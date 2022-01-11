 Skip to content
 
(Axios)   Class action lawsuit alleges elite universities "participated in a price-fixing cartel to reduce or eliminate financial aid... inflating the net price of attendance for students", in case you needed more proof that Duke sucks (plus 15 compatriots)   (axios.com) divider line
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I paid off my college loan in 1998 and I am still interested in joining this.

(may still be bitter)
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exclaiming "Duke sucks" is kinda weak sauce.

Is there a Duke sucksexponentially version?  And yeah, which includes the 15 other compatriots.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Higher education is a debt fueled Ponzi scheme.
 
eckspat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Plaintiffs should've gone to state schools.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
next time you laugh about the existence of conspiracies...
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is exactly how certifications in alternative medicine and IT work; you have to pay upfront to get on the ladder, and everyone already on the ladder has a strong interest in making sure that those getting on pay as much as possible.  It's a natural consequence of regulation; as soon as you decide that certificate A is required in order to work in industry B, you start work on what eventually becomes a tottering tower of certificates that allow you to certify other certificates...

Now if you don't mind I need to study for my GCPSA.  If I get that and do three month's placement, I can go for the GCPSD while also being allowed to train my own GCPSA students, which will help me with the high fees I'll later need for the GCPSD+.
 
