 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   It's so awkward when the written report doesn't bear any resemblance to the body cam vid. Luckily the New Jersey legislature has a plan to fix that   (nj.com) divider line
27
    More: Stupid, Police, police officers, controversial bill, own body camera footage, amended bill, police department, use of force, late December  
•       •       •

1240 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Jan 2022 at 3:14 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sure, after said video is backed up and verified to exist. None of that review it first, then "by golly our bodycams were broke" BS.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The average cop is so stupid they need a crutch to properly lie about their own behavior? I believe it. 

/cops lie
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The average cop is so stupid they need a crutch to properly lie about their own behavior? I believe it.


Some cops will even write their notes AFTER an incident, so they can be sure they fit in with whatever dispatch recorded as their part of the call.  While that's mostly just a matter of convenience and keeping mistakes from damaging their notes' utility in court... the potential for abuse is massive.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Would like some bodycam footage to find out why the cops decided not to shoot one of their own after he fired a second round of shots upon his ex-wife.

https://www.nj.com/monmouth/2015/06/w​i​fe_shot_by_neptune_police_officer_dies​.html
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We need to stop letting cops dress like extras in Zero Dark Thirty. The uniform should be a blue shirt with a tie. Period.

And if they theyre so scared of getting shot then maybe those dummies should think about the gun laws they vote for.
 
Luse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Would like some bodycam footage to find out why the cops decided not to shoot one of their own after he fired a second round of shots upon his ex-wife.

https://www.nj.com/monmouth/2015/06/wi​fe_shot_by_neptune_police_officer_dies​.html


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's so much better when you write the report before you record the footage, that way it's accurate.
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Create a new federal agency who's only job is to investigate due process violations committed by law enforcement. Any police shootings automatically qualify for at least an interview with an agent.

There needs to be an agency which is wholly separate from any other law enforcement and only has 1 job which is to police due process violations. All other Law enforcement agencies have a conflict of interest when it comes to protecting the rights of their targets.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The article says that the bill was amended to restrict initial access to the videos in cases where use of force, discharging a firearm, any other use of force by officers or any death of a person whilst they are in custody. Or, at least, that is how I read it.

/ no EXACT word on who is restricted from viewing the footage tho
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Would like some bodycam footage to find out why the cops decided not to shoot one of their own after he fired a second round of shots upon his ex-wife.

https://www.nj.com/monmouth/2015/06/wi​fe_shot_by_neptune_police_officer_dies​.html


Probably "Dude, she's still breathing, try again."
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait I thought if you had nothing to hide you had nothing to fear. Corollary: I thought if you told the truth you had nothing to fear.

Explains why a lot of cops live in abject fear.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Police are trained in surveillance and they know its role in criminal cases, so why would it surprise anyone that they try to get around being surveilled?

I'm not necessarily an ACAB guy, but when they know how to act better and won't, and their organizations protect them from consequences, it's awful difficult to think otherwise.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is not as bad as you all think it is.  If you know there is video that proves your buddy used excessive force, and there is nothing you can do about it, it becomes much easier to come forward and report your buddy for using excessive force.

I worked for a couple of agencies.  One where we had car cameras (but this was years before bodycams were a thing) and one where we did not.  Personally, and many police officers I know, prefer having cameras.  The more the better.  You want to record me doing my job, fine but just stand someplace where you can both get a good view and are not up my butt crack.  The only thing it can do is prove that I was in the right, because I was always very careful about not letting my anger control me or violating my ethics.  On the flip side, I know lots of cops who hated cameras.  Though in their defense, they were evenly divided between cops who never worked with a camera, and did not understand it was their friend, and those who knew they were going to fark up and get caught.  The good but nervous ones will learn to like cameras, while the dirt bags get to go away, and make the world a better place for everyone.

That said, when I was a trainee with the camera, which also included a recorder on our belt, I did "mess up" and record myself urinating behind a dumpster a couple of times, because when you are a cop, you end up peeing a lot of places your technically not supposed to, because of lack of options, but I only ever got a warning about needing to do a better job of holding it, and drinking less coffee.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RI_Red: I'm not necessarily an ACAB guy


Nor I.  But I will say this - I've met a lot of cops and I've never met one who was as good as they should be, given the authority they are granted over their fellow citizens.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Police are there to protect wealth. Everything else is just racist bullying and lying to pass the time.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cops do heroic thing - body cam footage released instantly

Cops murder Black guy - body cam had a glitch sorry
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Would like some bodycam footage to find out why the cops decided not to shoot one of their own after he fired a second round of shots upon his ex-wife.

https://www.nj.com/monmouth/2015/06/wi​fe_shot_by_neptune_police_officer_dies​.html


i'm sure releasing that footage would answer some questions.  i was thinking maybe it has to do with angles and the chance of the wife being stuck by their rounds?  i lived in Neptune City.Neptune.Asbury Park in the late 90's.  i have friends in that area and was following this story.  i really feel for the child.

/so glad i moved away
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: We need to stop letting cops dress like extras in Zero Dark Thirty. The uniform should be a blue shirt with a tie. Period.

And if they theyre so scared of getting shot then maybe those dummies should think about the gun laws they vote for.


I think you're going to need to let them wear pants, too.  It's cold up north and the hangy-down parts could get frost bitten.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So now cops will know when they might get in trouble if they try and lie, and when they can absolutely lie about something?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Y'all are reading too much into this.
The worst thing cops ever do is pee behind a dumpster.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"We've investigated ourselves and found no evidence of wrongdoing."
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: I think you're going to need to let them wear pants, too


Slacks.
Pleated.

No cargo.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Giant Clown Shoe: The average cop is so stupid they need a crutch to properly lie about their own behavior? I believe it.

Some cops will even write their notes AFTER an incident, so they can be sure they fit in with whatever dispatch recorded as their part of the call.  While that's mostly just a matter of convenience and keeping mistakes from damaging their notes' utility in court... the potential for abuse is massive.


This bears repeating.  There is a non-nefarious purpose to this.  Human error can discredit the entire state's case in times when there is a legitimate case to be made AND when there is not one.

Honestly, I think this makes more sense as the official record at least has to match the limited perspective shown by bodycam.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Y'all are reading too much into this.
The worst thing cops ever do is pee behind a dumpster.

... on the Constitution.

FTFY ;)
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
#2038204821930481029371905871390458234​-0582394057123452349=5729305682=394025​034752034865209384523475234=9058723904​582=345823096472305823490687202873=608​2346 - "The only good cop, is a dead cop".
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: We need to stop letting cops dress like extras in Zero Dark Thirty. The uniform should be a blue shirt with a tie. Period.


Can we make them wear pants, too? Or at least culottes?
 
etoof
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gotta get their stories straight
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.