(Fox2 Detroit)   Mother says she was cleaning her gun when she shot her 4-year-old. Twice   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was super dirty
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rinse, shoot, repeat.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, after the first shot the gun needed cleaning again, duh!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask her how to clean a gun.
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gun safety expert says suspected accident that left 4-year-old shot by mother could have been avoided"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can always make another one.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: She can always make another one.


please.  I doubt most people can make their own guns.  It's a real tragedy, but this isn't Fallout 4.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta take the bullets out to clean it, duh.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conthan: "Gun safety expert says suspected accident that left 4-year-old shot by mother could have been avoided"

[Fark user image image 200x141]


Alternately:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d.justpo.stView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It was super dirty


The kid or the gun?


/ever tried to bathe an unwilling toddler?
//me neither
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the gun okay?
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no parenting savant, but I feel like "gun cleaning" goes on the "after the kids go to sleep" activities list.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probly thought she was holding her Taser.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: I'm no parenting savant, but I feel like "gun cleaning" goes on the "after the kids go to sleep" activities list.


Not if you're performing a conservative abortion.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's the same excuse that Juan Carlos of Spain used when he shot his brother, back in the day.

"I swear, I was just cleaning it when it went off..."
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The wine made me do it"

-tee hee
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been more worries that Americans aren't properly caring for their firearms then I am right now.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conthan: "Gun safety expert says suspected accident that left 4-year-old shot by mother could have been avoided"

[Fark user image 200x141]


I miss Ric
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the four year old had been armed perhaps she would have been able to scare off her attacker.  See what happens when Joe Biden enacts a total ban on all guns?  It's even worse than Obama's gun grab.  Or Clinton's gun grab.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was an intruder/purse snatcher...I was cleaning it and it went off..."

I'll believe version three when it comes out.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A negligent fire when 'cleaning' a gun has always and will always mean that someone was just farking around with a loaded gun. People who clean their guns aren't the types who fark it up.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting how one of the first steps in cleaning your weapon is to MAKE SURE THERE ARE NO BULLETS IN IT.

She shot the kid. There was no "cleaning" involved.
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who has never wanted to shoot a 4-year-old cast the first stone.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHALL.  NOT.  BE.  INFRINGED!
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oak: Let he who has never wanted to shoot a 4-year-old cast the first stone.


I smiled.

/father of 3
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: A negligent fire when 'cleaning' a gun has always and will always mean that someone was just farking around with a loaded gun. People who clean their guns aren't the types who fark it up.


"I was thinking, while holding my loaded gun with the safety off and my finger on the trigger, that maybe one day I should clean this thing" = I was cleaning my gun.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was an intruder.

It went off twice when I was cleaning it.

Problem: cops can't find the gun in the apartment.

I'm going out on a limb and say she's lying - badly.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Interesting how one of the first steps in cleaning your weapon is to MAKE SURE THERE ARE NO BULLETS IN IT.

She shot the kid. There was no "cleaning" involved.


The gun wasn't found.

Either she has someone remove the gun while she was at the hospital, or she's covering for someone else.

I suspect she's not the one who shot the kid.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her first story: "As she was entering her home someone attempted to snatch her purse. when he was not successful snatching the purse, he fired multiple shots striking the 4-year-old child twice." I don't believe her second story either. Certain handguns have a design flaw that makes negligent discharge during cleaning more common than it should be, but that only allows a single shot. My best guess is that the biatch was in a severely impaired state dicking around with a loaded firearm and cleaning tools weren't anywhere around.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She shot the girl a couple of times, out of anger or she was on meth or whatever, then realized "Oh fark" and made up the robbery story. By the time that started to unravel she had her backup story ready, the old "I was cleaning my gun" excuse. The drunk driver version of that story is "I swerved to avoid a dog and that's why I crashed". They can't find the gun because it was most likely used in other crimes so it has been removed from the location and is being kept somewhere safe so it will be available for the next crime.

That's my take on this story.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: kb7rky: Interesting how one of the first steps in cleaning your weapon is to MAKE SURE THERE ARE NO BULLETS IN IT.

She shot the kid. There was no "cleaning" involved.

The gun wasn't found.

Either she has someone remove the gun while she was at the hospital, or she's covering for someone else.

I suspect she's not the one who shot the kid.


If the gun wasn't found then I want to change my guess.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: A negligent fire when 'cleaning' a gun has always and will always mean that someone was just farking around with a loaded gun. People who clean their guns aren't the types who fark it up.


Unless they're retired PD.
 
mama2tnt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oak: Let he who has never wanted to shoot a 4-year-old cast the first stone.


NO, SIR, THAT IS WRONG TO EVEN SAY!

It's three-year-olds.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Interesting how one of the first steps in cleaning your weapon is to MAKE SURE THERE ARE NO BULLETS IN IT.

She shot the kid. There was no "cleaning" involved.


Anytime anyone anywhere says they were cleaning a gun and it 'went off' ...

They pointed the gun and pulled the trigger. Every time.
 
Mi-5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: A negligent fire when 'cleaning' a gun has always and will always mean that someone was just farking around with a loaded gun. People who clean their guns aren't the types who fark it up.


Ding ding ding!!  Never once have I cleaned a loaded weapon. Ever. The 'Corps tends to not take to kindly to people who have NDs (negligent discharges) when cleaning or carrying your weapon.  And in the Marine Corps, it tends to be a strict liability offence, so if you do, there really isn't a defense for you and you head straight to NJP or a court martial.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had it comin'
She had it comin'
She had only herself to blame
If you had been there
If you had seen it
She wouldn't put her toys away
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: kb7rky: Interesting how one of the first steps in cleaning your weapon is to MAKE SURE THERE ARE NO BULLETS IN IT.

She shot the kid. There was no "cleaning" involved.

Anytime anyone anywhere says they were cleaning a gun and it 'went off' ...

They pointed the gun and pulled the trigger. Every time.


Glock pistols and some others require you to pull the trigger to disassemble them for cleaning. I am 100% serious and Gaston Glock touted this as part of the genius of his minimalist design that he added this unrelated function to the trigger instead of needing a separate button or lever.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plot twist: it was a muzzle-loader.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't the part of the military that was allowed weapons, so I don't know anything at all about that.  I can say that my own rifle, a 30.06, I didn't clean it unless I had fired it. Except for its annual cleaning.  Other wise it was safe in its fake leather carrying case.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you discharge a gun while claiming it you don't deserve to own a gun
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: If you discharge a gun while claiming it you don't deserve to own a gun


*cleaning*
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: Oneiros: kb7rky: Interesting how one of the first steps in cleaning your weapon is to MAKE SURE THERE ARE NO BULLETS IN IT.

She shot the kid. There was no "cleaning" involved.

The gun wasn't found.

Either she has someone remove the gun while she was at the hospital, or she's covering for someone else.

I suspect she's not the one who shot the kid.

If the gun wasn't found then I want to change my guess.


Yup.  Clearly a wizard did it.  :D
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: Wine Sipping Elitist: kb7rky: Interesting how one of the first steps in cleaning your weapon is to MAKE SURE THERE ARE NO BULLETS IN IT.

She shot the kid. There was no "cleaning" involved.

Anytime anyone anywhere says they were cleaning a gun and it 'went off' ...

They pointed the gun and pulled the trigger. Every time.

Glock pistols and some others require you to pull the trigger to disassemble them for cleaning. I am 100% serious and Gaston Glock touted this as part of the genius of his minimalist design that he added this unrelated function to the trigger instead of needing a separate button or lever.


and it is ingenious... so long as you aren't stupid enough to leave a bullet in the thing
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oak: Let he who has never wanted to shoot a 4-year-old cast the first stone.


My theory of the case involves either a stepped-on Lego or a kid who wouldn't stop yelling. Possibly both.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was washing my hands...didn't mean to punch ex twice.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Wine Sipping Elitist: kb7rky: Interesting how one of the first steps in cleaning your weapon is to MAKE SURE THERE ARE NO BULLETS IN IT.

She shot the kid. There was no "cleaning" involved.

Anytime anyone anywhere says they were cleaning a gun and it 'went off' ...

They pointed the gun and pulled the trigger. Every time.

Glock pistols and some others require you to pull the trigger to disassemble them for cleaning. I am 100% serious and Gaston Glock touted this as part of the genius of his minimalist design that he added this unrelated function to the trigger instead of needing a separate button or lever.


He had some other inventions, too.  "Glock Leg," for example.

Gaston was a POS.
He probably never really won a spitting contest, either.
Belle shoulda called out 'Me Too,' on that arse.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She's covering for someone. Could be an abuser or could be another kid.
 
