 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   I don't recall selecting Monday as my Amazon Prime Robbery day   (wtnh.com) divider line
3
    More: Scary, Police, New Haven, Connecticut, Monday morning, home invasion, Connecticut, Detective, Naugatuck Avenue, Naugatuck Ave. Police  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 6:20 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've had 3 problems with Amazon recently.  If it's a secondary vendor and they don't include my PO Box number when shipping it just gets sent back.  They've been pretty good about issuing credits, but I need the stuff!  Why doesn't USPS deliver? They farking suxors, and they used to service my Post Office Box, but now they can't be arsed with that and I have to pay $90/year to have our HOA service my post office box.

/it's BS
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On Thursday, you get a reach around with you Amazon Prime robbery.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ski9600: I've had 3 problems with Amazon recently.  If it's a secondary vendor and they don't include my PO Box number when shipping it just gets sent back.  They've been pretty good about issuing credits, but I need the stuff!  Why doesn't USPS deliver? They farking suxors, and they used to service my Post Office Box, but now they can't be arsed with that and I have to pay $90/year to have our HOA service my post office box.

/it's BS


The HOA is servicing your Box?

Giggity.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.