 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Hospitals to healthcare workers: We're REALLY short-staffed right now, so don't let a little thing like a positive Covid test keep you from coming to work, even if you DO have symptoms. Worst case scenario, the ICU is right there   (politico.com) divider line
70
    More: Murica, Health care, Hospital, Nursing, Patient, Healthcare, Health care provider, state's former health commissioner, Medicine  
•       •       •

647 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 12:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Physician intubate yourself
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yup.  The guidelines have been changed. In crisis conditions, yes you can come in to work while positive.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
many are compelling Covid-positive doctors and nurses to return to work, arguing that bringing back asymptomatic or even symptomatic staff is the only way they can keep their doors open amid a spike in hospitalizations.

Then close your farking doors and let the right-wing politicians take the heat for causing it in the first place. You don't stop washing your hands because you can treat more patients without the "interruption" and " time-suck" of scrubbing in--that does more harm than good.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: many are compelling Covid-positive doctors and nurses to return to work, arguing that bringing back asymptomatic or even symptomatic staff is the only way they can keep their doors open amid a spike in hospitalizations.

Then close your farking doors and let the right-wing politicians take the heat for causing it in the first place. You don't stop washing your hands because you can treat more patients without the "interruption" and " time-suck" of scrubbing in--that does more harm than good.


you want to stick it by letting people possibly die who thru possibly no fault of their own contracted a disease.  how very compassionate.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're just starting to normalize yet another contagious disease. How many people end up going to work when they have a cold or the flu?
I'm not saying it's right or even ethical, but the next step to an illness that's become endemic to humans. It's just the American way. If you didn't see this coming, I admire your innocence.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's farked up for every one. The hospitals, the health care workers and the patients.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: We're just starting to normalize yet another contagious disease. How many people end up going to work when they have a cold or the flu?
I'm not saying it's right or even ethical, but the next step to an illness that's become endemic to humans. It's just the American way. If you didn't see this coming, I admire your innocence.


name a contagious disease that has been eradicated.  all have become endemic.  that is why vaccinations are a thing.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just shut all hospitals down for three months.
Yes.  People will die.  But the earth is overpopulated anyways.  This is just the great mother making enough room for the stronger of her progeny.

Many problems solved.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure am glad all that money i pay for health insurance goes to doctors and nurses and not some jackass CEO with 7 yachts.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: We're just starting to normalize yet another contagious disease. How many people end up going to work when they have a cold or the flu?
I'm not saying it's right or even ethical, but the next step to an illness that's become endemic to humans. It's just the American way. If you didn't see this coming, I admire your innocence.

name a contagious disease that has been eradicated.  all have become endemic.  that is why vaccinations are a thing.


Small pox.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then setup a parking lot tent with a few iPads and WiFi, and some cheap cots and let the willfully unvaxxed without a doctor's note login to Facebook to get seen by a Facebook Medical Professional (FMP) about their troubles. Put Gritty on the tent door so they can find it easily.

Free up some hospital staff that way, guaranteed.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: We're just starting to normalize yet another contagious disease. How many people end up going to work when they have a cold or the flu?
I'm not saying it's right or even ethical, but the next step to an illness that's become endemic to humans. It's just the American way. If you didn't see this coming, I admire your innocence.

name a contagious disease that has been eradicated.  all have become endemic.  that is why vaccinations are a thing.


Smallpox was eradicated.
There was 1.
//until the weaponized smallpox gets loose from the lab
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: many are compelling Covid-positive doctors and nurses to return to work, arguing that bringing back asymptomatic or even symptomatic staff is the only way they can keep their doors open amid a spike in hospitalizations.

Then close your farking doors and let the right-wing politicians take the heat for causing it in the first place. You don't stop washing your hands because you can treat more patients without the "interruption" and " time-suck" of scrubbing in--that does more harm than good.



Biden would take 100% of the heat, in both the press and the public eye.  He's sitting in the hot seat, therefore he gets the blame, no matter how stupid that is.  He's already being blamed for Omicron.

Also, hospitals do things other than treat COVID patients.  Well, they did, and should be focusing more on the other stuff, but yeah.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't miss the ICU.  It has fewer dead people than the hospital morgue.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: That's farked up for every one. The hospitals, the health care workers and the patients.


my g/f works for a major Philly area hospital system.  staff has quit, they have closed hospitals to new patients because they are full, of vaccinated people.  the larger issue is that in the public's mind, vaccine = cure.

even with therapies and vaccines, the disease will continue to exist.  it will either mutate into a low risk disease with occasional outbreaks or it will mutate into Godzilla and destroy Tokyo Harbor.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my sister is a nurse and sent me this message yesterday about conditions at her hospital:

Fml. Literally every one coughing here. New rule is once you test positive you only have to stay out of work five days even if you still have symptoms, so basically everybody at work is just sick around me. Most people [fellow nurses] I talk to said they didn't even get the vaccine and they're not getting the vaccine because you get Covid anyways even with the vaccine, and some people even that get the vaccine are just as sick, and blah blah blah and that's their reasoning and these are nurses LOL. These people literally work in the hospital and they are not concerned, you'd be surprised at the amount of medical staff that will not get vaccinated.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: many are compelling Covid-positive doctors and nurses to return to work, arguing that bringing back asymptomatic or even symptomatic staff is the only way they can keep their doors open amid a spike in hospitalizations.

Then close your farking doors and let the right-wing politicians take the heat for causing it in the first place. You don't stop washing your hands because you can treat more patients without the "interruption" and " time-suck" of scrubbing in--that does more harm than good.


It's not only COVID patients that are dying needlessly Einstein. People are still getting regular sick, having strokes and heart attacks etc.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: We're just starting to normalize yet another contagious disease. How many people end up going to work when they have a cold or the flu?
I'm not saying it's right or even ethical, but the next step to an illness that's become endemic to humans. It's just the American way. If you didn't see this coming, I admire your innocence.

name a contagious disease that has been eradicated.  all have become endemic.  that is why vaccinations are a thing.


Yeah, I get why vaccinations exist.  My point is that employers will make you drag your sick ass to work if you can physically get out of bed.  If you don't come to work, they'll make you feel terrible about taking time off work. "You need to be a team player blah blah blah". COVID is no different now. It's being normalized that you will just catch it and you better come to work unless you're on a ventilator.
I worked for a hospital that tried to get me to come in when I was suffering from a terrible bout of gastroenteritis. I had a 75 minute commute in a hospital-provided commuter shuttle.  My boss told me I had to come in.  I told her "unless you want to clean up a huge mess on that shuttle, I'm telling you I won't make it. I can't get more than 2 feet from a toilet right now". She told me "ok. I'll give you the day off, but you need to fill out the PTO form I'm about to send you".
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark America.  Farking shiathole.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen.  The vaccine isnt a cure.  It doesn't stop transmission.  So, I think we can all agree that we need a full on hard core military enforced nation wide martial law lockdown.  For 3 to 6 months.  Close the borders, close the businesses.  Free the military to do whatever it takes to stop transmission.  We are all in this together.
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"We know we just fired you but can you come back?"
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know a few people in the field. They all already have PTSD from 2020. When this shiat is over I think half will get out of the biz, work in what's left of restaurants with that shell shock stare of an old vet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

culebra: Fark America.  Farking shiathole.


You're free to leave anytime you want. What is stopping you?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Greed and selfishness made this pandemic worse then it had to be. Oh well, nothing I can do about it to change peoples minds about taking precautions when they don't want to. Just keep the popcorn near by and watch.

I will say this, it will get really interesting when people finally put their foot down on people preaching antivaxx and media outlets get shut down pushing that and the horse paste narrative. To little to late by then though.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

drewogatory: koder: many are compelling Covid-positive doctors and nurses to return to work, arguing that bringing back asymptomatic or even symptomatic staff is the only way they can keep their doors open amid a spike in hospitalizations.

Then close your farking doors and let the right-wing politicians take the heat for causing it in the first place. You don't stop washing your hands because you can treat more patients without the "interruption" and " time-suck" of scrubbing in--that does more harm than good.

It's not only COVID patients that are dying needlessly Einstein. People are still getting regular sick, having strokes and heart attacks etc.


Unfortunately, it will take some major collective punishment for this nation as a whole to pull its head out of its rectum.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is triage, and pretty desperate triage at that. It is not as obvious as leaving time intensive / lower chance of recovery patients to die in a waiting area, but it is on the same list of measures and is just another symptom of an overwhelmed medical system.

/Could quite likely be the right call
//If elective procedures are canceled, probably better to have a coughing nurse in a fitted N95 than literally no one
///But it's just as horrifying as the refrigerated corpse trucks, but less photogenic
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Worst flu season ever.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They wouldn't need as much staff if they had fewer patients. Just stop treating the antivaxx trash. Those people know better than doctors, so they don't really need hospitals. Fewer of them showing up would also reduce the chance of staff becoming infected.
 
genner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Listen.  The vaccine isnt a cure.  It doesn't stop transmission.  So, I think we can all agree that we need a full on hard core military enforced nation wide martial law lockdown.  For 3 to 6 months.  Close the borders, close the businesses.  Free the military to do whatever it takes to stop transmission.  We are all in this together.


.......and get the whole rest of the world to do it at the same time otherwise your back to square one in 6 months.
Yeah it's not happening.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, my sister is a nurse and sent me this message yesterday about conditions at her hospital:

Fml. Literally every one coughing here. New rule is once you test positive you only have to stay out of work five days even if you still have symptoms, so basically everybody at work is just sick around me. Most people [fellow nurses] I talk to said they didn't even get the vaccine and they're not getting the vaccine because you get Covid anyways even with the vaccine, and some people even that get the vaccine are just as sick, and blah blah blah and that's their reasoning and these are nurses LOL. These people literally work in the hospital and they are not concerned, you'd be surprised at the amount of medical staff that will not get vaccinated.


Its weird that health care professionals, politicians and maga all don't fear the virus.

I get why maga don't, they are literally piss drinkers.
And I suspect politicians have a secret serum or blood boys to keep them alive.  And my guess is, if there is a secret cure, the health professionals know about it because they administer it.  I mean even old as fark Democrat politicians get their hair did in the middle of corona world.  And even politicians who know better like AOC travel to maga central for a maskless party, and gets corona.

There has to be a secret cure they aren't telling the rest of us about.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Been many a decades that hospitals made Infection Control Departments and worked to clamp down and eradicate nosocomial infections. I imagine those folks are all ok with letting this happen.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

asciibaron: koder: many are compelling Covid-positive doctors and nurses to return to work, arguing that bringing back asymptomatic or even symptomatic staff is the only way they can keep their doors open amid a spike in hospitalizations.

Then close your farking doors and let the right-wing politicians take the heat for causing it in the first place. You don't stop washing your hands because you can treat more patients without the "interruption" and " time-suck" of scrubbing in--that does more harm than good.

you want to stick it by letting people possibly die who thru possibly no fault of their own contracted a disease.  how very compassionate.


"Through no fault of their own" is 100% the opposite of the situation most hospitalized COVID patients are in.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Izo: Yup.  The guidelines have been changed. In crisis conditions, yes you can come in to work while positive.


My son is a lineman and has been battling Covid since last Thursday. Symptoms are mostly resolved, but he still has a lingering cough. Tested positive again this morning. Work forcing him to return tomorrow or don't bother returning at all.

/I'm not getting a kick out of this
//at-will state so employer can do as pleases
///three for complete disregard for public safety
 
asciibaron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: asciibaron: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: We're just starting to normalize yet another contagious disease. How many people end up going to work when they have a cold or the flu?
I'm not saying it's right or even ethical, but the next step to an illness that's become endemic to humans. It's just the American way. If you didn't see this coming, I admire your innocence.

name a contagious disease that has been eradicated.  all have become endemic.  that is why vaccinations are a thing.

Small pox.


yes, that is the only one that is generally viewed as eradicated, but...

the US currently has 24 million doses of small pox vaccine.  the virus exists in labs in two US states and Russia.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

genner: AmbassadorBooze: Listen.  The vaccine isnt a cure.  It doesn't stop transmission.  So, I think we can all agree that we need a full on hard core military enforced nation wide martial law lockdown.  For 3 to 6 months.  Close the borders, close the businesses.  Free the military to do whatever it takes to stop transmission.  We are all in this together.

.......and get the whole rest of the world to do it at the same time otherwise your back to square one in 6 months.
Yeah it's not happening.


OK.  Permanently shut down the borders.  Zero tolerance.  Nuke the countries who don't follow the same protocol
 
thehobbes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So hospitals are stopping elective services, right?


They asked our hospitalists to do their own blood draws* and breathing treatments due to a lack of MAs and RTs due to illness. 

They aren't talking about cancelling elective procedures.

*many patients are going to suffer.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Listen.  The vaccine isnt a cure.  It doesn't stop transmission.  So, I think we can all agree that we need a full on hard core military enforced nation wide martial law lockdown.  For 3 to 6 months.  Close the borders, close the businesses.  Free the military to do whatever it takes to stop transmission.  We are all in this together.


It's too late for that. The time to do that was in roughly January of 2020.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
if everyone treated everyone else like they were infected, this would not matter.
shots, no shots, post infection, coughing, sneezing, whatever just assume they have it.

keep your distance, wash your hands, play outside, get plenty of sun. your mom was right !
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Izo: Yup.  The guidelines have been changed. In crisis conditions, yes you can come in to work while positive.


But you're fired if you aren't vaccinated.  Well, that settles the argument that they are requiring vaccinations to protect people.  Because they clearly don't give a shiat about that.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: AmbassadorBooze: Listen.  The vaccine isnt a cure.  It doesn't stop transmission.  So, I think we can all agree that we need a full on hard core military enforced nation wide martial law lockdown.  For 3 to 6 months.  Close the borders, close the businesses.  Free the military to do whatever it takes to stop transmission.  We are all in this together.

It's too late for that. The time to do that was in roughly January of 2020.


As pointed above, it wouldn't have worked.

So we need to make zero tolerance border closure permanent.  And / or nuke the non compliant countries.

We are all in this together, so we need to eliminate those who are not in it with us.  We need to end this virus, and it looks like the only way is through the cleansing heat of atomic fusion weapons.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So if they are letting symptomatic positive people work and expecting the ppe to stop transmission, why did they fire unvaccinated people who would essentially be in the same boat?  What's the point of a mandate
 
culebra
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: culebra: Fark America.  Farking shiathole.

You're free to leave anytime you want. What is stopping you?


Your delightful posts.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

asciibaron: AmbassadorBooze: asciibaron: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: We're just starting to normalize yet another contagious disease. How many people end up going to work when they have a cold or the flu?
I'm not saying it's right or even ethical, but the next step to an illness that's become endemic to humans. It's just the American way. If you didn't see this coming, I admire your innocence.

name a contagious disease that has been eradicated.  all have become endemic.  that is why vaccinations are a thing.

Small pox.

yes, that is the only one that is generally viewed as eradicated, but...

the US currently has 24 million doses of small pox vaccine.  the virus exists in labs in two US states and Russia.


So is small pox endemic?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: We're just starting to normalize yet another contagious disease. How many people end up going to work when they have a cold or the flu?
I'm not saying it's right or even ethical, but the next step to an illness that's become endemic to humans. It's just the American way. If you didn't see this coming, I admire your innocence.

name a contagious disease that has been eradicated.  all have become endemic.  that is why vaccinations are a thing.


smallpox?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: We're just starting to normalize yet another contagious disease. How many people end up going to work when they have a cold or the flu?
I'm not saying it's right or even ethical, but the next step to an illness that's become endemic to humans. It's just the American way. If you didn't see this coming, I admire your innocence.

name a contagious disease that has been eradicated.  all have become endemic.  that is why vaccinations are a thing.


Smallpox
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: culebra: Fark America.  Farking shiathole.

You're free to leave anytime you want. What is stopping you?



That fact that what you said isn't even slightly true.
 
culebra
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: BeotchPudding: culebra: Fark America.  Farking shiathole.

You're free to leave anytime you want. What is stopping you?


That fact that what you said isn't even slightly true.


Forget it, he's on a roll.
 
greggerm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
State: Healthcare workers who do not get vaccinated will be relieved of their duties.
Unvax'ed Healthcare Workers: okbye
Vax'ed Healthcare Workers: Thanks for kicking out 10% of our staff. I'm burnt. Okbye.
State: Uuh, where'd everybody go?

>three months later and in the throes of a new variant surge<

State: Because of the labor shortage in healthcare, SARS-CoV-2 positive healthcare workers may return to work after 5 days of their initial positive tests if they are able to do so, even if they are still testing positive.

Policymakers chickens... are coming home.... to roost.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Izo: Yup.  The guidelines have been changed. In crisis conditions, yes you can come in to work while positive.


And according to Kaiser it is very important that people get their routine eye exams even if they are symptomatic .
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: asciibaron: AmbassadorBooze: asciibaron: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: We're just starting to normalize yet another contagious disease. How many people end up going to work when they have a cold or the flu?
I'm not saying it's right or even ethical, but the next step to an illness that's become endemic to humans. It's just the American way. If you didn't see this coming, I admire your innocence.

name a contagious disease that has been eradicated.  all have become endemic.  that is why vaccinations are a thing.

Small pox.

yes, that is the only one that is generally viewed as eradicated, but...

the US currently has 24 million doses of small pox vaccine.  the virus exists in labs in two US states and Russia.

So is small pox endemic?


I'd probably say anthrax, polio, the plague, and ebola aren't endemic either.  The vast majority of humans have to work really hard to catch those.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.