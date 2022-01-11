 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico (Europe))   EU state admits they have the Pegasus phone hacking software but swear they don't use it   (politico.eu) divider line
8
    More: Unlikely, Law, Law and Justice, Lawyer, opposition politicians, De facto, Zbigniew Ziobro, use of Pegasus, Jarosław Kaczyński  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 11 Jan 2022 at 10:20 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
the_rhino
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Right, and when I dabbled with marijuana I didn't inhale it
 
groverpm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"We've no idea how the spyware got onto the phones of all our perceived adversaries."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To be fair I have a penis and it almost never get's used.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Send Bellerophon to tame it.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I dont worry about Pegasus I'm protected by Bubo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: To be fair I have a penis and it almost never get's used.


How do you pee???
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This thing is the fleshlight of world governments.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Guess we should be glad they don't have Alicorn software yet.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.