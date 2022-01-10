 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Canadian politician Tweets photo of his wife shoveling their driveway. After her 12-hour shift as a nurse. While he watches a football game. Then he's surprised people don't think he's a wonderful husband   (usatoday.com) divider line
38
    More: Asinine, Twitter, Cabinet, wrath of Twitter followers, Minister, Jon Reyes, Twitter users, social media of his wife, Canadian politician  
•       •       •

1221 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife didn't mind. Either in the hospital or in the driveway, she was dealing with snowflakes.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where does it say anything about football?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are women equal or not? If she doesn't have a problem with doing it, I don't see how anyone else should.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Are women equal or not? If she doesn't have a problem with doing it, I don't see how anyone else should.


The issue would be the same if the hard working shoveling nurse was a man and the politician was a woman.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, of course he's a Conservative.

Quelle surprise!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like  a joke, and  a pretty good one too.  That's all I know.
 
Inverted Cow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it say that she was doing this to get some exercise and fresh air as what had actually happened? Or is it just blowing up like the last time where it was the kid talking to the native elder, and they made it to seem that he was mocking the guy?

Pictures do not tell the whole story. People need to cut it out with the righteous indignation on anything that crosses the twitterverse.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: The issue would be the same if the hard working shoveling nurse was a man and the politician was a woman.


Would it?  The average male is bigger and stronger than the average female.  There's a reason that in my house I'm the one hauling the garbage to the curb and shoveling the driveway - despite being a barely average physical specimen, I'm still far more capable than my wife at these things because testosterone's given me a significant physical advantage over her.

Of course, it depends on the snowfall.  If there's an inch or two of light fluff, sure, she can shovel while I'm at work.  If it's a couple of feet of the heavy stuff, I'll be taking care of it before I leave in the morning and doing a second pass when I get home that night.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Are women equal or not? If she doesn't have a problem with doing it, I don't see how anyone else should.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good god, it smells like boomer humor and incel in this thread.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Inverted Cow: Does it say that she was doing this to get some exercise and fresh air as what had actually happened? Or is it just blowing up like the last time where it was the kid talking to the native elder, and they made it to seem that he was mocking the guy?

Pictures do not tell the whole story. People need to cut it out with the righteous indignation on anything that crosses the twitterverse.


First day on the internet?  Well, you are in for quite a ride.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife is the same. She'll come home from a day of teaching little brats and wouldn't hesitate to grab the shovel.

I've gone out and tried to take the shovel away from her and she'll get mad.

She just likes being busy all the time.

Subby sounds like a sexist pig.
 
kmfjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: drjekel_mrhyde: Are women equal or not? If she doesn't have a problem with doing it, I don't see how anyone else should.

The issue would be the same if the hard working shoveling nurse was a man and the politician was a woman.


lol no it wouldn't, it wouldn't have raised an eyebrow
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know about you but after a 12 hour shift, I'm really sick of peoples shiat, and not about to deal with shoveling the driveway. fark that guy, I don't care if he's joking. He has the pleasure of zooming into work. My manager wants me to take on 7 patients when I test positive for Covid, and put my used N95 in a brown paper bag. And joint commission wants to get pissy about my water bottle, guys where have you been this whole pandemic!? Yeah just like that guy in 2016 that ghosted me on new year's....

/ not bitter, just tired
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Inverted Cow: Does it say that she was doing this to get some exercise and fresh air as what had actually happened? Or is it just blowing up like the last time where it was the kid talking to the native elder, and they made it to seem that he was mocking the guy?

Pictures do not tell the whole story. People need to cut it out with the righteous indignation on anything that crosses the twitterverse.


You're right.  She might've gotten home after her long day at work, saw that her good-for-nothing husband hadn't bothered to shovel the driveway while he sat on his ass all day, and this is her way of tiring herself out so she doesn't try to murder him in his sleep, because she sure as hell can't deal with his smug face right now.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He was up late watching tennis, not football.

I'm not even joking.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Inverted Cow: Does it say that she was doing this to get some exercise and fresh air as what had actually happened? Or is it just blowing up like the last time where it was the kid talking to the native elder, and they made it to seem that he was mocking the guy?

Pictures do not tell the whole story. People need to cut it out with the righteous indignation on anything that crosses the twitterverse.

You're right.  She might've gotten home after her long day at work, saw that her good-for-nothing husband hadn't bothered to shovel the driveway while he sat on his ass all day, and this is her way of tiring herself out so she doesn't try to murder him in his sleep, because she sure as hell can't deal with his smug face right now.


I would have been plotting, that's for damn sure 😂
 
EatsCrayons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Are women equal or not? If she doesn't have a problem with doing it, I don't see how anyone else should.


The issue isn't that a woman is shovelling snow. It's that a frontline hospital worker came home after a 12-hour shift during Covid and had to then shovel the driveway to park their car, because their spouse is a thoughtless dumbass.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Muppet Songs: Candice Bergen - Put Another Log
Youtube 1W3gYXeFRJM
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LaChanz: My wife is the same. She'll come home from a day of teaching little brats and wouldn't hesitate to grab the shovel.

I've gone out and tried to take the shovel away from her and she'll get mad.

She just likes being busy all the time.

Subby sounds like a sexist pig.


Buy a second shovel.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sometime people like to do some strange things to unwind after a stressful day.
Grabbing a snow shovel and clearing a sidewalk or driveway may be just what she wanted to do for her own sanity.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is all incredibly stupid.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: LaChanz: My wife is the same. She'll come home from a day of teaching little brats and wouldn't hesitate to grab the shovel.

I've gone out and tried to take the shovel away from her and she'll get mad.

She just likes being busy all the time.

Subby sounds like a sexist pig.

Buy a second shovel.



My disability doesn't let me run a shovel too well but I have a newer snowblower and like to wait for the snow to end. She shovels snow because that's what she wants to do.

But maybe what you're trying to tell me here is that since she's such a dainty little thing and being a woman doesn't know what's good for her, I should go out and stop her so she don't hurt her fragile little self.

/This thread is becoming very unFark like.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Sometime people like to do some strange things to unwind after a stressful day.
Grabbing a snow shovel and clearing a sidewalk or driveway may be just what she wanted to do for her own sanity.


I do that. That's why I had to move to snow country.  It's  the only reason hundreds of people aren't dead.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My question is: Why aren't more women shovelling?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alathea: Where does it say anything about football?


So probably hockey.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CDC guidance on shoveling snow:

If you are over 45, get your spouse to shovel the snow.  If your spouse is also over 45, make sure their life insurance premiums are paid up, and then get then to shovel the snow.
 
KWess
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have very few 'golden rules' that I try and live by.  But there is one that I have often have occasion to refer to.  It would seem to apply here:

Never presume to know the secrets of a marriage.

/Never argue your way onto a flight.
//A gentleman should wear a wristwatch.
///Slashies come in threes.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LaChanz: NathanAllen: LaChanz: My wife is the same. She'll come home from a day of teaching little brats and wouldn't hesitate to grab the shovel.

I've gone out and tried to take the shovel away from her and she'll get mad.

She just likes being busy all the time.

Subby sounds like a sexist pig.

Buy a second shovel.


My disability doesn't let me run a shovel too well but I have a newer snowblower and like to wait for the snow to end. She shovels snow because that's what she wants to do.

But maybe what you're trying to tell me here is that since she's such a dainty little thing and being a woman doesn't know what's good for her, I should go out and stop her so she don't hurt her fragile little self.

/This thread is becoming very unFark like.


I am amused by the number of people who think that suggesting someone help their tired spouse shovel snow is some sort of attack.

Hell, I would love it if my wife grabbed a shovel and did some to help.  At least she has the decency not to take pictures and taunt me on Twitter.  And, in her defense, she's really bad at mindless physical work while I can just get into a rhythm and do it.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"shoveled snow in below-freezing temperatures"
Um, snow only exists in below-freezing temperatures. It turns back to water in above-freezing temperatures.
Silly 'merikun media.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure we'll be soon reminded that this isn't a problem in the gay community.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My wife will shovel, but she won't push the mower because of the occasional snake in the yard. That's all I got, to the rest of you, "carry on".
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When she finishes she can make him a sandwich.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skinink: Wife didn't mind. Either in the hospital or in the driveway, she was dealing with snowflakes.


Agreed. Those people in the hospital these days are all those butthurt anti-vaxxers, fragile little weasels that cannot cope with reality, and thus stick their weak little minds in the sand until they actually catch covid unvaccinated, and it shreds their lungs like what 2 Nacho Bell Grandes and a double shot of espresso does to an unprepared butthole.

They are the weakest people of this generation. In this country. They laid down and let someone fark them in the ass just because he whispered some soothing words in their ear first. They deserve everything that happens to them, and the nurses don't deserve their abuse.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EatsCrayons: drjekel_mrhyde: Are women equal or not? If she doesn't have a problem with doing it, I don't see how anyone else should.

The issue isn't that a woman is shovelling snow. It's that a frontline hospital worker came home after a 12-hour shift during Covid and had to then shovel the driveway to park their car, because their spouse is a thoughtless dumbass.


This right here.

And also that the dumbass decided to take a video of it and post it on Twitter for teh lulz.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Porous Horace: I'm sure we'll be soon reminded that this isn't a problem in the gay community.


Well, sure.  I'm given to understand that gay couples tend to not include wives.

I guess nobody shovels the driveway, then.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.