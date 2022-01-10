 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   IRS warns that tax season is going to suck this year. More than normal, I mean   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I filed a paper return on April 15 last year, and didn't get my refund until October. I'll be filing electronically this year.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Spinal Tap - Gimme Some Money
Youtube I-BYzaDwNoE
 
RedComrade
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks like starving the department necessary  for the collection of taxes owed is working out just fine. I wonder how many billions will be uncollected this year through the deliberate sabotaging of the only origination to watch for such things.

As usual this will benefit the wealthy and connected who will continue to rob that nation blind even as the world is starting to catch fire over their heads. Grab what you can because we are all farked seven ways to Sunday anyways!
 
MetaDeth [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Looks like starving the department necessary  for the collection of taxes owed is working out just fine. I wonder how many billions will be uncollected this year through the deliberate sabotaging of the only origination to watch for such things.

As usual this will benefit the wealthy and connected who will continue to rob that nation blind even as the world is starting to catch fire over their heads. Grab what you can because we are all farked seven ways to Sunday anyways!


How original
 
akede
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reading between the lines: less likely to be audited?
 
