactical" gear from Walmart much less sleep outside away from their hypo-allergenic pillows and white noise machines.

Those fat asses couldnt fight their way out of an Arbys.


This is true, but they can provide the pretext for a military junta.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: the civilians will be stains on the pavement in about five minutes.


What these redneck dummies cant understand, along with a lot of other stuff, is that when the 2AM was written there were basically two battlefield weapons: musket and cannon. With that kind of parity of arms a bunch of farmers could conceivably whip a regular Army unit.

Today with air power, guided munitions, armor, etc. Forget it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Remember when TFG was still in the white house


TFG?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Growing up in West-Germany during the cold war, we had military exercises pretty much every fall in our area. Some small, some giant with 10s of thousands of soldiers and several thousand vehicles.
As a kid in some small town out in the boonies, it was the best entertainment ever.

[Fark user image 680x510]


"It's my first day!"
 
12349876
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The only way a second civil war would ever happen in the United States is if different armed factions of the US government (including local law enforcement) are on different sides of the conflict.  If it's just the government versus civilian wackos with AR-15s, the civilians will be stains on the pavement in about five minutes.


That's  1800s civil war.  You don't  need two sides.  Just any number of small groups successfully avoiding the rule of law.

The USA could easily become Northern Ireland during the troubles or Syria now.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder what the over/under on heart attacks will be?
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The Internet is like a mirror. When a monkey looks into it, an angel does not look out.

Discuss among yourselves.


Unless...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.