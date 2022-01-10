 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Syracuse Post-Standard)   New York passes new law forbidding insurers from denying homeowners insurance based on the type of dog they own. In other news, New York used to allow insurance companies to deny homeowners insurance based on the type of dog they own   (syracuse.com) divider line
18
    More: Stupid, Pit Bull, Dog, Dog breed, Insurance, Animal rights, Selective breeding, Purebred, pit bulls  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Most states do allow HO insurers to do that,   or at least allow surcharges.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, because you never know when a dog will get caught cheating at poker and need to burn his house down for insurance money to cover his debts.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More people in the US have been killed by pit bulls than by any other breed of dog.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We ran into this in Colorado. They actually wanted pictures of our dogs to make sure they weren't rotts, dobes, or pits.
Owning a dog isn't a right or a protected class. If they think your dog is an indicator for additional liability they're going to charge you for it or decide you're not worth insuring.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kat09tails: We ran into this in Colorado. They actually wanted pictures of our dogs to make sure they weren't rotts, dobes, or pits.
Owning a dog isn't a right or a protected class. If they think your dog is an indicator for additional liability they're going to charge you for it or decide you're not worth insuring.


Not in NY, they're going to raise everyone's rates because you have a dangerous dog.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully I can inject some levity before the inevitable debate between pit bull owners who insist their Petunia wouldn't hurt a fly and others who've had their face bitten off by pit bulls.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That high-strung terrier that barks ALL NIGHT and keeps me awake?  I can understand that making your home uninsurable.  Insurers don't want to pay again and again after angry mobs keep burning the home down.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the homeowner has a hellhound?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fools: "We nEeD tO eLiMiNaTE tHeSe pOinTlEsS rEgUlATiOnS"

Reality: Those regulations existed for a reason. And that reason is always assholes who are the reason we can't have nice things. Contrary to what GQPers seem to believe, legislatures do not spend their days sitting around writing legislation by playing madlibs. The state agricultural commissioner of, I think it was Idaho, was subject to a regulation since 1964 requiring them to dress like a professional in a public facing job for 55 years because, I 100% guarantee you, the jackwagon who had the job circa 1963 refused to do so.

In other words, yes subby that's why they had to pass a law about it.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you dare say pitbulls kill children. They don't!!! Kids might lose an arm or two but they'll live.

https://people.com/human-interest/4-y​e​ar-old-boys-arm-ripped-off-after-tryin​g-to-pet-pit-bull-at-grandparents-okla​homa-home/
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a pitbull, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good. Every dog with a square head is automatically an evil tool of Satan looking to eat you and your babies. But anyone can have a chihuahua that bites everyone and "isn't that cute." It's not cute! If that dog had any weight, it would rip off your face. It's all in the owner, dogs don't know right from wrong until trained.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: I have a pitbull, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.


Same. I also almost had my face bitten off by a rottweiler and still have the scars. This is one BS point fellow farkers refuse to let go for some reason.
 
drxym
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fortunately I live in a more enlightened country but if my insurer were to ask if I had a dog I would have to say I'm not sure. He is more like some kind of extremely yappy rat like creature.
 
Theeng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pit bulls are more dangerous than other breeds, but they also aren't that much more dangerous.  Yes your pit bull is a total sweetie, any dog breed can be, but to deny that the breed takes to violence better is stupid.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder what kind of homeowner's insurance premiums Siegfried and Roy paid.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.