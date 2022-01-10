 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   The King of Canada does not drink his Molson in a igloo like a common peasant. The King of Canada deserves something better eh   (cbc.ca) divider line
11
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But what does the Princess of Canada think?

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm curious, who is the King of Canada? Bruce Campbell is *a* king, but only nearly Canadian (MI)..
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: I'm curious, who is the King of Canada?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: sno man: I'm curious, who is the King of Canada?

[Fark user image 257x196]


Kensington, at least it's *in Canada*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: I'm curious, who is the King of Canada?


The Great One:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting something about Acerglyn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Now the group from Regina can enjoy drinks in their own Saskatchewan palace, including a fireplace and bar."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ice castle? I hate Robby Benson.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

isamudyson: But what does the Princess of Canada think?

[img.buzzfeed.com image 480x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


There's no princess. Only a Queen

images.thestar.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Ice castle? I hate Robby Benson.


I prefer the Ice Cream Castle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
