"Well Madam, if they're on course the qvidiots should be nearing the urine-drinking stage by now"
60
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's all funny until they start Jonestowning themselves en masse. Then it'll be hilarious!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crustysandman: It's all funny until they start Jonestowning themselves en masse. Then it'll be hilarious!


Things may look bad now, but if things turn out right, we'll have solved the affordable housing crisis by the time the pandemic is over.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And never forget: TFG's administration did absolutely NOTHING about covid as long as it was only urban" people in blue states who were dying.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: And never forget: TFG's administration did absolutely NOTHING about covid as long as it was only urban" people in blue states who were dying.


It wasn't nothing.

They stole as much PPE as they could get their hands on to try and actively make it worse.
 
akallen404 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will try literally anything except an actual vaccine, huh?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them fight drink pee
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Vaccine Police guy only gets weirder (yes, weirder than drinking pee) the more you look into him.

I don't necessarily recommend you look into him further, but if you do, be prepared.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akallen404: They will try literally anything except an actual vaccine, huh?


Who knows what is in that vaccine? (Besides doctors, scientists, or anyone who reads the label).  I know what's in piss.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crustysandman: It's all funny until they start Jonestowning themselves en masse. Then it'll be hilarious!


I'm really looking forward to that punchline.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if we can convince them to eat shiat.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the stupidest one yet.

How are you gonna sell this and profit off the grift
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: I wonder if we can convince them to eat shiat.


That's next on the list. A cure for the Black Death was a spoonful of feces.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: This is the stupidest one yet.

How are you gonna sell this and profit off the grift


Pineapple juice futures.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coach McGuirk - Well, I just drank pee.
Youtube 8r6WVxUJ850
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size


Seriously Fark, how was Bear not the Boobies?
 
SlurmQueen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do it, you dumb farkwits. If you're stupid enough to believe, then do it. Eat some lead paint chips and huff asbestos while you're at it.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until he finds out what fluoridation has done to his precious bodily fluids

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: And never forget: TFG's administration did absolutely NOTHING about covid as long as it was only urban" people in blue states who were dying.


He's been swigging his for ages. He says he likes it. Actually, come to think of it, he started before the pandemic.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: This is the stupidest one yet.

How are you gonna sell this and profit off the grift


Selling Alpha Dog Pee.  It's like drinking your own pee, except harvested from Alpha men like Alex Jones and Joe Rogan.  That makes it work better.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crustysandman: It's all funny until they start Jonestowning themselves en masse. Then it'll be hilarious!


If you eat enough beets it comes out looking quite similar to kool-aid.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: crustysandman: It's all funny until they start Jonestowning themselves en masse. Then it'll be hilarious!

Things may look bad now, but if things turn out right, we'll have solved the affordable housing crisis by the time the pandemic is over.


Yes, I'm sure landlords would just stop buying "cheap" properties. The same way Walmart will stop bullying manufacturers.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: This is the stupidest one yet.

How are you gonna sell this and profit off the grift


Antibody pee

Qdiot who survived sells his pee, claims that it's better than your own pee. Imagine how much TFG could make if he advertised it as being his own.

By April there will be knockoffs with orange food coloring
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jonas opines: Gubbo: This is the stupidest one yet.

How are you gonna sell this and profit off the grift

Selling Alpha Dog Pee.  It's like drinking your own pee, except harvested from Alpha men like Alex Jones and Joe Rogan.  That makes it work better.


Curse you! 2 minutes!
 
scrumpox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may be right.  If you publicly drink your pee and proclaim that you do loudly, then now one will want to come anywhere near you and you will avoid exposure.

TA DA!

/or is that TA DUH!
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So am I supposed to drink it before or after I take the boner pills?

Asking for a friend.
 
Wookie Milson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all a ruse put into action by Big Asparagus.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crustysandman: It's all funny until they start Jonestowning themselves en masse. Then it'll be hilarious!


We're right on course

One more covid wave should do it
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no, no, you have to drink a quart of urine from someone who has had and survived Covid.
A a quart of urine for each variant.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Q said y'all should also eat doodie. It's the most natural cure there is for COVID. If you don't like the taste you can just squeeze some of that apple-flavored Ivermectin on top."
 
fsufan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Talk about reaching around your ass to scratch your elbow. These dopes opt for the stupidest solution every time vs just getting a simple shot. It would be comical if it didn't affect the rest of society.
 
ongbok
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: So am I supposed to drink it before or after I take the boner pills?

Asking for a friend.


After. That way you can get it unadulterated directly from the source easier.

/Covidiots are going to be literally sucking their own dicks
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: So am I supposed to drink it before or after I take the boner pills?

Asking for a friend.


Well if you take the boner pills you might not be able to pee... But if you drink it before, it might take longer to hit uremic poisoning... better eat a tube of horse paste with the boner pills, wash it down with pee, chase it with a shot of bleach, and then stick the black light up your butt.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image image 500x500]


And you didn't even have to ponce off to mumbo jumbo land or get a strange tropical disease either.
 
goodncold
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well at least they aren't advocating drinking Budweiser.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I only drink pee from local, artisinal, small batch, micropisseries who source from free-range, clean eating, anti-vax, gluten-free, microbrew drinking vegetarians.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ongbok: cannibalparrot: So am I supposed to drink it before or after I take the boner pills?

Asking for a friend.

After. That way you can get it unadulterated directly from the source easier.

/Covidiots are going to be literally sucking their own dicks


They don't have dicks, or if they do, they are too small and their guts too fat to reach.
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image image 500x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

goodncold: Well at least they aren't advocating drinking Budweiser.


I thought that Budweiser is piss.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Farking Clown Shoes: And never forget: TFG's administration did absolutely NOTHING about covid as long as it was only urban" people in blue states who were dying.

He's been swigging his for ages. He says he likes it. Actually, come to think of it, he started before the pandemic.


Knows what he's talking about.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pert: FlashHarry: [Fark user image image 500x500]

[Fark user image image 425x316]


He means you've got no legs, lieutenant Dan.

/Might be mixing my references there...
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't be horrid, Subby! They would rather die!
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"TONS AND TONS OF RESEARCH"
 
ErraticEel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are they going to vaporize it like they did with hydrogen peroxide?
 
