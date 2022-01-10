 Skip to content
 
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Four......FOUR Covid jabs, AHHH HAAHH HAHH HAHHHH   (wfaa.com) divider line
33
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
220...221...whatever it takes
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
**thunderclap**
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yes. Good.
Whatever it fucking takes.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brace yourselves, Dr. Winter is coming

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sign me up. Watching people I thought were smart beg for prayers for their unvaxed family members in the ICU is wearing on me.

Omicron is mild. If you're vaccinated.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
BFD.
I get a flu shot every year.
Quit crying about the basic obligations of civilization, or go live alone in the wilderness.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
High school friend if mine died last week from covid.  I have mild cold like symptoms.

Just like my annual flu shot, jab me!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At this point, just put my vax in an IV drip and hook it to my arm.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: BFD.
I get a flu shot every year.
Quit crying about the basic obligations of civilization, or go live alone in the wilderness.


That's how I'm looking at it.  I'm already getting an annual flu shot, getting a COVID booster every 6 months isn't that big of a deal.

/Still a small deal.  The 3rd dose essentially put me in a coma for 24 of the following 36 hours.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yay me!
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As long as it stays free, I'm all for it.

Flu shots are at cost if you're not immunocompromised in the U.K., iirc. Pretty sure the same is true of insurers in USA with some of the other "vaccines of choice" like dengue, yellow fever, etc. Hopefully reason prevails over profit motive here.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I had a very irate guy yelling at me over the phone at work because he and his wife NEED their fourth shots.  He didn't want to hear the CDC and FDA both need to approve it, and the state board of pharmacy, AND the megacorporation I work for has to update our software to allow it.  We also need to know what SCC code to submit when billing it.  02 for first dose, 06 for second, 10 for third, so... 14 for fourth?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Still a small deal. The 3rd dose essentially put me in a coma for 24 of the following 36 hours.


Just remember, whenever you're knocked on your ass for a day by your booster shots, it's necessary because a bunch of farking morons refuse to get their first shot, wear masks, or stay the hell away from people they don't know when indoors.

By the 2nd quarter of 2020 we had all the tools required to effectively fight COVID, and more than a third of the population decided it was better to scream and throw them at each other than to use them.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Call me "3-shots Porous".
I'm Pfizer-Pfizer-Moderna
(Vanilla Ice song parody to be possibly written later today)

Oh and I haven't had any complications other than a sore arm and fatigue, though the fatigue was probably just me being tired.

OTOH, WiFi reception is off the charts, yo!
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Getting COVID and flu vaccines together sounds great to me. Without sarcasm, could we perhaps throw in vaccines for other less likely conditions that we are susceptible?

(I'd like to get a shingles vaccine but they're moderately costly and with so few people at the pharmacy wearing masks I think being there increases my risk of COVID.)
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Every time I get another needle I get a few days off so whatever the more the merrier...
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: As long as it stays free, I'm all for it.

Flu shots are at cost if you're not immunocompromised in the U.K., iirc. Pretty sure the same is true of insurers in USA with some of the other "vaccines of choice" like dengue, yellow fever, etc. Hopefully reason prevails over profit motive here.


In the US, the price is whatever it ends up being after we bill your insurance.  Flu is typically free, unless your commercial plan doesn't cover the administration fee.  With Medicare, flu & pneumonia are free.  Anything else is $0 to full retail, which varies depending on your plan and the pharmacy.  Shingles may be $198.99.  TDap may be $70ish.  Some pharmacies are more expensive than others, some insurers will only pay at certain places.

If you need travel vaccines, good freakin luck.  Japanese encephalitis, rabies, and other exotic ones are hundreds for the full course.  The only FDA-approved yellow fever shot hasn't been around for several years, so you need to track down a location that's allowed to give the EU-approved version.  The shots may cost as much as your flight.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jimjays: Getting COVID and flu vaccines together sounds great to me. Without sarcasm, could we perhaps throw in vaccines for other less likely conditions that we are susceptible?

(I'd like to get a shingles vaccine but they're moderately costly and with so few people at the pharmacy wearing masks I think being there increases my risk of COVID.)


I read that when you hit 3 vaccines in one shot it causes autism.   As t least that's what the pretty blonde lady told me.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jimjays: Getting COVID and flu vaccines together sounds great to me. Without sarcasm, could we perhaps throw in vaccines for other less likely conditions that we are susceptible?

(I'd like to get a shingles vaccine but they're moderately costly and with so few people at the pharmacy wearing masks I think being there increases my risk of COVID.)


Get the shingles vaccine. Whatever it takes. I had mine scheduled on a Friday, and came down with Shingles that Thursday. Trust me. Get the vaccine.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just have the gal at Starbucks mix in a little bit of vaccine every morning with my drink. Best thing is that my latte is now covered by insurance.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 Bring it on. My arm is ready.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*rolls up sleeve* Not a problem.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jso2897: BFD.
I get a flu shot every year.
Quit crying about the basic obligations of civilization, or go live alone in the wilderness.


Montakota and Texlahoma
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: High school friend if mine died last week from covid.  I have mild cold like symptoms.

Just like my annual flu shot, jab me!


So sorry for your loss (((((HUGS)))))
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Get the jabs or rest in apple flavors
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: jimjays: Getting COVID and flu vaccines together sounds great to me. Without sarcasm, could we perhaps throw in vaccines for other less likely conditions that we are susceptible?

(I'd like to get a shingles vaccine but they're moderately costly and with so few people at the pharmacy wearing masks I think being there increases my risk of COVID.)

Get the shingles vaccine. Whatever it takes. I had mine scheduled on a Friday, and came down with Shingles that Thursday. Trust me. Get the vaccine.


My wife had shingles. It was excruciating for her.

I would wish it on my worst enemies--shingles is an excellent choice given the opportunity to inflict some divine retribution.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it gonna keep me from dying? Yes? Ok, I'll take it.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Bring it on. My arm is ready.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: jimjays: Getting COVID and flu vaccines together sounds great to me. Without sarcasm, could we perhaps throw in vaccines for other less likely conditions that we are susceptible?

(I'd like to get a shingles vaccine but they're moderately costly and with so few people at the pharmacy wearing masks I think being there increases my risk of COVID.)

Get the shingles vaccine. Whatever it takes. I had mine scheduled on a Friday, and came down with Shingles that Thursday. Trust me. Get the vaccine.


Got both my shingles shots. Second around the same time as my booster. That was in November, and my arm still aches a bit from the booster. 😞
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lemurtx: fuzzybacchus: High school friend if mine died last week from covid.  I have mild cold like symptoms.

Just like my annual flu shot, jab me!

So sorry for your loss (((((HUGS)))))


Thanks.  It's a weird one to process.    Totally senseless loss.
 
NTidd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Call me "3-shots Porous".
I'm Pfizer-Pfizer-Moderna
(Vanilla Ice song parody to be possibly written later today)

Oh and I haven't had any complications other than a sore arm and fatigue, though the fatigue was probably just me being tired.

OTOH, WiFi reception is off the charts, yo!


That's not how it works.  You'll have to get a different shot altogether (J&J) for the WiFi and Astrazeneca to bridge the two for internet access.

/Source: ~10 years of network engineering experience
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jimjays: Getting COVID and flu vaccines together sounds great to me. Without sarcasm, could we perhaps throw in vaccines for other less likely conditions that we are susceptible?

(I'd like to get a shingles vaccine but they're moderately costly and with so few people at the pharmacy wearing masks I think being there increases my risk of COVID.)


Sorry about your local pharmacy.

If you find a place, bite the bullet...$300 U.S. for the shingles vax for me, totally worth it imho.

NOT a disease you want.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chthonic Echoes: namegoeshere: jimjays: Getting COVID and flu vaccines together sounds great to me. Without sarcasm, could we perhaps throw in vaccines for other less likely conditions that we are susceptible?

(I'd like to get a shingles vaccine but they're moderately costly and with so few people at the pharmacy wearing masks I think being there increases my risk of COVID.)

Get the shingles vaccine. Whatever it takes. I had mine scheduled on a Friday, and came down with Shingles that Thursday. Trust me. Get the vaccine.

My wife had shingles. It was excruciating for her.

I would wish it on my worst enemies--shingles is an excellent choice given the opportunity to inflict some divine retribution.


I've heard horror stories about shingles.  Terrible pain all over one's torso, back, etc.  Scarier yet is when it's creeping up your neck toward your face (can cause blindness).  I think people tend to get an antiviral (valacyclovir) plus gabapentin or pregabalin for the pain, but those you usually need to taper up and down due to potential side effects.  Shingrix can cause a pretty damn sore arm for a couple days (times two shots), but compared to shingles itself...  I'll get those shots as soon as I'm eligible.
 
