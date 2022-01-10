 Skip to content
 
(Wisconsin State Journal)   Honey, can you come pick me up please? And then have someone pick you up. Hopefully that's it then   (madison.com) divider line
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Woo-hoo, Wauzeka woman,
See how drunk she drives,
Woo-hoo, Wauzeka woman,
She got the bloodshot eyes!
 
JRoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OWI while OWI and OWI with OWI? And an OWI during an OWI?

Good thing everyone knows what OWI stands for from rote memory.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
10cc - The Things We Do For Love
Youtube P0rf3_viTxk
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And have someone disable the paywall while you're at it dear
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wife: It'sh OK ocifer. I'm Ok to drive. I promise.
Officer: Ma'am. Please wait.
Wife: Bye Honey, I'll bail you .. I'll bail you out in the morning!! Bye! I love you!!
Officer: Ma'am?

Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You eould be surprised how often this happens in WI, or the other person comes in and has warrants.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The couple that drinks together, says in county lockup together.
 
Oak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guaran-damn-farkin'-tee at least one of the participants was wearing something Packers-branded.

/Peak Wisconsin
//FIB
 
