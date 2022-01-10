 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   CDC warns against travel to Canada, presumably because of Canadians' tendency to spit in American tourist's faces when they refuse to wear a damn mask at the local Tim Hortons   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
smokewon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the invisible wall. They don't want us escaping. As an Alaskan native...I'm the last one you folks wanted in your union anyway...what changed?
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We do.  Seen it happen.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I have heard that Rob Ray is making his presence known in Quebec.

Rob Ray Fights Fan Funny
Youtube AuzYAKDXpko
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry eh, but ya filthy hosier face needs a mask when you're aboot town.

Sorry.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless the rates in Canada are worse than in the US, this makes no sense.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exchanging bodily fluids without consent is never OK.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Unless the rates in Canada are worse than in the US, this makes no sense.


Some provinces are worse than some states but the US has higher rates overall. Although it's hard to trust the data these days since many places (including BC) are limited by their testing capacity.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo, CDC whats up?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Unless the rates in Canada are worse than in the US, this makes no sense.


You might catch "socialism" and accidentally receive healthcare.  Always gotta be on guard for thee that.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Stay home, Yankee Plague Rats!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadians were doing that even before all this mask business.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americas hat is so awesome.  So many extra u's.
 
algman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrparks: Exchanging bodily fluids without consent is never OK.


Yet, Americans spit on the street without even a thought about disease. People are just farking dumb.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh god, I'm already in Canada! What's going to happen to me!?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Good. Stay home, Yankee Plague Rats!


Between binges, huh?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Oh god, I'm already in Canada! What's going to happen to me!?


Moose stuff.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You yanks wouldn't like it here anyway. It totally sucks.

You already live in the greatest country in the world, why would you go slumming up here?

/we don't need your war machines, we don't need your ghetto scenes
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: Unless the rates in Canada are worse than in the US, this makes no sense.


It's probably because the CDC thinks an American needing an ICU spot might not get it. Some province's ICUs are stuffed to the gills with COVID patients, elective surgeries are being cancelled again.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Americas hat is so awesome.  So many extra u's.


You put colour in my face neighbour
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: Unless the rates in Canada are worse than in the US, this makes no sense.


We're getting really bad. Our hospital system is farked up huge, this week. Canadians are not staying home and the provinces are contradicting the federal government on quarantining, because 7 of the provinces have Conservative party governments that want to be American.

Also because we privatized Covid testing in Ontario. The GEO of Shoppers Drug Mart is Doug Ford's single advisor on Covid test policy. There are other advisors, but Ford ignores them. So, we've privatized something truly essential (not fake essential) and we're dying becaue of it.

So yeah stay away. It say on the doors: Don't Dead Open Inside.
 
hsburns30 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Although it's hard to trust the data these days


Yep, the Worldometer site had US at over 800k for a while before CDC ever stated it was even at 800k deaths.  Who do you trust?
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes please do not come up here eh.

We got enough crazy already
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

algman: mrparks: Exchanging bodily fluids without consent is never OK.

Yet, Americans spit on the street without even a thought about disease. People are just farking dumb.


You're thinking about China.  Most of Asia actually.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Jeebus Saves: Americas hat is so awesome.  So many extra u's.

You put colour in my face neighbour


Cheque mate!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hsburns30: Ivo Shandor: Although it's hard to trust the data these days

Yep, the Worldometer site had US at over 800k for a while before CDC ever stated it was even at 800k deaths.  Who do you trust?


Not Worlometer, which is run by an organization taht won't revela itself. Like, for real, nobody knows who runs it or where they get their stats. There is no reason to trust that website. It's baically a honeypot for people who don't know how to look up stats from governments. You know: ignorant farkups who can be gamed when the owners of the website decide to wag the dog. It's the perfect long game to silence the actual valid statistics organizations out there, while building a trusting audience. Stop using it. Slap.

Here's everything you need to know about Worldometer, the data site that gives updates on Covid-19 | LincolnshireWorld
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: Unless the rates in Canada are worse than in the US, this makes no sense.


Maybe?

https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covi​d-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-​cases.html?stat=rate&measure=total_las​t7&map=pt#a2
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/covid-data/covidview/index.html

I'm sure the US /100000 rate is there somewhere. Can someone with a longer attention span tell me because it looks like we're equally farked over all but the US isn't as equally farked all-over where as Canada is kinda equally effed. Any data analysts in the house? I'm vodka drunk and lack the reading comprehension and math skills at this point.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/health/​c​oronavirus/covid-19-in-the-u-s-how-do-​canada-s-provinces-rank-against-americ​an-states-1.5051033
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Good. Stay home, Yankee Plague Rats!


Maybe Canada should build a wall.

Or is that racist?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

algman: mrparks: Exchanging bodily fluids without consent is never OK.

Yet, Americans spit on the street without even a thought about disease. People are just farking dumb.


And yet...libby libs in Seattle are okay with even more filth on the streets and sidewalks:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
