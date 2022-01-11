 Skip to content
Article: "Cat bites person to alert them of a fire." Cat: "Wait, there was a fire?"
    early Thursday morning, last week  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job. Break out the sardines and nip.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I woke you so you could carry me to safety.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pets are trying to save themselves, as they can't open doors themselves. Well most can't.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I woke you so you could carry me to safety.


Exactly. The cat was saving itself. A dog would die trying to save everyone in the house but the cat just bit the closest person that could work a doorknob.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Hey I'm hungry. Also there's a fire."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dogs: Humans provide me with food and water, they must be gods.
Cats: Humans provide me with food and water, I must be a god.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do some people not know these exist?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 500x430]

Do some people not know these exist?


Heavy sleepers and people who don't like spending money on those kinda things.
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How can you tell the difference between a normal nighttime freak-out and when there's a fire?
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Harry Freakstorm: I woke you so you could carry me to safety.

Exactly. The cat was saving itself. A dog would die trying to save everyone in the house but the cat just bit the closest person that could work a doorknob.


If that cat hat thumbs, it would have been watching from the neighbor's porch.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

alechemist: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 500x430]

Do some people not know these exist?

Heavy sleepers and people who don't like spending money on those kinda things.


You'd be surprised at the number of households have batteries in smoke detectors that died 2 or 3 years before.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also: good job, cat!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x430]

Do some people not know these exist?


Great things to have, if you like random false alarms and trying to figure out which of 11 alarms are beeping once a minute.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jtown: RTOGUY: Harry Freakstorm: I woke you so you could carry me to safety.

Exactly. The cat was saving itself. A dog would die trying to save everyone in the house but the cat just bit the closest person that could work a doorknob.

If that cat hat thumbs, it would have been watching from the neighbor's porch.


That's why I'm against pet doors. Either they wake me up and we all get out together or they are going to die in here with me.
 
