(Mediaite)   LA times columnist catching a ration for mocking anti-vaxxer deaths but not being as funny as we are   (mediaite.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter users blasted Hiltzik.

More like "the RW cesspool on Twitter". Accuracy in Media, Doug Heye, Dana Loesch, Jessy Kelly - it's like a who's who of go fuck yourselves.

Sorry, Antivaxxers.
 
bthom37
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The two people I saw on there 'blasting' the author both RWNJs, so I'm gonna go with "meh".
 
Mouser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Go ahead and ask for whom the bell tolls, big guy.
 
Gonz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you were anti-vax and then die of COVID-19, I'm glad that you're dead.

And, yes, your preventable demise is hilarious.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers get mad on Twitter about mocking anti-vaxxers.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark their feelings
 
nquadroa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Suddenly the Reich wing thinks it's bad to mock people who die. Unlike all those times they made fun of gay people dying of aids. Or any other the other times they were horrid to people who couldn't do something to help avoid a painful death.
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mouser: Go ahead and ask for whom the bell tolls, big guy.


You and yours, Horsepaste.

/if only there was an easy way off that particular train
//besides dying hilariously, of course
 
darkmythology
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Look, someone dies from doing something stupid, you're gonna mock them. It's the human condition, and at this point this is no different. Someone dies trying to have sex with a buffalo? They're gonna get mocked. There are certain actions that are tantamount to suicide, and that's ok. I advocate for one's ability to make end of life decisions, but only insofar as they don't physically harm others. So in that regard being antivax is actually so much worse than trying to fark a buffalo. The buffalo will probably only kill you, and it's unlikely that anyone else will catch wanna-fark-the-buffaloitis from being around you. But if a politician or news host or internet influencer tells you that it's safe to have sex with the buffalo - that indeed, it's actually safer than NOT having sex with the buffalo - and a whole bunch of people start dying from it? You're going to get mocked even more, because that's even dumber, and maybe if enough people point out how dumb you were then some people who were on the fence about farking the buffalo will decide not to.

And if you double down, start wearing shirts that day "Proud Buffalo Farker", and still die from farking the buffalo?

Oh, you'd better bet you're getting mocked extra hard for climbing to new heights of stupid.
 
Veloram
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers get awfully mad when you call them out for choosing "the butt of the joke" as their new lifestyle brand
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone needs to forward all those dingalings the links to antivaxxerdeaths.com and HermanCainAwards.com and tell them to STFU already.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But you can go on tv and say an old Italian dude needs to be shot....
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey LA Times columnist, next time say it in a way that makes it funny.
 
