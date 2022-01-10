 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   No one saw this coming   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Los Angeles County, California, largest district, test results, Los Angeles County, credentialed district staff, Education, San Bernardino County, California, Angeles National Forest  
•       •       •

2406 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Anne Frank could have seen this coming, Subby, even if you took her airplane away.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No one didn't, but Some one did. Maybe even Every one.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Post Christmas was hellish at the job, because we had several staff do the responsible thing and got tested after their family gatherings, and half a dozen tested positive, and a couple did get COVID. We were working a five man line with three people, and it was zero fun, because our customers kept rolling in. Our experience is a tiny microcosm of what's going on out there.

Just because you're tired of it, doesn't mean that you can slack with keeping safe.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, according to the thread just below this one, it's not a problem because parents should just tough it out, right? Not my problem according to the people posting down there. Suck it up, kiddies!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but the real question is how many tested positive for school spirit?

/Go Bearcats
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: ""We're all systems go," Haber said about school resuming Tuesday. About 4,000 credentialed district staff are ready to jump in to teach if necessary."

Next Week: "Out of the 4,000 credentialed district staff that jumped in last week to teach have covided back out.  The district is now looking to hire more credentialed subs at $15 an hour."

/yes, I am using covid as a verb.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More unexpected than the Spanish Inquisition!
 
Gratch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Two things happened yesterday that have me shaking my head.

First, Utah recently re-instituted a mask mandate due to soaring case numbers.  We got an e-mail from my daughter's middle school yesterday informing us that while the mask mandate is now in effect, any parent that wants their kid to opt out simply needs to sign a form letting the school know.  That form no longer requires a doctor's signature, only the parents have to sign.  Kid (12) said that maybe 1/3 of the school wears a mask, if that. So it's really more of a mask suggestion. If they really feel like it.  Maybe.

Second, a co-worker has twins in 9th grade. One of them tested positive for COVID on Saturday. The other one started showing symptoms yesterday. Slight fever, cough, headache, etc. Took a home test that came back negative, but she still didn't feel good about sending the kid to school with those COVID-esque symptoms.  When she let the school know that she would be keeping the negative test kid home because she was showing symptoms and had recent exposure to a COVID-positive person, the school told her that the absence would NOT be excused and that the sick kid would not be excused from any assignments due. She was stunned, as the kid hadn't missed a day of school so far this year.  She ended up having to send the sick kid to school so she didn't miss out on a couple tests and other assignments due yesterday.

If we're not even going to make an effort - even going so far as to actively punish kids who try to stay home from school when they're sick - why are we even bothering?

COVID is just over in Utah, apparently. It's absurd...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We were pretty careful and we still got a test after the holidays before going anywhere else. Luckily negative.

If only something could be done to prevent the spread of COVID...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: We were pretty careful and we still got a test after the holidays before going anywhere else. Luckily negative.

If only something could be done to prevent the spread of COVID...


Just 2 more weeks to flatten the curve.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hellen Keller saw this coming and tried to warn us...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Yeah but the real question is how many tested positive for school spirit?

/Go Bearcats


We've got COVID, yes we do
We've got COVID, How bout you
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: The Irresponsible Captain: We were pretty careful and we still got a test after the holidays before going anywhere else. Luckily negative.

If only something could be done to prevent the spread of COVID...

Just 2 more weeks to flatten the curve.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The headline says 62,000 because that's a big eye-catching number.  If you RTFA, you'll see that's 14.99% of tests that were positive, which while still a big number is significantly lower than the local overall rate of 22%.  So, not surprising.  Still a lot of people, but still better than the local population as a whole.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because half-assed doesn't work.  Only a full effort with full participation works.  Your school is an active participant in society.  People who vaccinate participate in society.  People who don't get vaccinated do not get to participate in society.  Remove the people who don't participate.  unmasked and unvaccinated are committing reckless endangerment, assault, and even manslaughter or even murder.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gratch: COVID is just over in Utah, apparently. It's absurd...


People are over covid pretty much everywhere. I even see it in NYC.

2 years of people yelling the sky is falling at every chance has caused a lot of sane people to start tuning it out.

My kid (fully vaccinated) came up hot, (asymptomatic, she is doing just fine) and has been doing virtual for the past week and a half. I forgot how much of a shiatshow that is, and we actually have a very well prepared district for it.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: FTA: ""We're all systems go," Haber said about school resuming Tuesday. About 4,000 credentialed district staff are ready to jump in to teach if necessary."

Next Week: "Out of the 4,000 credentialed district staff that jumped in last week to teach have covided back out.  The district is now looking to hire more credentialed subs at $15 an hour."

/yes, I am using covid as a verb.


Verbing weirds language
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gratch: Two things happened yesterday that have me shaking my head.

First, Utah recently re-instituted a mask mandate due to soaring case numbers.  We got an e-mail from my daughter's middle school yesterday informing us that while the mask mandate is now in effect, any parent that wants their kid to opt out simply needs to sign a form letting the school know.  That form no longer requires a doctor's signature, only the parents have to sign.  Kid (12) said that maybe 1/3 of the school wears a mask, if that. So it's really more of a mask suggestion. If they really feel like it.  Maybe.

Second, a co-worker has twins in 9th grade. One of them tested positive for COVID on Saturday. The other one started showing symptoms yesterday. Slight fever, cough, headache, etc. Took a home test that came back negative, but she still didn't feel good about sending the kid to school with those COVID-esque symptoms.  When she let the school know that she would be keeping the negative test kid home because she was showing symptoms and had recent exposure to a COVID-positive person, the school told her that the absence would NOT be excused and that the sick kid would not be excused from any assignments due. She was stunned, as the kid hadn't missed a day of school so far this year.  She ended up having to send the sick kid to school so she didn't miss out on a couple tests and other assignments due yesterday.

If we're not even going to make an effort - even going so far as to actively punish kids who try to stay home from school when they're sick - why are we even bothering?

COVID is just over in Utah, apparently. It's absurd...


Hey, a neat example of school just being a vehicle to prepare kids to the working world.

No positive COVID test? Burn vacation, or get to work. Or get fired. Depends on the job. But get fukt is the common answer for us working stiffs. Always has been, always will be. *cying American ealge gif*
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We can call the new variant Lambda Alpha.
 
caljar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
and here I was told Biden was going to do a much better job than Trump.  Guess not.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Gratch: COVID is just over in Utah, apparently. It's absurd...


People are over covid pretty much everywhere. I even see it in NYC.

2 years of people yelling the sky is falling at every chance has caused a lot of sane people to start tuning it out.

My kid (fully vaccinated) came up hot, (asymptomatic, she is doing just fine) and has been doing virtual for the past week and a half. I forgot how much of a shiatshow that is, and we actually have a very well prepared district for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-trac​k​er/#trends_dailydeaths

Unfortunately, Covid-19 isn't over us yet.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

caljar: and here I was told Biden was going to do a much better job than Trump.  Guess not.


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just drink some Windex
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.