(Entertainment Weekly)   A little change of pace for this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday where we present the puppies competing in Puppy Bowl XVIII. These cuties come from 67 shelters across the country, with Mr.Tinkles and all his companions being available for adoption   (ew.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Naughty Nash's first point. Now he points at everything. Cats, the garbage truck. The treat bowl on the counter. It's a start

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Son & DIL's puppy, Miss Lady Lulu back when she was still tiny
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
My sister's new dog. She did not give me his name, just that he's a failed farm dog.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RUFF RUFF!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Presenting Junie, a one-year old male Chiweenie, who is a comfort lap dog to Mrs. L.
Fark user imageView Full Size

His original owner paid $500-700 for him, then decided they didn't want him, so kept him in a kennel in the backyard.😡. Mrs L's niece got him from the owner about a month or so ago, and her nephew gave him a home, but their toddler was in his face all the time and Junie wasn't happy about it, so he now has a furrever home with us❤❤He is a sweetie❤

Owner named him Junebug-(my brother had a female Rottie named Junebug) but we're calling him Junie. Which still sounds female to me. He's not neutered 😞 and after some growling and jealousy, he is now, ahem, enamored with Daisy, our big lab. We think her spaying wasn't totally successful, because when she travels with us to visit family, all the boy dogs come a-runnin' and won't leave her alone.😞 We're looking for a low-cost spay-neuter clinic-unfortunately we don't live in one of the no-cost zip codes.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Poor Daisy. Sasha feels her pain. Sasha's spayed, but constantly has to fend off the advances of un-neutered males.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MIL's Silvio Dante, sitting with the stuffed skwarl we gave MIL for xmas
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dyson's bloodwork showed nothing that would have caused his seizure.  So tomorrow he will have his tummy
X-rayed since he would not the vet palliate his abdomen.

He was very tired yesterday....after this 5 am seizure.  Today he was much more active and awake.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Out for another night of beer, bites, and bar trivia.  Before I go to radio silence on my smartassPhone, does anyone need any chickie doodle soup?
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Got in a few minutes ago. While I was unloading a few groceries from the car Gumball somehow found the Dino we thought had been sent to the great beyond

Fark user imageView Full Size

Who knows how it missed being tossed out but it barely has any stuffing so there is nothing for him to remove. He will tire it in a few days and it will be back to tennis balls again.

Back to working nights next Tuesday. Yes! This schedule they have us on removes any chance to do anything in the morning or after work.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

(((((HUGS))))) to Sasha
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My dog had a surgery yesterday to remove a massive lipoma (fatty tumor) she was zoned the hell out all day but she's good today.
Usually it's OK to leave them but it was in her armpit and started to hinder mobility.
I'd show a picture of the incision but it looks like a cannibal corpse album cover.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
relaxed puppy
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thalia's mom Clio died a month ago, they'd never spent more than a few hours apart in 14 years.  It took her two weeks to realise Clio wasn't coming back and it hit her hard.  She had a week of barely eating and barely moving but is generally getting used to it apart from insisting she comes everywhere with me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Everyone remembers how the one Puppy Bowl killed most of the participants with Parvo, right?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For years I've sadly passed by the Woofday threads because we haven't had a dog.  Back when my younger son was smaller, his asthma was bad enough we could have gotten a frequent customer punch card for the ER and the docs said we couldn't have a pet.  Mrs Hero and I have always been sad about this since we both grew up with dogs and love them

Younger son is older, asthma is more under control and in 5 hours we're going to go pick up our new dog from her current foster home.I'm ridiculously excited by this- I'm even not minding the trip to the dentist this morning to fix a busted crown (*again*) because there's a big pet store near by and I'm going to go pick up some stuff we need.

Younger son had been asking for one for Christmas/Birthday for a while and while we made sure we didn't start the process on those days (pets aren't gifts) *my* birthday is tomorrow and yeah, I'm pretty happy with my present.

More details next Woofday when she's settled in a bit
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
COOL IDEA - MAKE PUPPY BOWL 3D SO WE CAN BE IN THE GAME!!!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Baxter (Team Fluff)
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size

Please tell me he's not a receiver....

/ the football kind
/ i know he's not the dog kind
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's Vegans birthday today.  He'll be 6. Every year we hit up A&W for a burger and fries to celebrate.  I've been calling him sh*thead since he was a puppy because of that brown stain on his nose.   While watching the jerk  vegan popped up as soon as he heard Steve Martin call his dog by name.
 
