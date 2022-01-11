 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Mayor "underestimated" public outrage after giving assistant police chief 2 weeks of vacation for being a Nazi   (seattletimes.com) divider line
    Asinine  
posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 4:35 AM



9 Comments
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder how much vacation I could get for not being a Nazi.
 
robodog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think the mayor needs to be removed if she didn't understand that coddling a Nazi sympathizer in a senior leadership position of people armed and in charge of possibly ruining minorities lives was not acceptable.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Typically, I'll see a headline like this and assume hyperbole on the part of Subby.

But I'm this case, I read the article. Subby is not lying.

I did not see this coming.
 
Valter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Badly underestimated?

Are you farking stupid?
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also how the fark does the assistant chief have union protection, management doesn't get union protection.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

robodog: Also how the fark does the assistant chief have union protection, management doesn't get union protection.


He's the union rep.
 
NEDM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: Also how the fark does the assistant chief have union protection, management doesn't get union protection.


They do if the management is organized too.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ACAB. Defund the police. The whole force in nearly all cities are full of Nazi fetishist and whist supremacists.

This one was a police union rep.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: ACAB. Defund the police. The whole force in nearly all cities are full of Nazi fetishist and whist supremacists.

This one was a police union rep.


P.S. you can't reform this.
 
