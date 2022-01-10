 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Quartz)   When the rubbers meet the road   (qz.com) divider line
13
    More: Giggity, Sexual intercourse, AIDS, Birth control, HIV, Condom, Sex education, Human sexual behavior, International Planned Parenthood Federation  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 10 Jan 2022 at 10:40 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With how few condoms were sold and toilet paper being sold out it seems a lot of people were expecting to do buttstuff.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I, for one, am glad. That "Goodyear" joke is so tired.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have no feeling about this.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Married\committed people don't use condoms. Spouse is forced to work from home, harder to sneak out and use a condom with your hookup.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There was also "fluid bonding" or whatever that excuse was.
 
goodncold
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But how did the smallest condom manufacturer do?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't get the assumption that a pandemic would make people extra horny.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Demand for condoms has gone limp?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I have no feeling about this.


You're supposed to pinch the end while putting it on...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

goodncold: But how did the smallest condom manufacturer do?


Record sales in MAGA county.

(Or do you mean smallest as in fewest sales?)
 
acloverandabee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Enlarge that photo and take a good look. Are those for any men you've ever seen?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RepoManTSM: I don't get the assumption that a pandemic would make people extra horny.


Not extra-horny, extra stuck at home and bored.  That's the cause of a lot of conceptions
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.