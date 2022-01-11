 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Some editor assigned a reporter a piece on Popular Indiana Boy's Names Of The 1970's. Nope, no 'Eleven'...or 'Bonzi'   (fox59.com) divider line
    1970s, popular baby names, Names, common name  
posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 12:41 AM



thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The heyday of my name appears to be the mid to late 60s, around the time Peter, Paul and Mary were popular. From 1964-1968 it was the 39th most common name. By 1979, when I was born, it was 53rd. It continued to, er, peter out, and is now down to 214th.

Similar trend here in New Zealand, although it occupied the #1 position for boys' names in 1956-58. If Oliver keeps its position this year, it will equal the unbroken run of Joshuas in the mid 90s to early 2000s.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El Duderino?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a twin and both our names are in the top five, so that's something, I guess.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checks out, although I sympathize with any other Indiana Daniels in grade school during the Daniel-San era.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: El Duderino?


I'm in to the whole brevity thing. So... no.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I saw Donald listed twice and separate listings for Stephen and Steven...
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As a man born in the 70s named Christopher who grew in Indiana and had childhood friends named Mike and Jason, I declare this list total BS.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Brett, Brent, Shawn, Sean, Kevin, Mark, Jason, Justin... How'd I do? Oh.. It's Indiana... Joshua, Jacob, David...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Apparently they thought the photo of a child in front of an early-1960s Ford Falcon was relevant to the article.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stacker?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Missing: Gene

Also missing:  Haywood
 
Zipf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TFA put a new spin on Ronald McDonald for me.

Thanks? subby.
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yup. Born in '75 and I'm on the list. There was another kid in town with the same first AND last name as me. It wasn't too bad until our 20's when he began his life of crime. Every time his name showed up in the arrests column of the newspaper, my grandmother would call me up demanding to know why I'd gone to jail again.
 
