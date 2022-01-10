 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Exercise is beneficial for dementia patients, but be sure to AirTag them first   (cnn.com) divider line
15
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Exercise is great for dementia patients.  That said, incredibly fit dementia patients are not so great for the people that have to wrestle them to the ground to get them to take their meds.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....but if you airtag them then you'll get them back
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if we could turn the dementia addled elderly into fuel rather than a drain?

We could wire them into giant hamster wheels where when they wander, they power the nursing home's crypto mining room. We could even pad them so they won't get hurt when they fall!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to have your dementia patients exercise when they are confined to their rooms due to COVID19.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my grandmother was 61 she started walking a mile every day.  She's 84 now and we don't know where the Hell she is.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: It's hard to have your dementia patients exercise when they are confined to their rooms due to COVID19.


202a is masturbating furiously and 301b just painted a poopcaso
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And scavenger hunts are no-go.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: It's hard to have your dementia patients exercise when they are confined to their rooms due to COVID19.


They could provide exercise machines, including treadmills for a low impact workout.  Swimming pools are also good for resistance walking
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dementia is not the same as Alzheimer's. The former doesn't rob you of your strength. I know this because I had to remove my grandfather from his house when I caught him beating my grandmother and when I had to restrain him from trying to open a cabin door while we were in mid-flight over the Pacific.
 
mjg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brap: Exercise is great for dementia patients.  That said, incredibly fit dementia patients are not so great for the people that have to wrestle them to the ground to get them to take their meds.



I'm just picturing Bruce Lee with dementia ...
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Motivation to do anything among dementia patients is an issue.  They're more likely to see donuts and chocolate-chip cookies as goals than exercise.
 
Farkage
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Dementia is not the same as Alzheimer's. The former doesn't rob you of your strength. I know this because I had to remove my grandfather from his house when I caught him beating my grandmother and when I had to restrain him from trying to open a cabin door while we were in mid-flight over the Pacific.


That's horrible!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Dementia is not the same as Alzheimer's. The former doesn't rob you of your strength. I know this because I had to remove my grandfather from his house when I caught him beating my grandmother and when I had to restrain him from trying to open a cabin door while we were in mid-flight over the Pacific.


Not that I believe any of your bullshiat, ever, but nobody is strong enough to open an airliner door at altitude and you know it.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Exercise is beneficial for pretty much everybody.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
BunchaRubes:
Not that I believe any of your bullshiat, ever, but nobody is strong enough to open an airliner door at altitude and you know it.

Tell that to DB Cooper
 
