(The Hill) While not as fun as the top 10 things removed from rectums, the TSA's 2021 top 10 weirdest confiscated items list is out
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised there's not more overlap in the two lists.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TSA also confiscated nearly 5,700 firearms at checkpoints in 2021, the highest number ever recorded in a single year since the agency's inception.

I'm dubious.

On one hand, I'm sure it's possible that many people can be stupid enough to try to bring a piece on board a plane but that number seems awfully high and the TSA needs to justify its existence.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the TSA is yet checking people's rectums.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a few good band names hidden in there.  I'm claiming Meth Burrito.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: TSA also confiscated nearly 5,700 firearms at checkpoints in 2021, the highest number ever recorded in a single year since the agency's inception.


Watching the police blotter for one airport it's amazing the number of people who try to board and "forgot the gun was in there" (frankly, anybody who says that should be barred from carrying a gun).   The TSA doesn't keep intercepted guns but refers them to the local constabulary for disposition   I'd like to know how many they actually miss.   There's been at least one publicized case where they missed one and it was discovered subsequently.

I think this is a sign of the number of people now casually (and carelessly) carrying guns due to the proliferation of easily obtained (or not even necessary) concealed carry permits.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Bullets in deodorant" is violently American.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The #1 thing the TAA
 
Pextor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meth Burrito is the name of my Kid Rock cover band.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The #1 thing the TAA


Wow idk what happened there but...


The #1 thing TSA confiscates every year is millions of dollars in taxpayer money to do absolutely farking nothing.  The #2 thing is dildos.  Truckloads of dildos.

/Always the, never your
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I don't think the TSA is yet checking people's rectums.


Unless that body scanner booth gives them an excuse.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: "Bullets in deodorant" is violently American.


Also a pretty spiff punk band name.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Surprised there's not more overlap in the two lists.


In my heart of hearts, I know that the two lists are the same.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Several years ago, travelling with my father, the TSA at the airport in both directions had to have a group discussion about his CPAP machine and whether it was dangerous and forbidden or not. They had no idea what this relatively common device was, it might as well have been Star Trek technology.

The TSA is where people who can't hack being a mall cop go.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That list was far less interesting and weird than I thought it might be.

But I suppose the truly strange stuff isn't on the confiscation list.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Truckloads Of Dildos isn't my crossdressing Beyoncé cover band name but describes the audience perfectly.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Teddy Brosevelt: The #1 thing the TAA

Wow idk what happened there but...


The #1 thing TSA confiscates every year is millions of dollars in taxpayer money to do absolutely farking nothing.  The #2 thing is dildos.  Truckloads of dildos.

/Always the, never your


I only had them all in one truck to save money on longterm parking.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rnatalie: There's been at least one publicized case where they missed one and it was discovered subsequently.


I don't know how you could get a gun through an ordinary metal detector.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
RECTUM?

We repairum!

- My proctologist's business card
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I find only the bullets in the deodorant "unusual". Possibly the gun belt buckle, but that just seems like a tacky souvenir.
The rest seem like the kind of stuff people would smuggle on or be stupid about all the time, or there's the chainsaw which is more common than you think because people travel to natural disasters and fires with equipment to volunteer and certainly someone would try to pack one without understanding the regulations. (Don't try unless you call first, there are regulations about the oil and gas.)
I believe there are much more interesting things than that confiscated.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
BSB: You can actually fly with a chainsaw. I did so this year.

Obviously it needs to be checked baggage, and you need to drain all fluids (fortunately mine was brand new, i can't imagine its fun draining bar oil). If its battery powered you need to bring the battery as carry on.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
5700 firearms? If you know anything about the TSA, this begs the question: how many got through?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My underarm oder is so bad that only a .357 mag round can take care of it.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look, if I don't have my meth-laced breakfast burrito I'm going to be cranky all morning. Next time I guess I'll have to eat it before going through security.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: 5700 firearms? If you know anything about the TSA, this begs the question: how many got through?


You realize when the TSA does tests to see what they can get through, they are primarily getting stuff through on known weaknesses to them and trying to re-enforce training.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Surprised there's not more overlap in the two lists.


I expected this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The #2 thing is dildos.  Truckloads of dildos.


I know they don't take that.  Would be in a lot of trouble.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mugato: TSA also confiscated nearly 5,700 firearms at checkpoints in 2021, the highest number ever recorded in a single year since the agency's inception.

I'm dubious.

On one hand, I'm sure it's possible that many people can be stupid enough to try to bring a piece on board a plane but that number seems awfully high and the TSA needs to justify its existence.


Only 5700 confiscations out of 350 million passengers is actually less than I would have expected.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Look, if I don't have my meth-laced breakfast burrito I'm going to be CRANKY all morning. Next time I guess I'll have to eat it before going through security.


ISWYDT
 
Geralt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
2. A wine holder shaped like a gun (Sacramento International Airport)

Reminds me of this motherboard Gigabyte made. It had a pistol shaped chipset heatsink that kept getting destroyed by customs agents.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: TSA also confiscated nearly 5,700 firearms at checkpoints in 2021, the highest number ever recorded in a single year since the agency's inception.

I'm dubious.

On one hand, I'm sure it's possible that many people can be stupid enough to try to bring a piece on board a plane but that number seems awfully high and the TSA needs to justify its existence.


Seems low. You underestimate Americans' stupidity and their love for firearms.

/ article is still copaganda though
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't forget the ass box.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: TSA also confiscated nearly 5,700 firearms at checkpoints in 2021, the highest number ever recorded in a single year since the agency's inception.

I'm dubious.

On one hand, I'm sure it's possible that many people can be stupid enough to try to bring a piece on board a plane but that number seems awfully high and the TSA needs to justify its existence.


Oh, it's absolutely real. 2010 was the year we first passed 1,000 firearms and it's increased every year with the exception of the 2020 pandemic plunge of air traffic.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: rnatalie: There's been at least one publicized case where they missed one and it was discovered subsequently.

I don't know how you could get a gun through an ordinary metal detector.


If it's unplugged or malfunctioning.
 
hestheone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As I recall, the TSA routinely fails to discover guns, knives, and explosives brought through by their quality control folks.  And still, no airplanes raining down because of tErRoriSts...
 
