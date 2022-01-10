 Skip to content
(CNN)   Parents of very young children are having a really tough time right now, unlike everybody else, so we need to all pull together and make sure things are easier for them. Have you offered to babysit for free yet? No? What's wrong with you?   (cnn.com) divider line
    Unlikely, Infant, Childcare, lot of the national conversation, Babysitting, parents of the youngest kids, baby's well visit appointment time, public schools, difficult decisions  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, some of us knew ahead of time that having children was a commitment to a monstrous amount of work.
Some of us signed on and did the farking work.
Some of us declined, realizing maybe it wasn't for us.
I guess SOME of us just complain that "whaaaa parenting is hard EVERY DAY"  whaaaa
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nephew's second birthday is in February. There's no way I'm babysitting him as he's a menace to society.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no. not my problem
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep offering but no takers. Maybe I should get my trench coat drycleaned. Could the stains be putting people off? Or perhaps it's the shouting? Anyway, I'm volunteering and that's the best I can do.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: My nephew's second birthday is in February. There's no way I'm babysitting him as he's a menace to society.


Might I suggest you administer a fatal beating?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: I keep offering but no takers. Maybe I should get my trench coat drycleaned. Could the stains be putting people off? Or perhaps it's the shouting? Anyway, I'm volunteering and that's the best I can do.


Try getting a puppy. Worked for me.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only skimmed the first couple paragraphs, but I think I got the gist.

Next time I see a mom with daughters in the grocery store, I'll offer to watch them for a while.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: I keep offering but no takers. Maybe I should get my trench coat drycleaned. Could the stains be putting people off? Or perhaps it's the shouting? Anyway, I'm volunteering and that's the best I can do.


Try restocking the candy in your van.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cats are a pain in the ass sometimes gimme free shiat
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this column a joke? It reads like one, too stupid to take seriously.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had a decent night's sleep in 20 months. I also have a 20 month old son. I think they are linked somehow.

/Finally weened from the tit and is getting the sleep training down like a champ. This past weekend he stayed asleep in his crib all night!!!
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've offered but haven't had any takers.  I mean, I have a van outside with Free Candy and everything.

/not really
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, but your kid, your problem. Not mine.

/pats vasectomy
//screams in pain!!!
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: no. not my problem


Then neither are student loans
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, parent of an 18 month old here and this has been an amazing time to have a kid that young.
We get a lot of time at home with him, we have space everywhere to take him on adventures outside, and I don't have to spend tons of time with the parents of other kids.
He doesn't know the difference, life's a ball.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll babysit your dog.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShutterGirl: Was this column a joke? It reads like one, too stupid to take seriously.


Really?

I don't think asking other people to wear masks in the grocery store LIKE YOU SHOULD is stupid. Or being upset that parents have to show up for work in person despite fears of bringing the virus home to their families. Or being unable to find childcare because workers are all sick at home.

I find it frightening that pediatricians are asking parents to hold off on well baby visits because they need extra space for sick kids, rather than stupid. I don't think that it's stupid for a parent to be concerned when they can't keep an infant on their regular vaccination schedule because so many other babies are in being treated for COVID.

YMMV, I guess. Perhaps you just go to the store and work and cough all over everyone to get that herd immunity built up quicker. Bully for you, in that case.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After actually reading TFA (I know, right?) some of her suggestions make perfect sense. Enforce mask mandates so that when young kids have to be out and about, they are at least somewhat protected. Allow parents (I would add, and anyone else who is vulnerable) to WFH whenever possible. Common sense, these. Everything else can be summed up under: Require your government to actually offer support to its vulnerable during a global pandemic.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: I haven't had a decent night's sleep in 20 months. I also have a 20 month old son. I think they are linked somehow.

/Finally weened from the tit and is getting the sleep training down like a champ. This past weekend he stayed asleep in his crib all night!!!


Month 720 checking in. You get used to it. Sort of.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

holdmybones: wild9: I haven't had a decent night's sleep in 20 months. I also have a 20 month old son. I think they are linked somehow.

/Finally weened from the tit and is getting the sleep training down like a champ. This past weekend he stayed asleep in his crib all night!!!

Month 72 checking in. You get used to it. Sort of.


Sigh. You see what I mean?
 
SlurmQueen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Yeah, some of us knew ahead of time that having children was a commitment to a monstrous amount of work.
Some of us signed on and did the farking work.
Some of us declined, realizing maybe it wasn't for us.
I guess SOME of us just complain that "whaaaa parenting is hard EVERY DAY"  whaaaa


Part of the reason I left Facebook many moons ago was the acquaintances who were just using it to constantly bemoan everyday life. One friend in particular went from whining about wanting kids, to whining about how miserable being pregnant was, to whining about having to take care of her child.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ShutterGirl: Was this column a joke? It reads like one, too stupid to take seriously.

Really?

I don't think asking other people to wear masks in the grocery store LIKE YOU SHOULD is stupid. Or being upset that parents have to show up for work in person despite fears of bringing the virus home to their families. Or being unable to find childcare because workers are all sick at home.

I find it frightening that pediatricians are asking parents to hold off on well baby visits because they need extra space for sick kids, rather than stupid. I don't think that it's stupid for a parent to be concerned when they can't keep an infant on their regular vaccination schedule because so many other babies are in being treated for COVID.

YMMV, I guess. Perhaps you just go to the store and work and cough all over everyone to get that herd immunity built up quicker. Bully for you, in that case.


to clarify for people who didn't read the article- the author says she understand jobs where it is NECESSARY to show up in person to do the job, she's saying that when possible parents should be allowed to work from home. and talks about how lucky she is to have these options/complain at all.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Ok, parent of an 18 month old here and this has been an amazing time to have a kid that young.
We get a lot of time at home with him, we have space everywhere to take him on adventures outside, and I don't have to spend tons of time with the parents of other kids.
He doesn't know the difference, life's a ball.


This is wonderful for you and yours. But let's acknowledge that families in different circumstances (like those who can not afford to miss in-person work, yet have no access to child care because the staff all has COVID) during this pandemic are having a very different experience.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not my pig; not my farm.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It takes a village!!!!

What, are you all a bunch of anti Hillary Clinton MAGAs?!?!?!?!

Hillary Clinton said it takes a village, so it takes a village, damn it!!!!  And all you assholes are part of this village, so get to work, you selfish assholes!!!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I do think we need to help people with kids more. Kids are very tough. Yeah I don't have any but I also don't mind the idea of helping out families. It's not children's fault they are here. We should try and help them grow up healthy and happy as best as possible.  Unfortunately I can't babysit for people but I don't mind helping in other ways like using my taxes for better schools or to help pay for daycare options.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Eh, it's not so bad.  Taking care of little kids is just mindless physical labor.  Change a diaper, put together a meal, break up a fight over a toy, and so on.  Mine is 6 now so it's pretty easy.  I visited a friend of mine over Christmas with a 4, 2, and 9 month old.  That was just nonstop noise until we put them all to bed.  It's easy to get back on the job.  I put in some work.  Just make sure to put a towel over your shoulder because babies spit up milk.  A lot.  And it comes out thick like snot.

His kids are really into the 1981 version of Spiderman now, so we watched a lot of that.  It's pretty funny to see how much little kids enjoy it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Offer to babysit so the parents can go out to the bars? What's the point here?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If people stop having kids, the economy collapses, as does your retirement portfolios at the very time you need it.  Your 401k stocks are tied to exponential growth just as much as Social Security is.

While I understand people's decision not to have kids, don't pretend you don't need them, even indirectly.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: iheartscotch: My nephew's second birthday is in February. There's no way I'm babysitting him as he's a menace to society.

Might I suggest you administer a fatal beating?


It is my understanding that all children his age are ALL menaces to society and that he'll grow out of it.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Earlier in the pandemic, I would regularly FaceTime with a friend's kid (single mom) to distract him while she was trying to cook dinner.

But I was also sick enough that it didn't make sense for me to be near anyone.  If I had been healthier, I might've cooked meals for folks and dropped them off so they had one less thing to deal with, but there's no way in hell I was babysitting small children.

Really early in the pandemic (before all of my odd symptoms caught up with me, but after the first lockdown), I think I watched my former neighbor's kids when the parents had to go out of town for a weekend.  But that was basically me having an exclusive for LAN gaming and making sure the kids actually ate and took the dogs out.

/actually, it might've been before the pandemic when I watched their kids
//as I don't remember dealing with chickens
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ShutterGirl: Was this column a joke? It reads like one, too stupid to take seriously.

Really?

I don't think asking other people to wear masks in the grocery store LIKE YOU SHOULD is stupid. Or being upset that parents have to show up for work in person despite fears of bringing the virus home to their families. Or being unable to find childcare because workers are all sick at home.

I find it frightening that pediatricians are asking parents to hold off on well baby visits because they need extra space for sick kids, rather than stupid. I don't think that it's stupid for a parent to be concerned when they can't keep an infant on their regular vaccination schedule because so many other babies are in being treated for COVID.

YMMV, I guess. Perhaps you just go to the store and work and cough all over everyone to get that herd immunity built up quicker. Bully for you, in that case.


cat fight
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not allowed to any more.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: If people stop having kids, the economy collapses, as does your retirement portfolios at the very time you need it.  Your 401k stocks are tied to exponential growth just as much as Social Security is.

While I understand people's decision not to have kids, don't pretend you don't need them, even indirectly.


in fact, i hope society collapses. it's a mess, we need to start again.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Driedsponge: If people stop having kids, the economy collapses, as does your retirement portfolios at the very time you need it.  Your 401k stocks are tied to exponential growth just as much as Social Security is.

While I understand people's decision not to have kids, don't pretend you don't need them, even indirectly.

in fact, i hope society collapses. it's a mess, we need to start again.


You'll just get autocrats.  It was a quirk of history that democracy bloomed in the West and took root.  A good third of any population just wants a fascist autocracy to enforce a rigid social order and a remaining third will let them as long as they promise to make commodities cheap.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Creoena: I've offered but haven't had any takers.  I mean, I have a van outside with Free Candy and everything.

/not really


You disgusting monster! You should be ashamed of yourself. You went through the effort of procuring a van and finding the children but you don't have any free candy? I hope you fell ashamed.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll babysit their adult daughters.
/even change their panties when they get wet
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you babysit to give them a break, they'll have this sudden renewed energy and enthusiasm, knock boots and then another kid. Don't do that to them.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ShutterGirl: Was this column a joke? It reads like one, too stupid to take seriously.

Really?

I don't think asking other people to wear masks in the grocery store LIKE YOU SHOULD is stupid. Or being upset that parents have to show up for work in person despite fears of bringing the virus home to their families. Or being unable to find childcare because workers are all sick at home.

I find it frightening that pediatricians are asking parents to hold off on well baby visits because they need extra space for sick kids, rather than stupid. I don't think that it's stupid for a parent to be concerned when they can't keep an infant on their regular vaccination schedule because so many other babies are in being treated for COVID.

YMMV, I guess. Perhaps you just go to the store and work and cough all over everyone to get that herd immunity built up quicker. Bully for you, in that case.


This.


Bunch of people who didn't read TFA or are simply assholes.

Parents are worried about their small children, unvaccinated children getting sick.   Count me as one of them.   It has been hard but manageable.  Like someone stated, it has resulted in more family time.   We can avoid taking the kids out into crowded public areas.  We are lucky have and be able to afford a wonderful daycare which has implemented extensive protocols to ensure the well being of their staff and kids. Even still, part of the facility is closed occasionally due a kid testing positive.   Our local schools have been vigilant looking out for the safety of their students.

Job/Employers aren't always accommodating to parents when kids have to stay home.  My wife has an extremely flexible job where she is her own boss and can work from home and get the minimum required done.   However, because she can work from home, doesn't mean she can actually get work done if she has to look after a pair of 3 year olds and a 5 year if daycare and or/schools are closed.   Hiring a babysitter on short notice is a crap shoot, let alone one you trust well enough not to be a plague rat.  My job is completely inflexible.   I wish i could spend more time with them.  Also, not everyone has the same resources we do.   Some people are really struggling.

If it weren't for a global pandemic and a bunch of plague rats who have been prolonging it there would not be an issue.  I'll feel a bit better when the twins can be vaccinated like their older sister.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

holdmybones: holdmybones: wild9: I haven't had a decent night's sleep in 20 months. I also have a 20 month old son. I think they are linked somehow.

/Finally weened from the tit and is getting the sleep training down like a champ. This past weekend he stayed asleep in his crib all night!!!

Month 72 checking in. You get used to it. Sort of.

Sigh. You see what I mean?


It was quite funny thinking you were the parent of a 60-year-old, and it would've had the "user name checks out" kicker.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Yeah, some of us knew ahead of time that having children was a commitment to a monstrous amount of work.
Some of us signed on and did the farking work.
Some of us declined, realizing maybe it wasn't for us.
I guess SOME of us just complain that "whaaaa parenting is hard EVERY DAY"  whaaaa


When I signed up to be a parent, part of the bargain was that I'd have a place to send them during the day where they'd be taken care of so I could do my job. Part of the bargain was that I could take them to a museum or a library or a gymnastics class instead of day 700 of coming up with something entertaining. Part of the bargain was that they could have a birthday party instead of sitting in isolation eating cupcakes because mommy tested positive.

The pandemic changed things, don't be a dick about it.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm surprised no one has posted the "breeder bingo" card yet.  I don't have young kids myself, but come on, having unvaccinated young children with a stressed pediatric system and a society that disregards public health (which is what TFA is about, not to mention the perennial child care issue with no social safety net) is going to be rough, regardless of what you think parents signed up for.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LungfishSally
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This article is trash. I swear the people the people that write these pieces are made out of glass. Makes me wonder how the hell they survived through life but then again I would not be surprise the helicopter parenting they received is the reason why they are alive still.

I am a father of three and obviously not suffering as much as her.
 
Headso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
it only takes some lady to complain about the difficulties of having a young kid during a pandemic to get farkers to say, stop whining the pandemic is no big deal. We are only a few posts away from "it's just the flu"
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I keep offering but no takers. Maybe I should get my trench coat drycleaned. Could the stains be putting people off? Or perhaps it's the shouting? Anyway, I'm volunteering and that's the best I can do.



Might help if you actually wore something under the coat.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow there are a lot of selfish Farkers in here. Yes, clearly the parents are just whiners because they know what they were signing up for when they had a kid a year before there was a pandemic. Why didn't they think about a 2-year-long work around for at-home care just in case? That's just laziness on their part.

I got mine (vaccine), so fark you. So what they can't be vaccinated and are being hospitalized at an alarming rate? Shouldn't have had kids if you can't handle them breathing on a ventilator.

And the parents are vaccinated, so they can live normal lives now, they'll be fine with a breakthrough infection. Who cares if their toddler gets it from them? What parent wouldn't put their night out with friends first?

Clearly the difference between me, a vaccinated person without kids, and those living with people who can't be vaccinated is that I had the great foresight not to care for vulnerable people for the past several years, so I can continue to not care about them now.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Yeah, some of us knew ahead of time that having children was a commitment to a monstrous amount of work.
Some of us signed on and did the farking work.
Some of us declined, realizing maybe it wasn't for us.
I guess SOME of us just complain that "whaaaa parenting is hard EVERY DAY"  whaaaa


🔔 🔔 🔔

Anybody wringing their hands about the difficulties of raising a brand new human life, especially during a pandemic, need only look at the entirety of human civilization to know that it's not the cake walk their friends' social media presence makes it out to be.

But that's other people, I'm sure they assumed it'd be different for them because they're so important.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Your husband is a physician and you are whining about going grocery shopping?  Get the groceries delivered!  You can afford it!

Save the complaining for someone who can't afford that option.
 
