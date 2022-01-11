 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Car safety advice from Australia. Yep, don't click if you don't like eight legged things   (abc.net.au) divider line
10
    More: Creepy, Tarantula, Huntsman spider, huntsman spider, Spider bite, Spiders, Arthropod, Insect, leading causes of car crashes  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Obligatory Clocky:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here's an interesting landing.
Pilot Lands Plane With Large Spider Sitting On Ceiling
Youtube DVxEOaWIHnY

/you're welcome
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've had three hairy experiences with Huntsmen in the car.
Classic one of putting the visor down and having one fall in my lap. Another crawling from the window screen onto the dashboard and heading to the steering wheel. And one I saw in the rear view mirror at night on the back window and because it was dark I had no idea whether it was inside the car or outside. Managed to pull over each time but dear god it is an experience. Those spiders really are big and even though I know they're harmless it makes no difference
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have almost done that before--drove off the road because suddenly there was a big spider above my head.

Resident Muslim: Here's an interesting landing.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/DVxEOaWI​HnY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
/you're welcome

Somebody better land that plane, because it wouldn't be me.

/RAUCOUS LAUGHTER
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Birds and bees are just as bad, but bats will have you crashing in self-defense. Driving with the windows down is a bad move.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What to do if a spider is in your car.

1) Smile at the spider.
2) Calmly pull into a parking lot. Prefably not a gas station.
3) Open the door
4) Quickly exit the vehicle
5) Close the door, trapping the spider inside of it
6) Remove your shirt
7) Calmly stuff your shirt into your gas tank
8) Light the shirt on fire
9) Run about 75 meters away
10) Move to someplace that doesn't have spiders the size of a clock
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: What to do if a spider is in your car.

1) Smile at the spider.
2) Calmly pull into a parking lot. Prefably not a gas station.
3) Open the door
4) Quickly exit the vehicle
5) Close the door, trapping the spider inside of it
6) Remove your shirt
7) Calmly stuff your shirt into your gas tank
8) Light the shirt on fire
9) Run about 75 meters away
10) Move to someplace that doesn't have spiders the size of a clock


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Here's an interesting landing.
[YouTube video: Pilot Lands Plane With Large Spider Sitting On Ceiling]
/you're welcome


Cockpit recording:

Airplane! Good luck, we're all counting on you
Youtube Zhw0eBCVXR4
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Look guys, I drive Australian designed and built death trap.

It is the calibrated zero for killing you in crash tests (the engine and gearbox will literally exit between the tail lights in a front on collision)

To think that a 8 legged little critter is worse? Hell you've been bush with Seppo tourists and a 4wd...
 
Stantz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CSB: Back in 2002, the wife & I, both humble Brits, spent a month in Oz on honeymoon. Overall our encounters with creepy-crawlies could be written on the back of a postage stamp.

However, we hired a car to drive up the coast from Brisbane to Cairns, stopping at various towns along the way. Mackay was crap. Bundaberg was fun. Townsville very Bohemian. Anyhoo, I was driving between two of these towns one sunny arvo when my eyes were drawn to something buzzing around in the back of the car. Calmly, and without saying anything to alarm my wife, I calmly pulled over alongside the Bruce Highway and gently suggested it might be a good idea if we stretch our legs for a while. Once outside the car I pointed out the 3-inch long bright yellow hornet-looking behemoth sitting on the brim of her hat on the rear parcel shelf.

After the swearing had subsided we pondered what to do next. As pasty-white English types we didn't want to be standing out in the Aussie sun for too long, and this thing was sitting in a location where opening the trunk would only enflame its rage. Probably.

Luckily we didn't have to wait long as apparently pulling up alongside the Bruce Highway not far after leaving a large town is enough to attract the attention of the local rozzers. Either that or they saw my wife's legs and wanted to stop and have a chat. Upon reflection, they were very short shorts, but then this was 20 years ago.

Anyway, they were a friendly bunch of lads, and leapt into action once they learned of our dilemma. And by 'leapt into action' I mean one of them leaned into the car, grabbed the hat and just shook the murder-bug off it. Telling us we shouldn't have been concerned, as 'It's the big ones you have to worry about."
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.