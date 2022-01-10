 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Britain may finally be losing its marbles   (theguardian.com) divider line
They've been politely asking for them back for decades, to no avail. As recently as last March Bozo officially announced that, as far as he was concerned, they had been stolen fair and squarelegally acquired, and there was no grounds for returning them. (What's left unsaid, but probably in the back of a lot of people's minds, is that it could set a precedent; if we end up having to give back everything we stole over the years, the British Museum won't have much left to exhibit.)
 
They've been politely asking for them back for decades, to no avail. As recently as last March Bozo officially announced that, as far as he was concerned, they had been stolen fair and squarelegally acquired, and there was no grounds for returning them. (What's left unsaid, but probably in the back of a lot of people's minds, is that it could set a precedent; if we end up having to give back everything we stole over the years, the British Museum won't have much left to exhibit.)


Might be a little different in a few years when BoJo is desperate to win another term and the EU refuses to send more sausages unless the Marbles are returned.  We do know the English can change their minds under the right circumstances.  Back in the 1600s, they thought Africans were farm machinery.  But just back in 2010-2016, Theresa May admitted they might also be household appliances too.
 
I dont like this trend of white people returning stuff we've rightfully stolen.
 
Greek PM: "Please give those artifacts back."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greece should offer the British Museum a large wooden horse in exchange for the marbles.
 
The Elgin Marbles are fascinating, if you like that sort of thing.

Also this:

QI | They Say Of The Acropolis Where The Parthenon Is...
Youtube GdvD4Fhc_K8
 
yeah, greece asking for their stuff back is like you asking for a date from a supermodel - you can ask all you like, but you ain't getting anywhere.  probably have a better chance with that that the british museum giving back their plundered treasure
 
they are pretty farking remarkable to see in person.

Just give them farking back, England.
 
It's important to steal things that are heavy, but not too heavy.
 
That's not true about the supermodels and asking all you like. I thought it was too, but the court says I can't get within 100 yards of her anymore.
 
James Acaster On The Absurdity Of The British Empire
Youtube x73PkUvArJY
 
The reason the Elgin Marbles still exist is that the British stole them from the Parthenon before the Ottomans used it as a munitions depot and blew the roof off of it.  They're safer off where they're at.
 
i said A date.  once

not run around naked outside her house every day yelling for her to marry you...
 
It is about time.
 
Found the British Museum's Fark handle.
 
It's that CRT stuff i done heard about.
 
"Safer off"?
 
Hobby Lobby. The British Museum. Do Tom Brady next.
 
Contrarian opinion: artifacts of significant historical or cultural value should probably be housed outside their countries of origin, preferably with as wide a distribution as possible.

Why? Because outside their countries of origin, they have intrinsic scientific and historical value. Insidetheir countries of origin, they also have political value, as symbols, and are at much greater risk of deliberate destruction.

This goes for the U.S., as well. If we wanted to keep the original copy of the Constitution safe from, say, Christian Dominionist insurrectionists, it would be safer in Canada. Conversely, you could tell what doesn'thave intrinsic value by whether other countries could be bothered to preserve, study, or display it (looking at you, Confederate monuments).
 
Yes, that' exactly how the British sound every time they start getting defensive about their colonialist crimes.

When's the last time you had your oil changed? That long? Hmm. Guess you can't be too mad if I steal your car then.
 
Don't do it, Britain.

Native Americans might want their continent back.
 
I agree. The Greeks should send a team to steal the British Crown Jewels.
 
