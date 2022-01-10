 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Russia has fallen from "Superpower" to "vandal"   (thedrive.com) divider line
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sacking Rome, Georgia?
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Putin is making Russia suck.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This story reminds me of reports that Russian agents spend a lot of time surveilling the areas where undersea cables come ashore in the US.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Russians know there's no copper in them to sell, right?
 
algman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are lots of narwhals and mermaids that are seriously anti-technology, and always destroying these sorts of facilities.
 
inner ted
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No no no all backwards, we need to cut russia off from the internet
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe it was the dragon in the sea.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

algman: There are lots of narwhals and mermaids that are seriously anti-technology, and always destroying these sorts of facilities.


Or just harvesting them as human baubles for their collections?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Put a ring camera down there
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is anyone even going to bother checking hydrophone data to determine if anything can be learned about vessels that were in the area when that cable was severed? It's not like spy agencies didn't spend the entire cold war placing those on the seafloor all over the globe.
 
algman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: algman: There are lots of narwhals and mermaids that are seriously anti-technology, and always destroying these sorts of facilities.

Or just harvesting them as human baubles for their collections?

[Fark user image image 850x565]


biatches B crazy. Immortal redheads... Super cray cray.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fifty years ago we were able to wire tap an underwater Russian Naval communications cable and they still can't figure out a way to do something more productive than cut the line?  Are we even playing the same game?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operati​o​n_Ivy_Bells
 
IamAwake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nirbo: The Russians know there's no copper in them to sell, right?


They gain by destroying, that's all they want.  They're the joker of the world right now.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"In addition to the SvalSat facilities, the fiber-optic cables provide broadband internet to Svalbard. "

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/RIP svalbard gamers
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I mean...

Fark user imageView Full Size


He *is* kind of a superpower unto his own, even without his crew...
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Nirbo: The Russians know there's no copper in them to sell, right?

They gain by destroying, that's all they want.  They're the joker of the world right now.


I mean, I wanna say something about your glass house and your stone throwing, but it's not wrong to say the Russians are NOT anyone's friends.

Plus Iraq was totally asking for it. Dressed like that.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: This story reminds me of reports that Russian agents spend a lot of time surveilling the areas where undersea cables come ashore in the US.


Do we know how Trump is monetizing this yet?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: I mean...

[Fark user image image 850x425]

He *is* kind of a superpower unto his own, even without his crew...


Russia may be vandalizing, but I can't imagine it's THAT savage.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This kind of stuff poses a new challenge with places like Singapore and England getting power over similar links.
 
MetaDeth [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: This kind of stuff poses a new challenge with places like Singapore and England getting power over similar links.


User name checks out
 
X-Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shark Bites Fiber Optic Cables Undersea
Youtube VVJlKJi9FWU
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: thehellisthis: This kind of stuff poses a new challenge with places like Singapore and England getting power over similar links.

User name checks out


Not really if did required reading before class.  From October
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's viral marketing for Black Panther 2. They are setting Namor up as the villain.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHAHAA

And the USA can do what to stop them from invading Europe? Literally nothing? Right.

So how is Russia not THE superpower?

Trump farked the USA and made Russia the king.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Russian has been a 'paper tiger' since the 1980's at least. If it wasn't for the vast numbers of nuclear weapons and their straggle hold on the western European energy market (seriously guys how did you think that was going to go in the end?) they would have as much clout on the world stage as Gambia.

Until the world tell Russia to collectively shove it we will have to put up with their bullshait. However we can't do that or this criminal enterprise masquerading as a nation state might get its feelings hurt and launch a biological weapons attack against a member of NATO or something crazy like that. I don't know how you go about changing the situation without the men at the top saying fark it and firing the missiles as a last fark you to the entire world but something should be done about Russia shiating in the punch bowl every time is starts to feel like its not getting the attention its owed.

/ User name does not check out comment.
// Russia is like a bully all talk until someone calls them on their bs
/// We need to get to work on power armor before it goes all fallout boy around here.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: So how is Russia not THE superpower?


Russian Stealth ship:

thebarentsobserver.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: HAHAHAHAHAA

And the USA can do what to stop them from invading Europe? Literally nothing? Right.

So how is Russia not THE superpower?

Trump farked the USA and made Russia the king.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
thepullbox.comView Full Size
 
RedComrade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: HAHAHAHAHAA

And the USA can do what to stop them from invading Europe? Literally nothing? Right.

So how is Russia not THE superpower?

Trump farked the USA and made Russia the king.


The EU itself could kick the Russians arse if they had too. The USSR of the bad old days is dead. Modern Russia lacks the men, material, and over all the money to launch any type of war of aggression against even the former soviet bloc states. The Russian average citizen is a under educated drunk suffering from increasing health concerns with a collapsing population curve. 

Russia is a superpower only in its nuclear arsenal, and using that will ensure that the state of Russia ceases to exist. So they have to sneak around over throwing their neighbors, using assassinations, and petty things like this cable cutting crap because they know they can't hack a modern combat environment against a western trained force. Even their military build up of the last decade has been a clusterfark of failures and fluff pieces of the population propaganda.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Bennie Crabtree: So how is Russia not THE superpower?

Russian Stealth ship:

[thebarentsobserver.com image 602x364]


It's hard to tell if a Russian ship is on fire, or just operating normally.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Undersea cables aren't exactly bombproof. They get cut accidentally from ship anchors, from dredging ops, and whatever else is down there.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Excelsior: Bennie Crabtree: So how is Russia not THE superpower?

Russian Stealth ship:

[thebarentsobserver.com image 602x364]

It's hard to tell if a Russian ship is on fire, or just operating normally.


Both?
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Out here the Oregon Fisherman's Underwater Cable Committee would be right on it.
Yes, they exist. Mostly to pay fishermen to drop their nets if they snag an underwater fiber optics cable
 
