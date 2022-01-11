 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   I know why the quartered bird sings   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Coin, English-language films, Numismatics, Currency, Maya Angelou, Mint, prominent women, American films  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 12:05 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They snuck that one in
Nice
I may pick up a roll
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm gonna get an autographed one.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great, now it's only worth 15 cents.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Should have been a dollar coin.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well deserved!
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Neat, wasn't aware that this was in the pipeline.  Sucks that were in a coin shortage at the moment.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maya Angelou for Froot Loops - Saturday Night Live
Youtube _tBoYDPOO90
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Great, now it's only worth 15 cents.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe a bit tipsy here but, I read it as "quarantined bird".

/ thinking "as long as it isn't Imagine"
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.