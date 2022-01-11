 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   A video shared on social media shows a large gator taking a leisurely stroll across a Florida golf course like he owns the place, all while carrying his lunch. Photo of said video shows golf carts riding by upside down in the clouds, or something   (gaterrocks.iheart.com) divider line
18
    More: Florida, English-language films, Golf, Mike Murphy, social media, Florida golf course, University of Florida, Country Club, Golf course  
•       •       •

1156 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 10:20 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, Monday?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the group behind them is all "Hurry up!!" Then they make the Floridian sign for "gator"-a chomping motion with their hands, and the group behind understands why play came to a stop. "Beer break!!"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He owns the place more than you flabby, icy-hot-stinking geriatrics do.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Happy Gilmore (8/10) Best Movie Quote - Chub's Death (1996)
Youtube OaWFlvOWAqQ

/ Oblig
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's not a big gator... just a medium one.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet people will throw a fit if he starts eating a few of the crackers.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: flabby, icy-hot-stinking geriatrics...


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I bet people will throw a fit if he starts eating a few of the crackers.


Yeah, that would really cheese them off.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For reference, this is what a big gator on a golf course looks like.  His name is Chubbs, and he's about 15 feet long.  Note the much, much heavier frame than the gator in the article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
An alligator walks into a bar and says "greetings, bartender, I am new in the city. I just came from a small town in rural Florida where I liked to walk around on golf courses and eat fish. But I began to feel a wanderlust and a desire for something more out of my life. So I enrolled in an acting school and am here in the big city to make it big. Things were tough at first because it was hard to find a place to live - believe it or not many landlords do not want to rent to carnivorous reptiles. I've done a lot of auditions and finally got a gig. Even though it's just as an extra, it's like they say you have to pay your dues and start form the bottom. My dream is to be the first alligator to win a Tony award."

And the bartender says "why the long tale?"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Florida - the Australia of America
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And he finished by playing the greatest double step bend in all of Rock 'n Roll.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: For reference, this is what a big gator on a golf course looks like.  His name is Chubbs, and he's about 15 feet long.  Note the much, much heavier frame than the gator in the article.

[Fark user image 850x446]


Chubbs is waiting for the gator in the article to eat a few more fish so that eating the article gator for breakfast will be worth it.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a baby gator.  They're really scraping the barrel for non-COVID, non-racism news stories down there.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is that a fish or a duck he's carrying?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Clint is really becoming our go-to guy for news of the zany.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Living with small dinosaurs.

Be glad the large ones did not make the cut.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: For reference, this is what a big gator on a golf course looks like.  His name is Chubbs, and he's about 15 feet long.  Note the much, much heavier frame than the gator in the article.


[Fark user image 850x446]

Jeebus FARK
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.