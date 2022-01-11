 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday to make testing for the virus more convenient. Heaven forbid we leave the middleman out of this   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
33
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farking hell. Just ship a box of 50 to every home in America and set up a web portal to reorder when needed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coverage doesn't mean shiat if you can't find any.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home test kits now cost $1000 each, manufacturers blame inflation.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Home test kits now cost $1000 each, manufacturers blame inflation.


With a $30 co-pay.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Coverage doesn't mean shiat if you can't find any.


Yeah, it's a scam
There's no need to test oneself every day.
If you're sick, you're sick.
If you need to go to the hospital, go to the hospital.
get farking vaccinated.
They are telling people they need to so someone can make money off of the stuff they had to invent. They are shaping behavior.
Don't be shaped.
Buy them if you want to, but do you really need to?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: RolandTGunner: Home test kits now cost $1000 each, manufacturers blame inflation.

With a $30 co-pay.


*$300. What are you, Canadian?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: RolandTGunner: Home test kits now cost $1000 each, manufacturers blame inflation.

With a $30 co-pay.


I'd love a copay. New hotness is x number of visits then 100% until your deductible is met. Which is pointless deflection given it's impossible to get an appointment in under a month.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: Coverage doesn't mean shiat if you can't find any.

Yeah, it's a scam
There's no need to test oneself every day.
If you're sick, you're sick.
If you need to go to the hospital, go to the hospital.
get farking vaccinated.
They are telling people they need to so someone can make money off of the stuff they had to invent. They are shaping behavior.
Don't be shaped.
Buy them if you want to, but do you really need to?


If one of my kids has the sniffles, that means I have to keep all three home until we have a negative test or two weeks elapse. Vax or no vax people need to have easy (and free) access to tests.

/just spent a fortune on tests from Amazon. Hopefully they're here before the kids retire.
 
Headso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
crazy how this wasn't a thing from day 1.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let me simplify it.  You have Covid. We all have covid.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: Coverage doesn't mean shiat if you can't find any.

Yeah, it's a scam
There's no need to test oneself every day.
If you're sick, you're sick.
If you need to go to the hospital, go to the hospital.
get farking vaccinated.
They are telling people they need to so someone can make money off of the stuff they had to invent. They are shaping behavior.
Don't be shaped.
Buy them if you want to, but do you really need to?

If one of my kids has the sniffles, that means I have to keep all three home until we have a negative test or two weeks elapse. Vax or no vax people need to have easy (and free) access to tests.

/just spent a fortune on tests from Amazon. Hopefully they're here before the kids retire.


If you're using the daily testing dodge as an excuse to not get vaxxed, it shouldn't be covered. That's just passing the bill onto everyone else when the vaccine is free.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Coverage doesn't mean shiat if you can't find any.


I would bet this is going to be to cover unvaccinated workers once the mandate goes into effect.  So large employers will hire a 3rd party company to send out a nurse to perform the tests and bill the insurance company.

I mean really, if you don't trust the results of your last 7 antigen tests, you should probably get a lab test.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love that vaccine denial is the new hot rebel fashion for fat, dumb rednecks.

The only thing lazier would be protesting forks so they can just shovel food into their fat faces with their grubby, gun oil stained hands.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit

Thing is, I can't "just bill the insurance" when Joe Quarterkeg grabs one off the shelf and wants it covered.  I'll need a prescription to run through the insurance and hope the NDC is on file for whatever random test the warehouse sent us.  If not a prescription, we'd need a protocol MD like we have for immunizations, covid testing, and Narcan.  It'd be a 15-20 minute process of billing, getting through the rejections (person code? SCC code? drop the first three letters of the ID#? did they already get four at another pharmacy?), and filling/pharmacist verification.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Monocultured: BizarreMan: RolandTGunner: Home test kits now cost $1000 each, manufacturers blame inflation.

With a $30 co-pay.

I'd love a copay. New hotness is x number of visits then 100% until your deductible is met. Which is pointless deflection given it's impossible to get an appointment in under a month.


Imagine having insurance.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Monocultured: capt.snicklefritz: cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: Coverage doesn't mean shiat if you can't find any.

Yeah, it's a scam
There's no need to test oneself every day.
If you're sick, you're sick.
If you need to go to the hospital, go to the hospital.
get farking vaccinated.
They are telling people they need to so someone can make money off of the stuff they had to invent. They are shaping behavior.
Don't be shaped.
Buy them if you want to, but do you really need to?

If one of my kids has the sniffles, that means I have to keep all three home until we have a negative test or two weeks elapse. Vax or no vax people need to have easy (and free) access to tests.

/just spent a fortune on tests from Amazon. Hopefully they're here before the kids retire.

If you're using the daily testing dodge as an excuse to not get vaxxed, it shouldn't be covered. That's just passing the bill onto everyone else when the vaccine is free.


I agree with you on that point. Our youngest is too young for the vaccine. And the school district isn't keeping vaccine records for covid. So if someone is sick, it's testing time regardless of vax status.
 
bthom37
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit

Thing is, I can't "just bill the insurance" when Joe Quarterkeg grabs one off the shelf and wants it covered.  I'll need a prescription to run through the insurance and hope the NDC is on file for whatever random test the warehouse sent us.  If not a prescription, we'd need a protocol MD like we have for immunizations, covid testing, and Narcan.  It'd be a 15-20 minute process of billing, getting through the rejections (person code? SCC code? drop the first three letters of the ID#? did they already get four at another pharmacy?), and filling/pharmacist verification.


[Fark user image image 850x475]


Lol, POS pharmacy billing sounds farking awful.

I am doing chemo billing for a cancer hospital now, which is also farking awful.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Monocultured: BizarreMan: RolandTGunner: Home test kits now cost $1000 each, manufacturers blame inflation.

With a $30 co-pay.

I'd love a copay. New hotness is x number of visits then 100% until your deductible is met. Which is pointless deflection given it's impossible to get an appointment in under a month.


The home kits were $15-$25, depending on retailer. A $30 co-pay is not an improvement.

Luckily the word is FREE

cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: Coverage doesn't mean shiat if you can't find any.

Yeah, it's a scam
There's no need to test oneself every day.
If you're sick, you're sick.
If you need to go to the hospital, go to the hospital.
get farking vaccinated.
They are telling people they need to so someone can make money off of the stuff they had to invent. They are shaping behavior.
Don't be shaped.
Buy them if you want to, but do you really need to?


This isn't about daily testing. This is 8 tests a month max, (i.e. twice a week). Most will not need or use that, but it would have been great had they made this an option say, oh... last Halloween so people could have regularly tested during the holidays.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
but testing is what causes covid!


(this is what republicans actually believe)
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Monocultured: capt.snicklefritz: cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: Coverage doesn't mean shiat if you can't find any.


Yeah, it's a scam
There's no need to test oneself every day.
If you're sick, you're sick.
If you need to go to the hospital, go to the hospital.
get farking vaccinated.
They are telling people they need to so someone can make money off of the stuff they had to invent. They are shaping behavior.
Don't be shaped.
Buy them if you want to, but do you really need to?

If one of my kids has the sniffles, that means I have to keep all three home until we have a negative test or two weeks elapse. Vax or no vax people need to have easy (and free) access to tests.

/just spent a fortune on tests from Amazon. Hopefully they're here before the kids retire.

If you're using the daily testing dodge as an excuse to not get vaxxed, it shouldn't be covered. That's just passing the bill onto everyone else when the vaccine is free.

I think you triggered on the "vax" thing misread the intent of the post.  The real value of these tests is that it helps a family go about their normal lives when one person gets the sniffles.  With no test, even vaccinated folks should quarantine when one has sniffles.

electricjebus: Marcus Aurelius: Coverage doesn't mean shiat if you can't find any.


I would bet this is going to be to cover unvaccinated workers once the mandate goes into effect.  So large employers will hire a 3rd party company to send out a nurse to perform the tests and bill the insurance company.

I mean really, if you don't trust the results of your last 7 antigen tests, you should probably get a lab test.

Good.  If I can't trust your ass to get vaccinated I can't trust your ass to accurately take a COVID test.  My company already released their internal draft COVID SOP and it includes language that unvaxed employees will be tested by a certified external lab or onsite by a designee of the local safety manager.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So people who can find them will get them for free, and then can resell online for $50 a test.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't know if there is a point to testing at this point. Those who give a shiat and would test are the ones who are vaccinated and have no issue wearing masks, meaning even if they are positive, their behaviors and minimally likely to spread COVID.

It's the assholes who aren't vaccinated and who will fight you on mask-wearing. They wouldn't test anyway, and as long as they are out there, the only way forward is to plow through.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pffft how silly. Everyone can just drink their own pee to prevent covid, remember?
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Even fully vaxxed and boosted, it's nice to have some tests available. I have family / friends wanting to visit and / or be visited in the next few months (scheduled before all this Omicron), so it's nice to have tests on hand. I ordered a few from Amazon and the package showed up a little mauled, I'm not sure if any exposure to air from rips or tears in the card packaging affect the accuracy? Ordered more but they're a few weeks delayed.

I've tried doing the community testing stuff, the only two walk-in places I could find were out of tests by the time I got through the line, and the rest were scheduling at least a week out (the big one at the airport was booked into next month). There's some kind of mail-order PCR one, but it seems like you have to wait for it to ship, call an MD on Zoom so they can teach you how to stick the q-tip in your nose, then mail it back and wait. If they want people to actually use tests it probably needs to be less of a hassle than that.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: Coverage doesn't mean shiat if you can't find any.

Yeah, it's a scam
There's no need to test oneself every day.
If you're sick, you're sick.
If you need to go to the hospital, go to the hospital.
get farking vaccinated.
They are telling people they need to so someone can make money off of the stuff they had to invent. They are shaping behavior.
Don't be shaped.
Buy them if you want to, but do you really need to?


Sometimes you need them for travel purposes.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Monocultured: capt.snicklefritz: cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: .

I think you triggered on the "vax" thing misread the intent of the post.  The real value of these tests is that it helps a family go about their normal lives when one person gets the sniffles.  With no test, even vaccinated folks should quarantine when one has sniffles.


Or I just understand that shiatty people gaming the system, taking advantage of good intentions and hoarding as a result is a key source of shortages to begin with. It's a base behavior for this particular variety of selfish misanthropy.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: Coverage doesn't mean shiat if you can't find any.

Yeah, it's a scam
There's no need to test oneself every day.
If you're sick, you're sick.
If you need to go to the hospital, go to the hospital.
get farking vaccinated.
They are telling people they need to so someone can make money off of the stuff they had to invent. They are shaping behavior.
Don't be shaped.
Buy them if you want to, but do you really need to?


You test to see if you are negative as well as positive.
Negative test can get you out of quarantine
Covid is shaping behaviour because catching it has consequences
Kinda like stupid has consequences for more than just the stupid
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ours are being shipped to our local pharmacy.  We can pick them up later this week.  They are free.

Guess where we are?

I can't imagine having to deal with "the best health care system in the world". TM
 
LineNoise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This will surely help with the shortage and not cause people to just grab free shiat.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Ours are being shipped to our local pharmacy.  We can pick them up later this week.  They are free.

Guess where we are?

I can't imagine having to deal with "the best health care system in the world". TM


We have plenty of free in person testing, they will mail you PCR's you can do virtually, and many places are giving out rapid tests for free.

The problem is numbnuts are hording them, or think they need to test every day.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Little farking late.
 
thesharkman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder how your people are getting tests that don't need them. I get it if you need to show your job you don't have it but you're not vaccinated so you need to do it. And how many people are going because they just don't know better. And if you're sick just stay the heck home.
What do I know.
 
