 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Greetings from the frozen North, where your hostess is curled up in front of the fire with her hot cocoa, second-guessing her Spring seed order. How are things in your neck of the woods? Come tell us in your Fark Gardening thread for 1/10/21   (fark.com) divider line
29
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Hey flucto Is this the thread?
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Our basil crops have sucked the last couple of years. No idea why. We have great ones before that. I think I'm going to try starting a shedload of seeds indoors come spring.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Our basil crops have sucked the last couple of years. No idea why. We have great ones before that. I think I'm going to try starting a shedload of seeds indoors come spring.


Basil is strangely one of the better plants I do here in the Mojave. It likes the heat and sun. Just not the hornworms
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I got me some plastic cloches.  This way I can start my babbies in the pots where they're going to live and not dick around with transplanting them later.

Like this.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Our basil crops have sucked the last couple of years. No idea why. We have great ones before that. I think I'm going to try starting a shedload of seeds indoors come spring.


I keep failing at rosemary.  From seed?  FAIL. Cuttings?  FAIL.  Greenhouse plant?  FAIL.

Maybe this'll be the year.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

rosekolodny: wearsmanyhats: Our basil crops have sucked the last couple of years. No idea why. We have great ones before that. I think I'm going to try starting a shedload of seeds indoors come spring.

I keep failing at rosemary.  From seed?  FAIL. Cuttings?  FAIL.  Greenhouse plant?  FAIL.

Maybe this'll be the year.


Yeah. Somebody sent us a rosemary "tree" a few years back. Somehow we killed it.

rosekolodny: I got me some plastic cloches.  This way I can start my babbies in the pots where they're going to live and not dick around with transplanting them later.

Like this.

[media-amazon.com image 850x637]


How early do you think you can plant with the environment bubbles?
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

rosekolodny: wearsmanyhats: Our basil crops have sucked the last couple of years. No idea why. We have great ones before that. I think I'm going to try starting a shedload of seeds indoors come spring.

I keep failing at rosemary.  From seed?  FAIL. Cuttings?  FAIL.  Greenhouse plant?  FAIL.

Maybe this'll be the year.


It goes nuts in an AeroGarden.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
wearsmanyhats:

How early do you think you can plant with the environment bubbles?

Nowish?  I have some big shelving in the garage and i was thinking to make it into a little warm house with plastic sheeting and a heating mat or two.  Either that or pots with cloches and also draped with plastic on the porch.

Trying to combat the super short growing season.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

rosekolodny: wearsmanyhats:

How early do you think you can plant with the environment bubbles?

Nowish?  I have some big shelving in the garage and i was thinking to make it into a little warm house with plastic sheeting and a heating mat or two.  Either that or pots with cloches and also draped with plastic on the porch.

Trying to combat the super short growing season.


I hear you. Good luck.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

rosekolodny: wearsmanyhats: Our basil crops have sucked the last couple of years. No idea why. We have great ones before that. I think I'm going to try starting a shedload of seeds indoors come spring.

I keep failing at rosemary.  From seed?  FAIL. Cuttings?  FAIL.  Greenhouse plant?  FAIL.

Maybe this'll be the year.


How? It should grow like a weed up there? Its basically a zesty pine tree.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: rosekolodny: wearsmanyhats: Our basil crops have sucked the last couple of years. No idea why. We have great ones before that. I think I'm going to try starting a shedload of seeds indoors come spring.

I keep failing at rosemary.  From seed?  FAIL. Cuttings?  FAIL.  Greenhouse plant?  FAIL.

Maybe this'll be the year.

How? It should grow like a weed up there? Its basically a zesty pine tree.


Well we're in the wrong zone for it to live outside through the winter, and bringing it in makes it sad.  I think it wants more light and heat than I've been able to give it.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
-30C Wednesday morning.

We're waiting for the polar bear invasion.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

rosekolodny: wearsmanyhats: Our basil crops have sucked the last couple of years. No idea why. We have great ones before that. I think I'm going to try starting a shedload of seeds indoors come spring.

I keep failing at rosemary.  From seed?  FAIL. Cuttings?  FAIL.  Greenhouse plant?  FAIL.

Maybe this'll be the year.


I've managed to resurrect a rosemary plant twice.  Wouldn't have had to if the person I left it in charge of while visiting my son would've done the very basics to keep it alive; but no.  What?  Water a plant???  Never heard of such a thing!!

:-/
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Last year my daffs were almost fuly bloomed out by now, this year I am getting my first few bud shoots... other than that I'm still fighting the jasmine, chopped down most of the cassia (left the one that's formed like a tree) and still have an ass ton of some invasive dasies to pull.

Uprooted and potted up some of my daylillies because the cats were killing them by lounging in that spot, now they crap there instead. They are coming along nicely. The japanese iris are barely coming back, the cats also chose them as a sleeping spot but they aren't so happy. Also had to pull a bunch of amaryllis because the snails were just munching the hell out of them but they are recuperating pretty well.

Got some more Zephyranthes for Xmas and they all came up and are starting nicely... also bought some marigold and zinnia seeds today.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

xanadian: rosekolodny: wearsmanyhats: Our basil crops have sucked the last couple of years. No idea why. We have great ones before that. I think I'm going to try starting a shedload of seeds indoors come spring.

I keep failing at rosemary.  From seed?  FAIL. Cuttings?  FAIL.  Greenhouse plant?  FAIL.

Maybe this'll be the year.

I've managed to resurrect a rosemary plant twice.  Wouldn't have had to if the person I left it in charge of while visiting my son would've done the very basics to keep it alive; but no.  What?  Water a plant???  Never heard of such a thing!!

:-/


Rosemary is actually associated with Jesus, and Mary (obvs) and also Aphrodite... still, it's not an easy plant for indoors.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Legitimate request for advice/resources here: I could google it but I'd rather interact with humans first.

I want to grow some herbs for seasoning but also for some minor medicinal purposes.

I am a firm believer in modern science and medicine but I don't want to clog doctors/hospitals with minor stuff, like if I have a bad man-cold or a little tummy-hurt or something, if there's some plant that can help that I can grow myself.

What should I grow, and how should I use it?

For instance, I've heard St. John's Wort is good for depression. But what do you do with it? Mortar and pestle it? Dry it and make a tea? Put a leaf on your head? Eat a flower? I've got echinacea in my backyard, and I know it's good for something, but I don't know what to do with it. Up to this point, if I couldn't eat it, I didn't care, but now I'm getting curious.

Any books I should read or resources I should investigate that have worked out well for you?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: Legitimate request for advice/resources here: I could google it but I'd rather interact with humans first.

I want to grow some herbs for seasoning but also for some minor medicinal purposes.

I am a firm believer in modern science and medicine but I don't want to clog doctors/hospitals with minor stuff, like if I have a bad man-cold or a little tummy-hurt or something, if there's some plant that can help that I can grow myself.

What should I grow, and how should I use it?

For instance, I've heard St. John's Wort is good for depression. But what do you do with it? Mortar and pestle it? Dry it and make a tea? Put a leaf on your head? Eat a flower? I've got echinacea in my backyard, and I know it's good for something, but I don't know what to do with it. Up to this point, if I couldn't eat it, I didn't care, but now I'm getting curious.

Any books I should read or resources I should investigate that have worked out well for you?


Step one is going to be figuring out the zone you live in, and what plants will grow there.  My little herb garden is all hardy perennials because it gets so cold here.

One of the google word-combos you want is "wildcraft medicine."  That'll get you into the world of people who use plants the way you're thinking.  And also a lot of crystal-humpers, but you take the good with the weird.

This guy's website is straight out of 1993, and full of woo-woo, but all of his herbal descriptions include traditional medicinal usage too.  https://www.alchemy-works.com/bu​lk_herbs_index.html  Browse maybe, and think about what you want to accomplish with your garden.

Rose Mountain Herbs also has good blurbs about how the various herbs have been used over the years.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Our basil crops have sucked the last couple of years. No idea why. We have great ones before that. I think I'm going to try starting a shedload of seeds indoors come spring.


The basil may have depleted the soil, move the basil to a new spot and plant beans or some other nitrogen fixing plant in the original spot, then move back next year and continue to flip flop.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm still thinking about vegetable seeds. Do I buy from a supplier who sells a huge variety of F1 hybrids or stick with a much smaller select of non-hybrid heirloom varieties as I've done the past few years? I'm tending towards the latter.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

whatshisname: I'm still thinking about vegetable seeds. Do I buy from a supplier who sells a huge variety of F1 hybrids or stick with a much smaller select of non-hybrid heirloom varieties as I've done the past few years? I'm tending towards the latter.


If you grow F1 hybrids you'll get great consistency and yield but terrible seeds for saving.

If you grow heirlooms, you'll get intensity and variety but sacrifice crop volume.  But you can save seeds.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a metric arse-ton of a glorious variety chili seeds, super hots and new Mexico style etc, that a bought 18 months ago. I tried to sprout some this summer but they were super slow to germinate and I got frustrated/had other stuff to deal with and set them aside. I was packing up our house and found the ziplock I had them in with wet paper towels and it looks like a couple of them tried to start. I'm gonna try again this year but we moved to a place with zero outdoor space so I gotta figure something out if they actually take off. Gotta get it together this year to buy at least a tiny chunk of land to grow stuff
 
Lee451
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Ass_Master_Flash: rosekolodny: wearsmanyhats: Our basil crops have sucked the last couple of years. No idea why. We have great ones before that. I think I'm going to try starting a shedload of seeds indoors come spring.

I keep failing at rosemary.  From seed?  FAIL. Cuttings?  FAIL.  Greenhouse plant?  FAIL.

Maybe this'll be the year.

How? It should grow like a weed up there? Its basically a zesty pine tree.

Well we're in the wrong zone for it to live outside through the winter, and bringing it in makes it sad.  I think it wants more light and heat than I've been able to give it.


Ii'm not sure where you live. I live in zone 7A and can buy a rosemary from Walmart grocery, stick it in the ground and it will thrive.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've not been doing this whole green thumb thing for long, but I've managed to keep this Azalea bonsai alive for ~3 years, and managed to cultivate some moss spores along the soil, so, I count that as a victory.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I scraped a fox-killed bunny of out my garden before the Winter ice set in. Does that count,m
 
Lee451
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have been looking into more fruiting passion flower varieties. I have been getting mine from Lover's but they only carry 2 varieties of fruiting plant. Sow True Seeds has some interesting heirloom seeds; I may get a few from them. Looking forward to warm weather!
 
Lee451
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lover's = Logee's. Damned autocorrect.
 
maxheck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's a roughly 20x20' patch full of rocks that I can't be arsed to dig out, BUT I have a pack of sunflower seeds, and my mom gave me a couple of "black-eyed susan" heads, so I think I know what I'm doing with it.
 
jankjay1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Last year, I was depressed when the seed catalogs arrived and randomly ordered about 25 different varieties of peppers. Summer was spent giving away peppers with apologies "No, I can't recall what it's called, sorry."
 
August11
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jankjay1: Last year, I was depressed when the seed catalogs arrived and randomly ordered about 25 different varieties of peppers. Summer was spent giving away peppers with apologies "No, I can't recall what it's called, sorry."


That was me with tomatoes last year. This year I'm dedicating four raised beds to peppers. Trying out Habanada for the first time.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.