(The Daily Beast)   Cops kill twin brother of man sought for kidnapping after non-kidnapper brother pulls gun on them. Not sure which twin has goatee in this scenario   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Baton Rouge police officers and East Baton Rouge Parish deputies "encountered" Deaughn Willis while at the residence, alleging that he "brandished a firearm at responding law enforcement."

Uh-huh.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the cops farked up, killed the wrong guy, then lied about it. Film at 11.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The setup sounds like a bad soap opera.

Over/Under dead twin was really the evil one?
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So where's the body cam showing the brandished gun? Anyone? Anyone?
 
zbtop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TLDR for those wondering:

Cops show up seeking one brother, other brother has warrants for an array of unsavoury charges and assumes they are there for him, and things get all blammy from there.
 
