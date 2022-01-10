 Skip to content
(Vice)   Yes, I know there's a crime in progress captain, but we just found a Snorlax   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Police, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles police officers, Appeal, Eric Mitchell, Pokmon Go, former LAPD officers Louis Lozano, Game  
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gotta catch 'em all.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd rather police go around Catching Pokémon than shooting criminals.  I mean, I don't want my shiat stolen, but I also don't want them dead, and it's not like they can kill the Snorlax.
 
smokewon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy shiat if I didn't think they were struggling to read Dr. Suess.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops already augment reality, without a helmet.
 
hammer85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: I'd rather police go around Catching Pokémon than shooting criminals.  I mean, I don't want my shiat stolen, but I also don't want them dead, and it's not like they can kill the Snorlax.


Username checks out?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do plagiarizing journalists keep falling for The Onion?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: it's not like they can kill the Snorlax.


I bet they tried
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now I know wtf a Snorlax is, I guess.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitchell said that he "buried" the Togetic and used an Ultra Ball on it, and was "still trying to catch it" after quite some time.

Oh FFS, if you're going to put it quotes at least fact check.  He for certain would have said "berried" the Togetic -- as in fed it a berry to make it easier to catch or cause it to provide more candies on capture.

Don't these hacks know ANYTHING?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The incident happened in April, 2017

And it only took five years to fire them.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Salmon: Well, now I know wtf a Snorlax is, I guess.


My lucky Snorlax, let me show you it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They screwed their fellow officers, that's why they got fired.
If it was just a regular citizen they abused, they would get a paid vacation and then go back to work.
Anyhow, they will still probably get hired somewhere else.
Probably somewhere that other cops don't really want to work.
 
tuckeg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Holy crap. Finally .... the guys are going to be so jealous."

These two are the tip of the iceberg. The rest are smart enough to not get recorded.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's not mythical. It's a regular ol' Pokémon, normal type. Just huge.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The incident happened in April, 2017

And it only took five years to fire them.


They were fired awhile ago. This is the second appeal of their termination. What I want to know is who's paying their lawyer?
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The incident happened in April, 2017

And it only took five years to fire them.

They were fired awhile ago. This is the second appeal of their termination. What I want to know is who's paying their lawyer?


Their union
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: The incident happened in April, 2017

And it only took five years to fire them.

They were fired awhile ago. This is the second appeal of their termination. What I want to know is who's paying their lawyer?


Probably their Union dues.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They just wanted to be the very best. Like no one ever was.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
With a helpful picture of a Snorlax:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warthog: Salmon: Well, now I know wtf a Snorlax is, I guess.

My lucky Snorlax, let me show you it.

[Fark user image 337x750]


worth it, IMO
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Police captain:  I want you to take your job like Pokémon - gotta catch em all!

This guy:
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone give this man a paid leave of absence until this blows over!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I still think it's madness you don't even need an associates to be a cop.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Union workers.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I'd rather police go around Catching Pokémon than shooting criminals.  I mean, I don't want my shiat stolen, but I also don't want them dead, and it's not like they can kill the Snorlax.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
did...  did the article say that several officers left the scene of a homicideto respond to the call of a robbery?
"According to court records, a patrol supervisor called Mitchell and Lozano to respond to an apparent robbery in progress at the Macy's; several police officers left the scene of a homicide to respond to the call."
oh.  i see.
....
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: did...  did the article say that several officers left the scene of a homicideto respond to the call of a robbery?
"According to court records, a patrol supervisor called Mitchell and Lozano to respond to an apparent robbery in progress at the Macy's; several police officers left the scene of a homicide to respond to the call."
oh.  i see.
....


I mean, he was already dead.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: it's not like they can kill the Snorlax.


You toss him in the grinder and a candy comes out!
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imagine losing your job over a Snorlax...and it wasn't even shiny.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Holy crap, man. This thing is fighting the crap out of me," Mitchell said, according to court records.

Stop resisting! Stop resisting!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good thing the guy who needed to be pulled out of a wrecked plane before the train struck it wasn't depending on these cops.
 
